review
Socks
Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks

Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks

8
by Steve Williams
Wed, May 04, 2022 19:45
0
£9.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Cool, comfortable and good looking socks, but the light colours can stain
Comfortable
Cool
Secure
Good looking
Well made
Can stain
Weight: 
41g
Contact: 
stolengoat.com
The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks are comfortable, cool and well made, plus they come in a variety of bold designs. This light blue can show stains that typical 30°C washes won't remove, but other than that they're great – and the price is good.

I really like these socks, and wasn't even put off the first time I looked down and found myself thinking of the corporate colours of Lidl.

The only downer, in fact, is their propensity for staining, though to be fair the red clay on my local lanes is particularly good at dyeing stuff. There are plenty of other designs available, many with darker bases, if that's an issue for you too.

These are 21cm tall from the base of the heel, so rise about 15cm above your shoes. The good natural stretch and doubled-over cuff ensure they stay there, and there's a band of main fabric for security across the mid-foot too. That sits between two panels of lighter, stretchier mesh.

They breathe well and there's a little extra cushioning/strength build into the toe boxes and heels.

2022 Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks 3.jpg

In general, £10 is the least you'll pay for cycling socks, and a great deal cost a lot more. The summery MAAP Division Socks are £18, for instance, although they're a bit taller. They only come in three sizes, though, and the plain designs may not appeal.

The main cheaper exceptions are the Galibier Ardennes Socks, which are still only £6.77 despite a price rise since our review, and still extremely good. They're also quite plain though – if you want interesting designs, you can easily spend £12-£13 or more. The Tappas are good value.

Overall, these are comfortable and cool, look cool (though possibly only to other cyclists...) and feel perfectly well made. Just be aware that cool washes won't always remove the stains on light colours.

Verdict

Cool, comfortable and good looking socks, but the light colours can stain

road.cc test report

Make and model: Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks

Size tested: 43-46

Tell us what the product is for

Stolen Goat says: "Featuring tonal stripes on a classic blue background, the men's Tappa socks will have you feeling fresh and riding strong. Made for warm days on the bike, these socks are breathable, quick-wicking and light weight – while maintaining exceptional strength and durability."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Stolen Goat lists:

Lightweight

Breathable

Stretchy

Durable

Fast drying

Quick wicking

Long cut

Unisex

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

The usual 30°C sports wash doesn't remove stains in the light fabric – at least not red clay stains from my local grubby lanes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

They're comfortable, cool and secure.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Light fabric shows stains that cool washes don't remove.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's good – £10 is effectively the minimum, while many are significantly more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes (I'm very tempted by the 'Waffle' design – check it out!).

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are cool, comfortable and good looking. Though they show stains, choosing a darker design (or braving a hotter wash) will solve that, and the price is good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

