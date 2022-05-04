The Stolen Goat Tappa Coolmax Socks are comfortable, cool and well made, plus they come in a variety of bold designs. This light blue can show stains that typical 30°C washes won't remove, but other than that they're great – and the price is good.

I really like these socks, and wasn't even put off the first time I looked down and found myself thinking of the corporate colours of Lidl.

The only downer, in fact, is their propensity for staining, though to be fair the red clay on my local lanes is particularly good at dyeing stuff. There are plenty of other designs available, many with darker bases, if that's an issue for you too.

These are 21cm tall from the base of the heel, so rise about 15cm above your shoes. The good natural stretch and doubled-over cuff ensure they stay there, and there's a band of main fabric for security across the mid-foot too. That sits between two panels of lighter, stretchier mesh.

They breathe well and there's a little extra cushioning/strength build into the toe boxes and heels.

In general, £10 is the least you'll pay for cycling socks, and a great deal cost a lot more. The summery MAAP Division Socks are £18, for instance, although they're a bit taller. They only come in three sizes, though, and the plain designs may not appeal.

The main cheaper exceptions are the Galibier Ardennes Socks, which are still only £6.77 despite a price rise since our review, and still extremely good. They're also quite plain though – if you want interesting designs, you can easily spend £12-£13 or more. The Tappas are good value.

Overall, these are comfortable and cool, look cool (though possibly only to other cyclists...) and feel perfectly well made. Just be aware that cool washes won't always remove the stains on light colours.

Verdict

Cool, comfortable and good looking socks, but the light colours can stain

