The Lusso Dunsop Jersey is a very stretchy, highly breathable design, well suited to fast-paced riding, competitive or otherwise. The extensive mesh panelling also extends its service to indoor training during the winter months. Frankly, so long as you can wear a racing snakes cut and pastel colours, it's hard to fault.

The four-way stretch fabric is 90% polyester and 10% Lycra, the latter found at the sides, shoulders and sleeves, making for a figure-hugging fit that's great for cheating drag without any trade-off in mobility.

It's well worth checking the size charts first, though. Ours is a medium, which for me is pretty much my default across the board and brands, but I am quite broad across the shoulders and initially it felt a little too snug here and around the chest. Thankfully, the amount of stretch accommodated me perfectly, with sufficient scope for a baselayer, and flat seams are used for comfort.

Having acclimatised to the super-snug fit, I can safely say I've only noticed the jersey's characteristics in the most positive sense. Our first few outings were quite blustery and the wind-cheating cut seemed very effective at minimising drag – no annoying flutter, even when winding things up to 30 on a sweeping descent.

Alternating between hoods, tri-bars and drops, the silicone grippers have eliminated any incremental creep, so I've been able to concentrate on the ride, with no tell-tale branding anywhere, even after a day's meandering.

The torso and back panels are mesh, and while baselayer quality obviously plays a part, the jersey is very effective at regulating airflow, with only some faint fleeting mistiness around my chest, armpits and lower back after 30 minutes at 20mph-ish. This theme has continued when I've extended efforts to 10-mile TT pace, and its qualities have been particularly palpable when doing 40-minute intensive sessions on the indoor trainer, too.

On the occasions where I've met a showery interlude, the mesh section does turn damp quite quickly, but as this and the solid panels also wick very efficiently, it's more or less dry given 15 minutes break in the cloud and a moderate breeze.

Other features

Detailing is excellent throughout. The full-length zipper is from YKK, a brand with an enviable reputation for reliability; indeed, Lusso says it will replace this free of charge if you ever have problems with it. It's user-friendly, even at speed, and a full-length internal and chin guard prevent painful snagging.

Round the back we have the standard three-pocket terrace, with a zippered end one for valuables or rubbish. As with other jerseys, I struggled a little with the small zip tag here, though it was easily solved by running a thin zip-tie through it.

The three main pockets are stretchy but well supported around the base, so cargo doesn't bounce around like playful puppies. Compared with more relaxed fits, retrieving items from them isn't quite so seamless to begin with, but it doesn't take long to develop the knack, and the additional security is particularly welcome for big bottles (on longer, hotter rides I sometimes bring a back bottle filled with ice and shove that in the middle pocket). Despite this being a road garment, I've worn it along dirt road and green lane explorations, with no ejections or losses to date.

The pocket tops will also entertain middleweight LEDs, though there's a reflective patch on the middle pocket for some additional presence. There's also an internal route for headphone cabling, another nice touch.

Durability & care

Despite regular mixed terrain fun and hostile foliage, the Dunsop shows no sign of deterioration, not so much as a bobble or fray, and the zippers continue to do their thing, seamlessly and without hesitation.

The earthy livery hides the odd oily smudge very convincingly, and so long as you remember the 30-degree machine wash and line dry mantra it'll emerge looking and smelling fresh and fitting perfectly. I've even gone the warm bucket and soap flakes route, just to test its touring potential and it's emerged similarly pristine. Odour management is good anyway, and though not standard practice I've worn the jersey for several consecutive rides and things were still socially acceptable.

Value

You can pay as much or as little as you like for jerseys these days, but £70 is a competitive mid-point. Endura's Canimal is a penny cheaper and has a similarly figure-hugging cut, although from the sound of things, the Dunstop has an edge in warmer weather.

The Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0 is the same price, and a good bet for those fancying a more flamboyant print, although George felt the left and right pockets were a little small for his tastes.

Conclusion

I've been seriously impressed by the standards of comfort, style, and performance offered by the Lusso Dunsop. There are cheaper models out there, and those with a slightly fuller figure might want to look elsewhere, but for moderate to warm weather, it's very hard to fault.

Verdict

Well-designed and very comfortable jersey that suits slender physiques

