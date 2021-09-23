The Lusso Dunsop Jersey is a very stretchy, highly breathable design, well suited to fast-paced riding, competitive or otherwise. The extensive mesh panelling also extends its service to indoor training during the winter months. Frankly, so long as you can wear a racing snakes cut and pastel colours, it's hard to fault.
The four-way stretch fabric is 90% polyester and 10% Lycra, the latter found at the sides, shoulders and sleeves, making for a figure-hugging fit that's great for cheating drag without any trade-off in mobility.
It's well worth checking the size charts first, though. Ours is a medium, which for me is pretty much my default across the board and brands, but I am quite broad across the shoulders and initially it felt a little too snug here and around the chest. Thankfully, the amount of stretch accommodated me perfectly, with sufficient scope for a baselayer, and flat seams are used for comfort.
Having acclimatised to the super-snug fit, I can safely say I've only noticed the jersey's characteristics in the most positive sense. Our first few outings were quite blustery and the wind-cheating cut seemed very effective at minimising drag – no annoying flutter, even when winding things up to 30 on a sweeping descent.
Alternating between hoods, tri-bars and drops, the silicone grippers have eliminated any incremental creep, so I've been able to concentrate on the ride, with no tell-tale branding anywhere, even after a day's meandering.
The torso and back panels are mesh, and while baselayer quality obviously plays a part, the jersey is very effective at regulating airflow, with only some faint fleeting mistiness around my chest, armpits and lower back after 30 minutes at 20mph-ish. This theme has continued when I've extended efforts to 10-mile TT pace, and its qualities have been particularly palpable when doing 40-minute intensive sessions on the indoor trainer, too.
On the occasions where I've met a showery interlude, the mesh section does turn damp quite quickly, but as this and the solid panels also wick very efficiently, it's more or less dry given 15 minutes break in the cloud and a moderate breeze.
Other features
Detailing is excellent throughout. The full-length zipper is from YKK, a brand with an enviable reputation for reliability; indeed, Lusso says it will replace this free of charge if you ever have problems with it. It's user-friendly, even at speed, and a full-length internal and chin guard prevent painful snagging.
Round the back we have the standard three-pocket terrace, with a zippered end one for valuables or rubbish. As with other jerseys, I struggled a little with the small zip tag here, though it was easily solved by running a thin zip-tie through it.
The three main pockets are stretchy but well supported around the base, so cargo doesn't bounce around like playful puppies. Compared with more relaxed fits, retrieving items from them isn't quite so seamless to begin with, but it doesn't take long to develop the knack, and the additional security is particularly welcome for big bottles (on longer, hotter rides I sometimes bring a back bottle filled with ice and shove that in the middle pocket). Despite this being a road garment, I've worn it along dirt road and green lane explorations, with no ejections or losses to date.
The pocket tops will also entertain middleweight LEDs, though there's a reflective patch on the middle pocket for some additional presence. There's also an internal route for headphone cabling, another nice touch.
Durability & care
Despite regular mixed terrain fun and hostile foliage, the Dunsop shows no sign of deterioration, not so much as a bobble or fray, and the zippers continue to do their thing, seamlessly and without hesitation.
The earthy livery hides the odd oily smudge very convincingly, and so long as you remember the 30-degree machine wash and line dry mantra it'll emerge looking and smelling fresh and fitting perfectly. I've even gone the warm bucket and soap flakes route, just to test its touring potential and it's emerged similarly pristine. Odour management is good anyway, and though not standard practice I've worn the jersey for several consecutive rides and things were still socially acceptable.
Value
You can pay as much or as little as you like for jerseys these days, but £70 is a competitive mid-point. Endura's Canimal is a penny cheaper and has a similarly figure-hugging cut, although from the sound of things, the Dunstop has an edge in warmer weather.
The Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0 is the same price, and a good bet for those fancying a more flamboyant print, although George felt the left and right pockets were a little small for his tastes.
Conclusion
I've been seriously impressed by the standards of comfort, style, and performance offered by the Lusso Dunsop. There are cheaper models out there, and those with a slightly fuller figure might want to look elsewhere, but for moderate to warm weather, it's very hard to fault.
Verdict
Well-designed and very comfortable jersey that suits slender physiques
Make and model: Lusso Dunsop Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Lusso says "CLEAN PASTEL COLOURS, RAW EDGE SLEEVES, CLOSE STRETCHY FIT.
The jersey is made from a mixture of two fabrics. The side, sleeve and shoulder panels are constructed using a stretchy lycra based material for an improved fit and to aid aerodynamics. The sleeves are long in length and are finished with a raw edge. The torso and back sections are made from a breathable mesh for better temperature regulation in the summer months.
The hem has been laser cut for an anatomical shape with a large silicon band for comfort. Both fabrics have a 4-way stretch, which means the jersey can form around your body shape easily without feeling restrictive.
YKK provide the zips which are renowned for being reliable and easy to use. Plus if you ever have any problems with it, we can replace it free of charge. For comfort, there is a full length internal zip guard and a chin guard with a contrasting design. The outside of the zip is hidden giving a cleaner look.
We have also added a small reflective band to the middle rear pocket for visibility incase you're caught out in the dark.
Plus If you like riding with earphones you will love the concealed cutout in the right pocket, keeping cables hidden from view."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists these features:
Close stretchy fit
Raw edge sleeves
Breathable
Anatomical shape
Full length YKK zip
Zip & chin guard
3 rear cargo pockets
4th zipped essentials pocket
Rear reflective band
Internal earphone routing
90% polyester 10% lycra
124g (M)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems very well made, with high-quality materials. No evidence to suggest it won't live a long and productive life.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Excellent all-around performance and second-skin close fit lend it to competitive riding.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
High-quality zippers and materials. No evidence to suggest it won't last.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Very snug, but fabric very stretchy and compliant.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The cut is very close but Lusso's sizing chart is equally precise. Provided you've consulted this properly and a 'racing snakes' cut flatters your physique, there shouldn't be any issues.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Very comfortable across the board, and in moderate to hot temperatures – so should lend itself well to indoor trainer service during the cooler months.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward. Washed at 30 degrees, it emerges smelling and looking fresh. Ours has gone in with the household wash at 40 degrees and emerged clean and without shrinkage or deterioration.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall performance is excellent. The fit is very snug, yet very compliant. The mesh paneling does an excellent job of wicking moisture from the skin and there's always the option of dropping the full-length zipper for more intense, cooling airflow. The pockets are well designed – sensibly deep and secure, although (and this goes for a lot of designs) I found the fourth, zippered "valuables" pocket tricky to access. The fabric has also taken mixed terrain shenanigans in its stride – no bobbling or fraying despite the inevitable encounters with thorns and brambles.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Distinctive yet subtle colours, cut, fit and overall performance.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
None, given the design brief and price point, but pay close attention to the size guide.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Endura's Canimal is a penny cheaper and has a similarly figure-hugging cut. However, from the sound of things, the Dunsop has an edge in warmer weather. Those fancying a more flamboyant print may find the Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0 at the same price a good bet, although George felt the left and right pockets were a little small for his tastes.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's an impressive jersey for those who can wear a racier cut.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
