The Gore Torrent Jersey is comfortable, effective and very well made. Sweat darkens the fabric and makes it slightly transparent, which might bother you (there are darker colours if so) and it's not the cheapest option, but otherwise this is great.
Given the winter/springtime test period, this has spent a lot of time beneath other layers, where its wicking abilities have really been put to the test. It's done well, staying comfortable no matter how hard I've been working, and never feeling uncomfortably wet.
Once wet the fabric does look darker, and dark things beneath it – bib straps, hair, tattoos – show through slightly more. This might be an issue for some, though worn alone on a hot day it's unlikely to spend so much time completely wet through. There are dark blue and black versions which presumably wouldn't have this issue at all, along with a white one.
The build quality is very good. All stitching is strong and neat, the wide silicone gripper in the tail works well and there are some reflective tabs sewn in very tidily. The general feeling it gives, in construction, fabric and the quality zips, is that it will last very well.
You get the usual three pockets – they're deep and secure – plus a zipped pocket on top of the the righthand one. It's just about big enough for my 16.5cm phone, but with only a 10cm opening it's a bit of a squeeze getting it in.
I really like the cut, with its relatively long sleeves and tail, and the sizing is just right for a good close fit.
There's a zip garage at the bottom to protect your shorts, but not one at the top; it doesn't need one thanks to that low collar.
Value
At £89.99 this looks a little expensive when there are so many good jerseys out there for £60-£70, but it does offer the quality and performance you'd expect for that price. And it's hardly the most expensive overall – the NVPA Short/Sleeve Jersey, for instance, is £125, and also has "An inspired creative concept" written across the back in big letters (complete with inverted commas, like it's a quote).
The Santini Redux Istinto Men's SS Jersey is even more at £185, although it's also very aero.
But you can get the Altura Icon Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey for £60 (it's gone up £20 since Stu tested it last year and gave it 8/10, so maybe the latest version is less 'rough around the edges'), while if a decent build and extreme (if slightly transparent) orangeness are vital, the Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey is £46.88.
Overall
This is a really well made jersey that fits and works... also really well. It's a bit more expensive than a host of other jerseys that do pretty much the same thing, though the quality – and the promise of long service – go some way to make up for that.
Verdict
Comfortable, stylish and well made, though damp patches do show a bit and the price is high
Make and model: Gore Torrent Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says: "Style and performance come together in this minimal, comfortable, and sophisticated cycling jersey."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
Super-soft material
Tight-fitting jersey with contemporary road style
Highly breathable
Quick-drying materials
Elastic grip on bottom hem
Pouch construction on lower pockets
3-gusseted back pockets
Zipped side pocket for keys and valuables
Branded full front zip with semi-lock slider
Reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either – and the quality goes a long way to justifying it.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable, good fit, stylish.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Darkens and gets slightly see-through when wet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite expensive – it's easy to find good jerseys for £60-£70 – though the quality of this one does help justify the price. It's also not the most expensive jersey out there by a long away.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a reduced price
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is comfortable wet or dry, fits well, and feels built to last. If the slight extra transparency/darkening effects of sweat bother you there are dark blue or black versions instead, so those small issues are easily solved. The price seems a little high for a simple jersey, but the impressive quality goes some way to justifying it. Overall, it's a good option.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
