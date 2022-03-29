The Gore Torrent Jersey is comfortable, effective and very well made. Sweat darkens the fabric and makes it slightly transparent, which might bother you (there are darker colours if so) and it's not the cheapest option, but otherwise this is great.

Given the winter/springtime test period, this has spent a lot of time beneath other layers, where its wicking abilities have really been put to the test. It's done well, staying comfortable no matter how hard I've been working, and never feeling uncomfortably wet.

Once wet the fabric does look darker, and dark things beneath it – bib straps, hair, tattoos – show through slightly more. This might be an issue for some, though worn alone on a hot day it's unlikely to spend so much time completely wet through. There are dark blue and black versions which presumably wouldn't have this issue at all, along with a white one.

The build quality is very good. All stitching is strong and neat, the wide silicone gripper in the tail works well and there are some reflective tabs sewn in very tidily. The general feeling it gives, in construction, fabric and the quality zips, is that it will last very well.

You get the usual three pockets – they're deep and secure – plus a zipped pocket on top of the the righthand one. It's just about big enough for my 16.5cm phone, but with only a 10cm opening it's a bit of a squeeze getting it in.

I really like the cut, with its relatively long sleeves and tail, and the sizing is just right for a good close fit.

There's a zip garage at the bottom to protect your shorts, but not one at the top; it doesn't need one thanks to that low collar.

Value

At £89.99 this looks a little expensive when there are so many good jerseys out there for £60-£70, but it does offer the quality and performance you'd expect for that price. And it's hardly the most expensive overall – the NVPA Short/Sleeve Jersey, for instance, is £125, and also has "An inspired creative concept" written across the back in big letters (complete with inverted commas, like it's a quote).

The Santini Redux Istinto Men's SS Jersey is even more at £185, although it's also very aero.

But you can get the Altura Icon Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey for £60 (it's gone up £20 since Stu tested it last year and gave it 8/10, so maybe the latest version is less 'rough around the edges'), while if a decent build and extreme (if slightly transparent) orangeness are vital, the Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey is £46.88.

Overall

This is a really well made jersey that fits and works... also really well. It's a bit more expensive than a host of other jerseys that do pretty much the same thing, though the quality – and the promise of long service – go some way to make up for that.

Verdict

Comfortable, stylish and well made, though damp patches do show a bit and the price is high

