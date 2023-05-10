The Santini Redux Speed jersey is a sleek and stealthy aero design, boasting go-faster properties and great breathability. It's right at the top end of the price scale, though arguably it has the credentials to back this up, but a couple of quirks stop it being quite perfect for me.

The Redux Speed is a no-holds-barred piece of technical kit that's been wind tunnel tested and offers a snug and super-comfy fit. It comes at a price, though, and at £190 it's more expensive than all but a handful of jerseys we've tested on road.cc.

This snug, race-orientated jersey has what Santini describes as a 'sleek' fit, cutting in close to all contours on the body. I tested a medium, my usual size, and on the whole I found it extremely comfortable, not being too tight or pulling anywhere, and with no pressure points or pinching. The only area where it didn't fit perfectly was around the chest, where there was slight flapping. When I say slight I mean very slight, and I probably only noticed it because it was the only area on my body where it wasn't super snug; on me it could do with being just a tiny bit tighter there to match the rest. For clarity, I wear medium in Rapha and Castelli as well.

Even though the jersey has a sleek fit I'd say that, unlike the matching Redux Speed Bib Shorts I've also been testing, this can be worn by all body types – there's no pinching or tightness if you don't have the body of Chris Froome.

The sleeves on the Redux jersey are lovely, made from a nice light ribbed material, promising aerodynamic benefits and delivering great comfort. These really are excellent sleeves. Finishing just above my elbows, they go with the modern aesthetic of longer sleeves, which I love the look of and find very comfortable.

Length-wise, at 174cm tall I found the medium fitted me very well, with the dropped hem at the back of the jersey sitting comfortably above my backside.

The gripper works well, holding the jersey in place and gripping without causing any discomfort, and the front hem sits comfortably too, with the zip above anywhere it could make things uncomfortable...

The zip itself is great, too, with a nice textured tab to pull on, and feels like it'll hold up fine to the rigours of use.

This jersey has three deep pockets, which is great when you want to go out for a mega ride, and need all the food you can take, but the entry to the pockets is really high compared with other jerseys. I found this a bit of a pain when I actually wanted to get stuff out of them, and unless you have excellent shoulder mobility, chances are you'll also struggle a bit. It's not impossible to do, just more challenging than with other jerseys.

There's no zipped pocket either, which some will find annoying.

While it hasn't been super-hot for testing so far, Santini claims this jersey scores 4/5 for breathability, and going by how quickly I've found it dries after washing, I can believe this. With 'shuttle woven fabrics' on the back, which basically means a super tight mesh, it is sure to help alleviate a sweaty back, should the weather ever be nice enough to get one!

The fabric also has UPF50+ sun protection built in – should the sun ever shine...

It comes in a choice of colours – black, orange, green and navy – and with a very minimalistic look it's very tasteful, with only slight accenting on the back, and a very understated logo.

Santini says there is reflective tape on the pockets for added safety, but this won't be a substitute for lights in the dark.

Value

Coming in at £190, there's no denying that this is a super expensive jersey. Over the years, we've only tested a handful that cost more.

Steve tested the MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 recently and thought that was expensive and it's 'only' £165, while Rapha's Pro Team Crit jersey (tested by Jamie in 2020) is a fiver cheaper at £185, and Castelli's Premio jersey is a tenner less than that.

There are certainly much cheaper options, though, even ones promising aero savings such as dhb's Aeron LAB Raceline jersey, which Dave tested back in 2019. It's gone up by a tenner since then, but is still a big saving at £120.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a very good jersey. It feels high quality, offers great comfort, promises aero savings, and is clearly in the mix as one to consider as far as top-end jerseys go.

Verdict

Super expensive jersey, but with the performance to back it up – a great option if you have the cash

