The MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has a few design tweaks and a big switch to 'a range of sustainable materials' over the original version, and frankly it's just lovely to wear. Price tag 2.0 is also impressive, but unfortunately in the wrong kind of way.
Thanks to its very stretchy fabrics, well-judged cut and quality build, the Evade Pro Base is extremely comfortable and, at least in my opinion, looks great. The deep silicone gripper in the dropped tail keeps it in place very well, though the light all-over squeeze of the fabric probably means it doesn't have to try too hard anyway.
The sleeves are heavily perforated for venting, and the same fabric runs behind the rear pockets and down to the hem to help ventilation there too; a nice touch. I seemed to get sweatiest on the regular panelling of the chest, so it does help with cooling.
Given the early spring test period, I was always wearing at least one layer on top, so it's hard to say how it'll perform with unrestricted airflow, but I can say it remains extremely comfortable even when wet. Sweat darkens the fabric but doesn't change its opacity, and the whole thing resists building up smells very well.
Those rear pockets are a decent size and cope with heavy things like phones just fine, plus there's a zipped valuables pocket on top of the one on the right. It's only big enough for money and keys, though – you're not going to get your device in unless it's an old-school flip-screen burner phone, and if it is – what are you up to? Anyway, at roughly 11cm the opening is a fair bit smaller than the pocket itself, which doesn't help.
The backing of this pocket has a unique fabric with no stretch and a much tougher feel; presumably it's to stop sharp edges from digging or snagging holes. Again, it's a nice detail.
The central pocket seams are flatlocked for a very low profile and the rest are overlocked. I had zero problems with any of them despite the clingy fit. The rounded collar is low and causes no issues as a result, whatever you layer over the top.
There's no zip garage at the neck as it doesn't need one, but perhaps it could use one at the bottom to protect your shorts. Still, the plastic YKK zip caused me no problems, and the biggish blue toggle makes the metal zip pull easy to adjust.
That blue puller is pretty much the only accent on this rather grey version – you do get reflective logos front and back, though, plus some reflective stripes on the arm. It's the wrong arm for the UK (the left, which is on the inside), which is kind of odd given that MAAP is based in Melbourne. Like the UK, in Australia you drive on the left. Presumably it's going for a 'Euro' vibe.
Did I say this was grey? Sorry, I meant it's 'gargoyle'. If you don't like gargoyle-coloured tops there's a decent selection including Black, Antarctica, Midnight Navy and Sedonia Sage. Those hoping for, say, a nice Quark colour with the zip puller in Whisp will be, like me, disappointed.
Value
Yes, this is a fancy jersey from a fancy brand (I hope I'm not getting too technical), but at £165 it's expensive even against its fancy (there I go again) competition.
The racy-fitting TICCC HC jersey, which we tested in its Coral Lightweight form that looks like a sexy crab stick, is lighter than this MAAP, also largely recycled, and £102.
The same things go for the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey at £105, tested by Alex last year, and the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey at £120, which Jamie reviewed and thought was excellent – and if reducing mass is your thing, the latter is almost exactly half the weight of the MAAP.
Even Pas Normal Studios' Men's Mechanism Jersey is (slightly) cheaper at £160, while the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head is £110, and neither company is known for shyness with asking prices. Neither jersey uses recycled fabrics, however.
Meanwhile, there's the Gore Daily Jersey that Ian reviewed last year – it's recycled, is lighter than the MAAP, and has a very close fit for £79.99.
Overall
Clearly I can't recommend this on value, but put that aside and the Evade Pro Base is lovely. The fit, shaping, comfort and style are all very pleasing. If you don't mind the price, this will make you happy.
Verdict
Stylish, effective jersey that's very comfortable with a great fit, but it's expensive
Make and model: MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0
Tell us what the product is for
MAAP says: "The Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has been re-imagined with a range of sustainable materials and new design details for premium comfort and durability. The primary body is 70% recycled knitted Italian fabric with an ultra-soft skin feel, paired with a honeycomb mesh sleeve to offer all-day comfort and performance. Featuring a new bonded front hem, pocket edge and zip guard that reduces bulk and provides a sleek fit alongside anti-sag pocket material so you always look fresh."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From MAAP:
Moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool when the temperatures rise, while reflective prints on the chest, back and sleeves increase visibility in low-light conditions. Constructed in our signature Pro-fit, the Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 features a contoured fit with a longer sleeve length and low profile collar.
Product Weight
160 g - 5.64 oz
Main Fabric Content
Main Body: 70% Polyamide (Recycled), 30% Elastane, Sleeves: 78% Polyamide (Recycled), 22% Elastane
Main Fabric Weight
130g/m2 - Lightweight
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
It's not heavy per se, but there are plenty lighter.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
This is expensive for what it is.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Extremely well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fantastic fit, very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I wasn't great friends with the price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's very expensive; there are plenty of premium options for £100-£110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? It's too expensive for me personally.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I really enjoyed wearing this – it's very comfortable, performs well and looks good. It's not especially light for a short-sleeve jersey, though I suspect not many people will care much about the extra few grams... not so many as will care about the extra £££s, anyway. If it were closer to the competition mentioned in the review it would be a nine.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
