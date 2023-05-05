The MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 has a few design tweaks and a big switch to 'a range of sustainable materials' over the original version, and frankly it's just lovely to wear. Price tag 2.0 is also impressive, but unfortunately in the wrong kind of way.

Thanks to its very stretchy fabrics, well-judged cut and quality build, the Evade Pro Base is extremely comfortable and, at least in my opinion, looks great. The deep silicone gripper in the dropped tail keeps it in place very well, though the light all-over squeeze of the fabric probably means it doesn't have to try too hard anyway.

The sleeves are heavily perforated for venting, and the same fabric runs behind the rear pockets and down to the hem to help ventilation there too; a nice touch. I seemed to get sweatiest on the regular panelling of the chest, so it does help with cooling.

Given the early spring test period, I was always wearing at least one layer on top, so it's hard to say how it'll perform with unrestricted airflow, but I can say it remains extremely comfortable even when wet. Sweat darkens the fabric but doesn't change its opacity, and the whole thing resists building up smells very well.

Those rear pockets are a decent size and cope with heavy things like phones just fine, plus there's a zipped valuables pocket on top of the one on the right. It's only big enough for money and keys, though – you're not going to get your device in unless it's an old-school flip-screen burner phone, and if it is – what are you up to? Anyway, at roughly 11cm the opening is a fair bit smaller than the pocket itself, which doesn't help.

The backing of this pocket has a unique fabric with no stretch and a much tougher feel; presumably it's to stop sharp edges from digging or snagging holes. Again, it's a nice detail.

The central pocket seams are flatlocked for a very low profile and the rest are overlocked. I had zero problems with any of them despite the clingy fit. The rounded collar is low and causes no issues as a result, whatever you layer over the top.

There's no zip garage at the neck as it doesn't need one, but perhaps it could use one at the bottom to protect your shorts. Still, the plastic YKK zip caused me no problems, and the biggish blue toggle makes the metal zip pull easy to adjust.

That blue puller is pretty much the only accent on this rather grey version – you do get reflective logos front and back, though, plus some reflective stripes on the arm. It's the wrong arm for the UK (the left, which is on the inside), which is kind of odd given that MAAP is based in Melbourne. Like the UK, in Australia you drive on the left. Presumably it's going for a 'Euro' vibe.

Did I say this was grey? Sorry, I meant it's 'gargoyle'. If you don't like gargoyle-coloured tops there's a decent selection including Black, Antarctica, Midnight Navy and Sedonia Sage. Those hoping for, say, a nice Quark colour with the zip puller in Whisp will be, like me, disappointed.

Value

Yes, this is a fancy jersey from a fancy brand (I hope I'm not getting too technical), but at £165 it's expensive even against its fancy (there I go again) competition.

The racy-fitting TICCC HC jersey, which we tested in its Coral Lightweight form that looks like a sexy crab stick, is lighter than this MAAP, also largely recycled, and £102.

The same things go for the Albion Short Sleeve Jersey at £105, tested by Alex last year, and the Universal Colours Spectrum Light Men's Short Sleeve Jersey at £120, which Jamie reviewed and thought was excellent – and if reducing mass is your thing, the latter is almost exactly half the weight of the MAAP.

Even Pas Normal Studios' Men's Mechanism Jersey is (slightly) cheaper at £160, while the Assos Mille GT Jersey C2 Drop Head is £110, and neither company is known for shyness with asking prices. Neither jersey uses recycled fabrics, however.

Meanwhile, there's the Gore Daily Jersey that Ian reviewed last year – it's recycled, is lighter than the MAAP, and has a very close fit for £79.99.

Overall

Clearly I can't recommend this on value, but put that aside and the Evade Pro Base is lovely. The fit, shaping, comfort and style are all very pleasing. If you don't mind the price, this will make you happy.

Verdict

Stylish, effective jersey that's very comfortable with a great fit, but it's expensive

