The Velocio Men's Signature Jersey is an excellent, high-quality jersey made from recycled Italian fabric. It's highly breathable and very comfortable – in fact, the fit focuses on comfort rather than a pure and aggressive race fit. It has that premium feel, and the only real downside is the correspondingly high-end price tag.
The Italian-made fabric here (it's 82% polyester and 18% elastane, for the record) uses recycled materials and feels very luxurious; it's perhaps the nicest jersey I have worn. For those unfamiliar with Velocio, it's actually an American company – not Italian, as you may have imagined – which was acquired by SRAM last year.
I have worn this top a lot during testing, frequently on rides of over four hours (and sometimes over five), and in temperatures ranging from 8°C to around 23°C. It's been nothing but comfortable throughout. It's very breathable and never felt too damp whilst smashing up the climbs around the road.cc HQ in Bath, and any meaningful moisture quickly dried once I picked up some speed.
There are zip garages top and bottom to ensure the YKK cam lock zipper doesn't cause any irritation to either you or your shorts.
At only 120g it's fairly light and definitely more suited to summer riding, but it does at least protect your modesty as it is not see through. The quality is excellent; the stitching is perfect and it still looks brand new after a lot of use and washing during the test period.
Fit
The Signature gives a fit that's nicely balanced between compression and comfort. Whilst in the riding position the sleeves are a medium length, which I prefer – the new trend for extra long sleeves leaves me with two-tone arms when I'm in a t-shirt.
It's a good length too, and there's no risk of stomach exposure whilst off the bike (I am 178cm). The hem is kept in place with a traditional gripper, and it which works well. I never found myself adjusting it.
Size
The Signature comes in a whopping eight sizes, from XS to 4XL. I tested the medium (my usual size) and found it fairly generous compared to some other brands, but true to the size chart. I'm towards the lower end of my size, too.
At the back there are the usual three pockets, and I'd say they're medium for size – they kept things in place well, but on a few big rides with spare clothing, food and other essentials, it was a bit of a squeeze to get everything in. They weren't small enough to be an issue, but you can find bigger; if I was doing a big day out then I'd probably prefer the larger pockets of the Lusso Paragon, for instance.
There's a zipped valuables pocket too, and that's a good size. It can fit my Samsung S20 FE, for instance, which is a pretty common 16cm x 7.5cm.
I tested the navy version, which looks good, but it's only one of 10 colours – that's an impressively broad range. This, and the simple design, makes it easy to pair with your other cycling clothing.
The Signature is also available in a zipperless version, which seems to be a growing trend with several brands of late (I am yet to see the appeal).
Value
£147 is a lot of money for a non-aero jersey. However, we have tested quite a few in that price range recently, so it's certainly not alone. Velocio offers a good crash replacement and repair policy, too, which is reassuring given that price.
As is so often the case, you can pay even more. The Pas Normal Studios Men's Mechanism Jersey was well reviewed by Jamie and is now £160, for instance, though that has a big logo on the back – it says P N S – and as some minds will fill that in with certain vowels it won't be to everyone's tastes.
The MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 received a good review from Steve, and is slightly more expensive still at £165.
Alternatively, the Lusso Paragon Jersey impresses with its comfort over long rides, and that's a relative bargain at £110.
Overall
This is an excellent jersey with good green credentials. It feels very luxurious, fits closely without being restrictive, and stays comfortable right through your long days out. The price is high, but if you don't mind that – and want premium – you won't be disappointed.
Verdict
Excellent jersey that is very comfortable and stylish – and has the premium price to match
Make and model: Velocio Mens Signature jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: "Velocio's most refined and versatile jersey. The Signature Jersey is at the core of all Velocio jersey designs, setting the standard for fit, form, and function. On the bike, the Signature provides balanced compression and support without added weight or hindered wicking capability. Its recycled high-gauge Italian-milled fabric adheres to Velocio's own strict standards of social and environmental accountability."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio says:
Recycled high gauge ultralight Italian milled fabric
Security Flap on the top edge of rear pockets holds items in place
Excellent wicking and breathability
UPF30 sun protection
Size-specific patterning to provide excellent fit to a broader range of body types
Anti-sag pocket design keeps cargo in place
Reflective logos and trim details for visibility
Lightweight YKK CamLock zipper with double zipper garage
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sizing on the generous side compared to some brands, but in line with the size guide
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is quite expensive for a non-aero jersey, but not alone.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Looks as good as new after a lot of washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Extremely well; kept me cool on warm days and it is very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The quality of the material is excellent.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It is quite expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's expensive as jerseys go, and up there with other premium tops we've tested recently. It is £20 cheaper than the MAAP Evade Pro Base, at least, while the TICCC HC jersey received an excellent review and is considerably less at £102.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – although there are a lot of good jerseys for less out there
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is an excellent jersey. The material is extremely comfortable, the fit is a good balance of comfort and compression, and it looks great.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
