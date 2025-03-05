Cycling coverage price hike row hits parliament: MP set to lead Commons debate on new TNT Sports paywall, arguing move could be “straw that breaks camel’s back” for cycling in the UK and urging government to secure sport’s future + more on the live blog

The debate over Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial decision to move its cycling coverage from Eurosport to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, hiking up the price for a monthly subscription by 343 per cent in the process, has been rumbling now for over a month on social media, cycling sites, and in the national press.

And this morning, it’s set to hit parliament.

At 11am, Conservative MP and cycling fan Ben Obese-Jecty will lead a debate in Westminster Hall on the future of cycling coverage in the UK, as he aims to raise concerns about cycling’s move behind “a significantly larger paywall” at TNT, as well as the impending demise of ITV4’s free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France.

According to the Huntington MP, who pointed out that cycling “is going to become a prohibitively expensive luxury to a huge number of fans” when Discovery first announced the move in January, the lack of accessible TV coverage of bike racing could have a negative impact on the uptake of cycling in the UK.

> Warner Bros. Discovery tries to tempt disgruntled cycling fans back with half price for seven months offer sent to viewers who cancelled subscriptions

“Free-to-air coverage is vital not only for entertainment, but it also acts as inspiration for people to get into the sport,” Obese-Jecty said in a statement this morning before the debate.

“The impact that Grand Tour and Olympic success over the past decade has seen a huge positive impact on the British cycling scene leading to a world class talent pipeline at one end, and people leading healthier lives at the other.

“Sadly, in the cases of sports like cycling, a lack of visibility of these events has a damaging effect on participation and the sport more widely.

“Given the challenges professional cycling is having in the UK, this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for what is one of Britain’s greatest sporting success stories in recent years.

“I have secured this Westminster Hall debate to press the Government to do what they can to secure the future of cycling. We need cycling blue ribbon events to receive live free-to-air coverage so that the next generation can be inspired in the same way we were.”

We’ll have more on this story when the debate takes place later this morning.