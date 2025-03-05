Support road.cc

Cycling coverage price hike row hits parliament: MP set to lead Commons debate on new TNT Sports paywall, arguing move could be “straw that breaks camel’s back” for cycling in the UK and urging government to secure sport’s future + more on the live blog

Just like Peter Sagan on Slovakia’s version of Strictly, Ryan Mallon’s ready to enthusiastically leap over any midweek lethargy, before descending into a slightly befuddled, if animated jive. That’s a decent metaphor for the Wednesday live blog, right?
Wed, Mar 05, 2025 09:36
Cycling coverage price hike row hits parliament: MP set to lead Commons debate on new TNT Sports paywall, arguing move could be “straw that breaks camel’s back” for cycling in the UK and urging government to secure sport’s future + more on the live blogCycling coverage moves to TNT Sports
09:07
2024 Tour de France peloton (ASO/Charly Lopez)
Cycling coverage saga hits parliament: MP set to lead Commons debate on new TNT Sports paywall, arguing price hike could be “straw that breaks camel’s back” for cycling in the UK and urging government to secure sport’s future

The debate over Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial decision to move its cycling coverage from Eurosport to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, hiking up the price for a monthly subscription by 343 per cent in the process, has been rumbling now for over a month on social media, cycling sites, and in the national press.

And this morning, it’s set to hit parliament.

At 11am, Conservative MP and cycling fan Ben Obese-Jecty will lead a debate in Westminster Hall on the future of cycling coverage in the UK, as he aims to raise concerns about cycling’s move behind “a significantly larger paywall” at TNT, as well as the impending demise of ITV4’s free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France.

According to the Huntington MP, who pointed out that cycling “is going to become a prohibitively expensive luxury to a huge number of fans” when Discovery first announced the move in January, the lack of accessible TV coverage of bike racing could have a negative impact on the uptake of cycling in the UK.

> Warner Bros. Discovery tries to tempt disgruntled cycling fans back with half price for seven months offer sent to viewers who cancelled subscriptions

“Free-to-air coverage is vital not only for entertainment, but it also acts as inspiration for people to get into the sport,” Obese-Jecty said in a statement this morning before the debate.

“The impact that Grand Tour and Olympic success over the past decade has seen a huge positive impact on the British cycling scene leading to a world class talent pipeline at one end, and people leading healthier lives at the other.

“Sadly, in the cases of sports like cycling, a lack of visibility of these events has a damaging effect on participation and the sport more widely.

“Given the challenges professional cycling is having in the UK, this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for what is one of Britain’s greatest sporting success stories in recent years.

“I have secured this Westminster Hall debate to press the Government to do what they can to secure the future of cycling. We need cycling blue ribbon events to receive live free-to-air coverage so that the next generation can be inspired in the same way we were.”

We’ll have more on this story when the debate takes place later this morning.

10:40
Shinfield Road cycle lane puddle, Reading (Councillor Rob White)
Reading Council considering creating cross-party ‘task and finish group’ to scrutinise local authority’s cycling and walking plans – after complaints about puddle-filled, poorly protected, bumpy bike lane

In Reading – where a cycle lane was recently described as a “good initiative badly implemented” due to its bumpy surface, lack of protection near junctions, and tendency to flood – a proposal is currently being considered to create a cross-party task force which will scrutinise the council’s delivery of active travel projects.

According to the proposal, which will be debated at a meeting of Reading Council’s Strategic Environment, Planning, and Transport (SEPT) committee next week, a ‘task and finish group’ made up of a group of councillors will be able to take evidence from external and internal stakeholders to “identify examples of best practice and areas for improvement”, and make recommendations on the future of Reading’s active travel plans.

A range of cycling and walking initiatives have been implemented in Reading in recent years – some more successful than others, mind you – as part of the council’s Transport Strategy 2040, which aims to reduce private car use and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Reading cycle lane (Reading Council)

> “A good initiative badly implemented won’t work”: Resident slams new cycle lane as “bumpy” and “dangerous”

Will Cross, the chair of SEPT, has requested that a task and finish group be set up to scrutinise the design, funding, and delivery of these active travel schemes and initiatives, to assess what is “working well and where improvements can be made”.

“The council has taken a lot of positive action on cycling and walking in recent years and a cross-party task and finish group would be an effective way of looking at what is working well and where improvements could be made,” Cross said today.

“It would be particularly useful to hear the views of interested parties so the group can develop an overarching view of the council’s active travel strategy and make recommendations on how we can improve on the implementation of its goals and best deliver its objectives.”

Meanwhile, John Ennis, Reading’s lead councillor for climate strategy and transport, added: “Active travel is a key part of Reading’s local transport plan and its objectives of creating a cleaner and greener town and supporting healthy lifestyles.

“The council has made great progress with delivering cycling and walking schemes but these projects are dependent on securing funding from central government.

“We have ambitions to develop more strategic and local pedestrian and cycle routes, safer school travel, public space enhancements and much more, and the creation of a task and finish group will help provide a focus on the delivery of these schemes.”

One of these recent schemes, a seemingly protected cycle lane on Shinfield Road in the south of Reading, has attracted some unwanted scrutiny in recent years, however.

Reading Council cycle lane update (Facebook)

> Council update on cycle lane's "excellent progress" interrupted by... motorist driving into segregated infrastructure

In fact, upon its completion in March 2023, the infrastructure became the subject of ridicule almost immediately, when a council video extolling the benefits of the supposedly ‘segregated’ lane was interrupted by a motorist driving a van straight over it, before veering back onto the road at the last moment to avoid hitting the oblivious council official.

A month later, a local cyclist also criticised the layout and surface used for the new lane, arguing that a “good initiative badly implemented won’t work” to encourage more people to ride their bikes in Reading.

“The surface on the cycle paths they create is bumpy. It would be acceptable for a pavement but not for a cycle path,” Reading cyclist Leonid Yanovich said at the time.

“I will not cycle on this bumpy surface, which pushes me into more danger than before the ‘improvements’ on the narrow remains of the car lanes.”

Shinfield Road cycle lane puddle, Reading (Rob White)

> Cyclist almost hit by driver while swerving to avoid massive puddle on “unfinished, dangerous” bike lane

And just before Christmas 2024, the lane made headlines once again, thanks to a huge and persistent puddle located just before a set of traffic lights, leading to complaints from numerous cyclists, who claimed they had to swerve back into the path of drivers to avoid it, with one rider reportedly being “nearly knocked off his bike” by a motorist as he was unexpectedly forced to exit the bike path.

So, plenty to scrutinise, then…

10:08
Your poor, poor stomach during a bike ride: A theatrical interpretation

Yep, the relatability factor is high on this one, right down to the much-needed (in our eyes, anyway) end-of-ride Coke and pizza.

Although it’s giving me flashbacks to when I had a weekend job in a shop during my junior days, and would finish a race and immediately head off to start my shift.

Let’s just say the caffeine gels were always up for a party when I was busy scanning through groceries, and leave it at that…

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Offwood | 4 sec ago
Re: TV coverage. 
Cancelled Discovery+ after cyclocross WC. Would normally be excited for the Spring but didn't watch either race at the weekend of course. Haven't even bothered to find out the results. Without fairly priced TV access pro cycling may lose my engagement entirely. Sad how far it's fallen from the GCN+ days.

Steve K | 1 hour ago
Pointless pedantry: strictly speaking Westminster Hall debates don't take place in Westminster Hall. Westminster Hall is the massive old hall in the Houses of Parliament where the late Queen laid in state. The debates take place in the Geand Committee room which is just off the Hall.

Rendel Harris replied to Steve K | 1 hour ago
To be even more pointlessly pedantic, as you intimate the Grand Committee room is part of the larger building known as Westminster Hall so it would be more accurate to say that the debates don't take place in the main chamber of Westminster Hall.

mdavidford replied to Steve K | 1 hour ago
Steve K wrote:

Pointless pedantry

No such thing!

rct replied to mdavidford | 31 min ago
Well yes there obviously is, or the phrase wouldn't exist.  

Avatar
0 likes

Oh, don't be so pedantic! 3

Avatar
0 likes

Bertrand Russell and Ludwig Wittgenstein would like a word.

