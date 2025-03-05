Cycling coverage price hike row hits parliament: MP set to lead Commons debate on new TNT Sports paywall, arguing move could be “straw that breaks camel’s back” for cycling in the UK and urging government to secure sport’s future + more on the live blog

In Reading – where a cycle lane was recently described as a “good initiative badly implemented” due to its bumpy surface, lack of protection near junctions, and tendency to flood – a proposal is currently being considered to create a cross-party task force which will scrutinise the council’s delivery of active travel projects.
According to the proposal, which will be debated at a meeting of Reading Council’s Strategic Environment, Planning, and Transport (SEPT) committee next week, a ‘task and finish group’ made up of a group of councillors will be able to take evidence from external and internal stakeholders to “identify examples of best practice and areas for improvement”, and make recommendations on the future of Reading’s active travel plans.
A range of cycling and walking initiatives have been implemented in Reading in recent years – some more successful than others, mind you – as part of the council’s Transport Strategy 2040, which aims to reduce private car use and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.
> “A good initiative badly implemented won’t work”: Resident slams new cycle lane as “bumpy” and “dangerous”
Will Cross, the chair of SEPT, has requested that a task and finish group be set up to scrutinise the design, funding, and delivery of these active travel schemes and initiatives, to assess what is “working well and where improvements can be made”.
“The council has taken a lot of positive action on cycling and walking in recent years and a cross-party task and finish group would be an effective way of looking at what is working well and where improvements could be made,” Cross said today.
“It would be particularly useful to hear the views of interested parties so the group can develop an overarching view of the council’s active travel strategy and make recommendations on how we can improve on the implementation of its goals and best deliver its objectives.”
Meanwhile, John Ennis, Reading’s lead councillor for climate strategy and transport, added: “Active travel is a key part of Reading’s local transport plan and its objectives of creating a cleaner and greener town and supporting healthy lifestyles.
“The council has made great progress with delivering cycling and walking schemes but these projects are dependent on securing funding from central government.
“We have ambitions to develop more strategic and local pedestrian and cycle routes, safer school travel, public space enhancements and much more, and the creation of a task and finish group will help provide a focus on the delivery of these schemes.”
One of these recent schemes, a seemingly protected cycle lane on Shinfield Road in the south of Reading, has attracted some unwanted scrutiny in recent years, however.
> Council update on cycle lane's "excellent progress" interrupted by... motorist driving into segregated infrastructure
In fact, upon its completion in March 2023, the infrastructure became the subject of ridicule almost immediately, when a council video extolling the benefits of the supposedly ‘segregated’ lane was interrupted by a motorist driving a van straight over it, before veering back onto the road at the last moment to avoid hitting the oblivious council official.
A month later, a local cyclist also criticised the layout and surface used for the new lane, arguing that a “good initiative badly implemented won’t work” to encourage more people to ride their bikes in Reading.
“The surface on the cycle paths they create is bumpy. It would be acceptable for a pavement but not for a cycle path,” Reading cyclist Leonid Yanovich said at the time.
“I will not cycle on this bumpy surface, which pushes me into more danger than before the ‘improvements’ on the narrow remains of the car lanes.”
> Cyclist almost hit by driver while swerving to avoid massive puddle on “unfinished, dangerous” bike lane
And just before Christmas 2024, the lane made headlines once again, thanks to a huge and persistent puddle located just before a set of traffic lights, leading to complaints from numerous cyclists, who claimed they had to swerve back into the path of drivers to avoid it, with one rider reportedly being “nearly knocked off his bike” by a motorist as he was unexpectedly forced to exit the bike path.
So, plenty to scrutinise, then…
