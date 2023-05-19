The Santini Eco Sleek Bengal Women's Jersey offers eco credentials and an aero fit. The fabrics are light and breathable, while that slim fit and low-cut collar are form-hugging – it's ideal for aspiring racers. It's on the shorter side in the body, though, so the fit won't suit everyone.

Firstly, receiving this jersey is a pleasant experience as it comes in a zip-up faux leather pouch which can be used to protect it whilst travelling to races or to hold other cycling goodies. It's best suited to racers and those wanting a more aerodynamic fit, as this is the jersey the leaders of the Tour de France Femmes wear.

It's designed for warm weather – Santini says 18-35°C. I combined it with a thin baselayer for temperatures of around 18-20°C, which worked well, and for temperatures above this it works well on its own.

The fabric is made from recycled polyethylene and waste yarns, and while that might sound downmarket it feels great against the skin and looks appropriately premium.

The front panel and sides are a mesh effect for breathability, while the rear panel and sleeves are nicely elasticate; more like traditional lycra. It all does a good job of letting air flow through, though the rear panel isn't as breathable as the back. That being said, I never felt like I was overheating.

The three pockets on the rear are a standard design (my phone fits in easily) and also feature the mesh-type fabric for breathability, and you get some reflective detailing there too.

The pocket fabric allows an easy horizontal stretch for larger items but little vertical stretch, which prevent the pockets from sagging. There's no zipped pocket for valuables though, which is a shame.

The Bengal comes in this trendy lilac colour along with three other colour options – teal, black and grenadine – all featuring the simple and sleek striped design.

Size and fit

The size range for this jersey is impressive, with eight sizes running from XXS to 3XL. It's designed to be a racing fit, so it's cut sleek and the short front/long rear is exaggerated to allow for aggressively tucked riding positions.

The sizing is accurate and my usual size small left no extra fabric, while the sleeves and shoulders felt good. I found it slightly too short in the body overall, but it felt okay on the bike. The waist is elastic with a silicone gripper, and it's effectively secure.

It's on the small side even for an aero jersey – others I've worn have been a bit more generous – so if you're particularly long in the torso or just want a slightly less tight fit, consider sizing up.

The sleeves are raw-cut with silicone grippers which work well, and even combined with arm warmers I didn't find them restrictive. The neck is also raw cut and has a low-profile collar which sits comfortably, while the long, grippy zip pull is easy to find while riding.

Value

At £120 the Bengal isn't cheap, but it looks pretty good against premium race-fit options like the Assos Dyora RS Summer Jersey at £155 or the Velocio Women's Breton SE Jersey at an entire pound less than the Assos.

You can get good aero jerseys for less, of course – for example, the Lusso Women's Aero Jersey is £80, and Anna rated it highly for breathability and fit.

Overall

This is a stylish jersey for hot, high-intensity rides with the added bonus of being eco-friendly. The shortish fit won't suit everyone, but otherwise this is a great option.

Verdict

Light, breathable recycled fabric and a good fit – though it's pretty short in the body

