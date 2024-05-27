Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey

The Rapha Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey is ideal if you're at the sharp end of the summer peloton, and prioritise aerodynamics, weight, a tight fit and a reduced bank balance. It looks great and has cooling breathability but the fit is almost too snug for it to double as a jersey for casual riding. It certainly feels like a fast jersey and if you're willing to part with almost £200, the build and detailing are top notch. Rapha has seen fit to stick with three pockets and a bank card zipper so it still functions in the non-race world.

> Buy now: Rapha Men's Pro Team Aero Jersey for £185 from Rapha

As usual for a Rapha garment, lots of care has been taken to create a jersey that feels meticulously put together – I counted three different main materials used on different panels. For aerodynamics, the arms and shoulders are made of a brushed, textured, patterned material that feels slightly rough to the touch. Due to the use of this material, there is no classic Rapha armband.

The main body is a light silky material, while the internal side of the three pockets is made of a thin, vented fabric that lets air through. There is a thick wind-blocking panel behind the main zipper.

The rough material is the proprietary Italian Clima fabric that comes with the usual watt-saving claims from Rapha: four watts against the last Pro Team Aero Jersey – assuming you're riding at 46km/h. Alison Jackson wore a prototype of the jersey when she won Paris-Roubaix Femmes in 2023.

This material does certainly compress your arms, providing just enough stretch for you to manoeuvre your way around the bike. Rapha also says the material is very quick drying and designed to be worn in temperatures north of 18°C. And many of the materials used in production are recycled.

My only issue with this is the black colour. If I'm buying a jersey specifically for hot weather, I don't want a colour that absorbs sunlight. There's a reason all the cars in Tenerife are white! Luckily Rapha also offers it in a lighter Silver Gray/Rum Raisin and 'Eclipse/Aleutain'!

Fit and size

Rapha says that model Neilson Powless from EF is 183cm/6' and wears a size small, which only speaks to the shape of these pro riders. I concurrently tested the new long-sleeve jersey from Rapha and fitted comfortably into a Large. This is also a Large and it is a snug, incredibly aero fit. Rapha's suggestion that I fit a base layer under here too is optimistic. I would need to size up to an XL to do that.

At first the long and aero-ready sleeves pinched me a little above the elbow, but soon loosened up and felt fine. Body length was not a problem, which can be an issue with speed-focused jerseys. Walking around off the bike it pulled down enough to meet my bibs comfortably, and my skin was still covered when riding on the hoods and in the drops. But if you aren't looking for a tight jersey (which you should be if you're after the latest aero offering) then definitely size up.

Riding

This jersey makes you feel fast – if only because its tight fit is a constant reminder that you should be going fast!

It isn't the most comfortable jersey I've ever worn – due to that aero fit – but for two-hour blasts down at Regents Park it was perfect. Rapha has seen fit to include three pockets and a bank card zipper, so it isn't quite a skin suit-level of impracticality either.

The pockets comfortably accommodate a mini pump and a multi tool without any bother, and they'll also take an iPhone X.

I was riding on the warmest days I could find in April, which meant around about the 20°C mark. I thought it made sense to put in some serious efforts on the flats and go deep on the hills to see how much sweat this black jersey could handle. It hid my sweat patches well, but there was a hint of salt deposit by the end of the ride. I would imagine on properly hot days that these would show up extensively.

Overall, breathability was really good during the ride. I didn't feel like I was overheating at any point, but since I couldn't fit a base layer underneath I was keen to keep moving at all times. The body material is the same thickness as the long-sleeve Rapha jersey I have also been testing, but where that is aimed at year-round riding, this is strictly for warm weather. That said, it's slightly disappointing that there is no SPF protection from a jersey designed exclusively for hot temperatures.

For proper racers, the undeniable aerodynamics of the jersey will be a real draw – there isn't a millimetre of flap or looseness anywhere. I won't be wearing it for my dawdling rides out into the countryside where I mean to eat something at some stage, but if you're solely concerned about going fast, saving weight and staying cool then you won't go far wrong.

For £185 you might think you were buying a jacket or a long-sleeve jersey. But no. This is Rapha's top-of-the-range pro team jersey – the same one EF riders will be wearing in the Grand Tours, so you inevitably pay a premium. Rapha does offer lifetime repairs, however, so if you do hit the deck in a sprint, at least you know the jersey won't be getting demoted to the bike oil rag bin.

Value

When a jersey is among the most expensive we've ever reviewed, it's going to be tricky to make a case for its value, unless it's totally exceptional. But the Pro Team Aero Jersey is a genuine pro-level top designed to shave off a few watts.

Personally, £185 is too much for me to spend on a jersey that isn't that versatile. I love going fast, but it's a relatively small amount of my riding – though Rapha hasn't totally removed all the practical elements. This is about as fast as you're going to feel in a jersey, and that is not to be sniffed at.

The £175 ASSOS Equipe RS Jersey S11 is also hot off the press and used by pro teams. It's light, compressive and so thin you'll need to wear sunscreen underneath.

The Castelli Aero Race 6.0 is worth looking at. It's widely reduced from its £125 RRP down to as little as 50 quid and the fit looks very tight.

MAAP's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 is priced at £165. Steve loved the cut, style, and comfort but he thought it too expensive. It has the long aero sleeves but not the exacting, svelte cut of the Rapha.

If you're less fussed about aero but still want to shop in the premium aisle, the Castelli Premio Black Jersey is lighter than the Rapha and has been beautifully designed. Ben noted its eco credentials and breathability but couldn't get past the £185 price tag.

Or if you'd rather have something no one else will be wearing, check out the Bristol-based Kostüme Edit002 Men's Short Sleeve Jersey that costs £135. The sleeves are shorter and less aero, but it's very planet-focused and the design is certainly eye-catching.

Conclusion

When the price is £185, it seems fair to judge a jersey by pretty exacting standards. This aero jersey does the fundamentals very well, keeping you slick in the wind, comfortable and pretty cool and breezy to boot. The construction is flawless and every thread feels carefully thought out. Gripes with the versatility and the lack of SPF protection are relatively minor – it's the price that will be the sticking point for most. But if you want to share kit with the pros, then it's going to cost you.

Verdict

Laser-focused on speed and breathability, this pricey jersey isn't concerned about everyday rides

