The Kostüme Edit002 Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is a high-quality design made from recycled fabrics with some great touches. At first glance, the price seems a bit steep, but the fabric and construction feel vastly superior to other recycled jerseys I've tested, and used long-term. It's not outlandish when compared with Rapha and similar high-end brands, either – especially if limited production runs and unique artwork are your thing.

As Vecchiojo pointed out in his review of the men's bib shorts earlier this year, Kostüme has a very strong 'planet first' ethos. It operates a limited edition pre-order system, which means only the products ordered by customers get made, which ensures no waste, no unwanted stock, no damaging sales, and no unsold products destroyed or sent to landfill.

This jersey is made from OEKO-TEX and Bluesign-certified fabrics and yarn (they're tested for harmful substances, and meet the strictest environmental and worker safety standards). The main fabric is an 86% recycled polyester and 14% elastane mix, which Kostüme describes as a high-quality, breathable, quick dry blend. It feels very tactile and pleasing to the touch – not overly synthetic, as some can be.

The sleeves (and outer pockets) are made from regenerated yarn made from recycled plastic bottles, and construction is excellent, with flat seams throughout, and a broad silicone strip at the base.

The relatively thin but sturdy fabric has generous amounts of give, meaning seamless, unrestricted movement – perfect for switching between hoods, tops, drops or even tri bars.

Sizing/fit

I'm short in the body, long in the arms, and the size medium – my default – was bang on here.

The cut is very snug, which is great for aerodynamics and eliminating annoying flutter on fast, blustery rides, while still entertaining vest-type baselayers.

Pockets

For storage, there are six pockets: the traditional terrace of three, on top of which are two mesh pockets – one wide, one narrow – plus a zippered side pocket for valuables.

It's a layout that is obviously aimed at endurance and gravel audiences, and I was initially a little sceptical about them – specifically, how well they'd cope with being heavily laden. Some otherwise very likeable recycled jerseys tend to sag when theirs are filled with very modest loads – keys, a phone and a couple of energy bars.

Here, a 600ml bottle, phone and compact camera have bobbed around gently but not annoyingly, and haven't felt insecure, though a spare lens did creep out from one of the mesh pockets, but this was very much an isolated incident.

The 'terrace' pocket tops have also proven a reliable mounting point for LED lights – at least those around the 30g mark – though subtle retro-reflectives are welcome and supply a little added presence around dusk and beyond.

Performance

I tested the jersey through a changeable August and in temperatures between 8 and 25°C. Moisture management is reassuringly good. Yes, you get that characteristically polyester misting and faint dampness creeping in after 20 minutes or so hard effort, but the fibres soon kick in and do their thing, wicking away any moisture quickly and efficiently. The long Hypalon zipper tag, which I was very pleased to see (stubby zip pulls are a pet peeve), also means effortless dropping of the zip for a quick rush of cooling air.

The fabric also dries very quickly following an unexpected shower.

Odour control has also been good. I wore the jersey for four consecutive four-hour rides without a problem – not a practice most of us would indulge in, save for testing, but another definite plus, especially for bikepacking and weekend touring.

On pre-dawn rides around 7°C, I've paired the jersey with arm warmers. The Kostüme's sleeve length ensured generous overlap and prevented any annoying wrinkling or unravelling. And on warmer days, and riding off-road, their length has offered welcome defence against the sun, thorny foliage and similar hazards.

When the time comes for washing, it's straightforward: pop in the machine at 30 degrees and line dry. I've gone for low-temperature detergents, which in my experience lift grot very effectively, but the jersey has also responded very well to handwashing with mild soap. Drying times have varied but, on the line, 35-40 minutes seemed typical at 20 degrees.

Several hundred mixed terrain miles hence, the jersey is still in great shape with not so much as a bobble or loose thread, despite being accosted by the usual suspects – overhanging brambles and thorns, mud and rogue chain lube, the latter transferring from road/trailside inspections, although I've successfully removed all trace using some concentrate degreaser as a pre-wash.

Value

That's reassuring, given the asking price – because there's no getting away from the fact that £135 is a lot to part with. Yes, the environmental credentials are high, and this Alice Irwin design is available in a limited edition of 350 (across all sizes), but these days, decent jerseys with useful features can be had for £50.

The Van Rysel Short Sleeved Road Cycling Summer Jersey Endurance Racer, for example, is £49.99, and features five pockets, mesh panelling along the sides and rear for ventilation, and a two-year warranty.

Looking at recycled rivals, the Craft Cadence Recycled Performance Classic Jersey I tested in 2021 has gone up in price but is still 'only' £75.99. It follows the increasingly standard three pocket and end-terrace zippered valuables stash, and I still found it very comfortable, albeit with a more synthetic texture.

That said, there are some costing more than the Kostüme. The Santini Redux Speed is very much an aero model, one that has apparently been subject to wind tunnel testing, offers UV50 sun protection and excellent breathability. But it's also £190.

MAAP's Evade Pro Base Jersey 2.0 also employs a largely recycled main fabric, and has four pockets. Steve found it very pleasant, but he also noted it wasn't the lightest, and while cheaper than the Santini, £165 isn't exactly peanuts.

Closer to the Kostüme, price-wise, is the Spatz Shiftr Jersey at £139.99 rrp (currently on sale at £55.99), which impressed Ben with its performance and versatility.

Conclusion

Overall, this Kostüme jersey is very well designed and executed. The limited-edition artwork might divide opinion but quickly grew on me, and I've been smitten by the jersey's comfort, performance and standard of manufacture. However, while there are designs costing considerably more, £135 is a lot of money – I have some favourites that cost considerably less and are still looking great and serving me well after many, many miles. That said, I'm confident, save for a major tumble or washing disaster, the Edit002 will repay the investment over time.

Verdict

Pricey but beautifully designed and executed jersey

