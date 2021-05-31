NamedSport Isonam Energy

Isonam Energy from Italian nutrition company NamedSport is a very palatable, easy to mix energy drink that's formulated for use before or during exercise. The container is oversized for the amount and the instructions are more difficult to find than they should be, but otherwise it's good – so long as you don't want something to use more than once a day.

NamedSport (pronounced 'Nam-ed') is new to the UK, but you may find it familiar – the company has sponsored the Giro d'Italia for several years.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Isonam Energy falls slightly outside of a traditional energy drink, combining not just pure carbohydrate but also other ingredients including creatine, ginseng and a mix of vitamins.

Don't go on

Unlike the majority of energy products that are designed for use during exercise, Isonam has a suggested daily intake of 30g, or just one serving – so for any longer rides it would be used alongside another product.

The main reason is due to the use of creatine, which has a daily recommended limit of 3g.

Vacuous package

The container is significantly larger than required – the 480g fills no more than a third of it. Another big frustration is finding how much to use, with the detail provided in extremely small text in among the list of ingredients. More space is given to showing the potential benefits of the product and promoting it in-store than to how to use it.

One serving is 30g (one scoop, provided) in 500ml of water. I found it mixed very easily, dissolving after just a few minutes and with a little shaking.

Give me strength

When mixed in this concentration it provides an isotonic solution (314.24 mOsm/l, or particles per litre) with each serving providing 92kcal of energy. The carbohydrate is a mix of maltodextrin and dextrose, with 22g per serving.

Creatine is found naturally within the muscles, and evidence has shown that supplements can improve power, in particular for short, high-power efforts such as sprints.

Isonam Energy also includes ginseng, which NamedSport claims reduces physical and mental fatigue. The vitamin and mineral mix includes magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.

What's the use?

Given the ingredients and potential benefits, Isonam Energy would likely be suited to shorter rides or at least those where a higher intensity effort may be more likely, and while it would be impossible to gauge its effectiveness, I did not find any disadvantages.

The creatine element is impossible to gauge for performance, but from an energy and isotonic perspective I would say it works, with a good energy content and a taste that is very palatable. I tested the orange flavour, which is not overly sweet or strong. There is also a lemon flavour available.

> How to get the most from your limited training time

One disadvantage for some riders will be the use of sucralose, an artificial sweetener. While this is by no means the only sports drink with it, there are energy drinks available that do not use artificial sweeteners.

The 480g of powder makes 16 servings if used at the recommended amount, which makes it £0.77 per serving. The price is competitive against other energy drinks, including the 500g Torq Energy (£0.93 per serving), Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During (£1.79) and OTE Energy Drink (£0.85). Those are different as they can be used continually, though, not just a single serving per day.

Overall

I have found NamedSport Isonam Energy a drink that is easy to drink on the bike, with a mix of ingredients that suit my needs. I was frustrated by the size of the packaging given the contents, though, and the lack of clarity for the amount per use – and the fact it should only be used once per day.

Verdict

Easy to mix and very drinkable isotonic energy mix that works well

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website