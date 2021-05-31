NamedSport Isonam Energy

Isonam Energy from Italian nutrition company NamedSport is a very palatable, easy to mix energy drink that's formulated for use before or during exercise. The container is oversized for the amount and the instructions are more difficult to find than they should be, but otherwise it's good – so long as you don't want something to use more than once a day.
NamedSport (pronounced 'Nam-ed') is new to the UK, but you may find it familiar – the company has sponsored the Giro d'Italia for several years.
Isonam Energy falls slightly outside of a traditional energy drink, combining not just pure carbohydrate but also other ingredients including creatine, ginseng and a mix of vitamins.
Don't go on
Unlike the majority of energy products that are designed for use during exercise, Isonam has a suggested daily intake of 30g, or just one serving – so for any longer rides it would be used alongside another product.
The main reason is due to the use of creatine, which has a daily recommended limit of 3g.
Vacuous package
The container is significantly larger than required – the 480g fills no more than a third of it. Another big frustration is finding how much to use, with the detail provided in extremely small text in among the list of ingredients. More space is given to showing the potential benefits of the product and promoting it in-store than to how to use it.
One serving is 30g (one scoop, provided) in 500ml of water. I found it mixed very easily, dissolving after just a few minutes and with a little shaking.
Give me strength
When mixed in this concentration it provides an isotonic solution (314.24 mOsm/l, or particles per litre) with each serving providing 92kcal of energy. The carbohydrate is a mix of maltodextrin and dextrose, with 22g per serving.
Creatine is found naturally within the muscles, and evidence has shown that supplements can improve power, in particular for short, high-power efforts such as sprints.
Isonam Energy also includes ginseng, which NamedSport claims reduces physical and mental fatigue. The vitamin and mineral mix includes magnesium, potassium, vitamin B6 and vitamin C.
What's the use?
Given the ingredients and potential benefits, Isonam Energy would likely be suited to shorter rides or at least those where a higher intensity effort may be more likely, and while it would be impossible to gauge its effectiveness, I did not find any disadvantages.
The creatine element is impossible to gauge for performance, but from an energy and isotonic perspective I would say it works, with a good energy content and a taste that is very palatable. I tested the orange flavour, which is not overly sweet or strong. There is also a lemon flavour available.
One disadvantage for some riders will be the use of sucralose, an artificial sweetener. While this is by no means the only sports drink with it, there are energy drinks available that do not use artificial sweeteners.
The 480g of powder makes 16 servings if used at the recommended amount, which makes it £0.77 per serving. The price is competitive against other energy drinks, including the 500g Torq Energy (£0.93 per serving), Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During (£1.79) and OTE Energy Drink (£0.85). Those are different as they can be used continually, though, not just a single serving per day.
Overall
I have found NamedSport Isonam Energy a drink that is easy to drink on the bike, with a mix of ingredients that suit my needs. I was frustrated by the size of the packaging given the contents, though, and the lack of clarity for the amount per use – and the fact it should only be used once per day.
Verdict
Easy to mix and very drinkable isotonic energy mix that works well
Make and model: NamedSport Isonam Energy
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
NamedSport says this is a: "Isotonic drink with maltodextrin, minerals, vitamins, creatine and ginseng for energy and hydration."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
NamedSport lists:
Dextrose, Maltodextrin 24%, Creatine monohydrate, acid: citric acid; Aroma: Lemon; Sodium citrate, Potassium citrate, Magnesium citrate, Sodium chloride, Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid), anti-caking agents: silicon dioxide, calcium phosphates; sweetener: Sucralose; Ginseng (Panax ginseng) root extract, Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride).
Nutritional information
Energy
1299 kJ/306 kcal
390 kJ/92 kcal (per 30g serving)
Fat
0 g
0 g (per 30g serving)
of which saturates
0 g
0 g (per 30g serving)
Carbohydrate
73 g
22 g (per 30g serving)
of which sugar
52 g
16 g (per 30g serving)
Fibre
0 g
0 g (per 30g serving)
Protein
0 g
0 g (per 30g serving)
Salt
2 g
1 g (per 30g serving)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Tasty and easy to mix.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The taste.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only one serving per day recommended.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is well priced, with most options costing more. Isonam Energy works out at £77p per serving, whereas OTE Energy is 85p and Enervit Sport Isocarb is £1.79.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, I will be buying more!
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
NamedSport Isonam is easy to mix and drink, with taste that's not overly sweet. With better packaging and instructions – this is a massively oversized container and it's very difficult to find how much to use – it could score higher still.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
