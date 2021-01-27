Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During is a carbohydrate based drinks powder which, as the name suggests, is designed to be taken whilst exercising. This 650g tub contains 10 servings (two scoops) meaning that it isn't the cheapest option, but the 60-90g of carbs per 500ml bottle is kind on the stomach and excellent at warding off a premature bonk.

I've been using the Isocarb mix for a few months now, usually saving it for hard weekend rides and the few races we've had. With just 10 servings (two scoops per 500ml bottle) – or even less if you opt for a three-scoop (750ml bottle) serving – per £18 tub, you'll probably want to use it sparingly, which is a shame as it really does help to maximise your performance.

First, a bit of science... The 2:1 ratio refers to the mix of maltodextrin and fructose in the solution. Maltodextrin is a common carbohydrate that is broken down into glucose – or, put simply, energy – in the stomach. The problem is that the body can only absorb this at a rate of about 60g per hour; after this, any more is likely to just make you feel sick and not be of any performance benefit. This is where the fructose kicks in, enabling your body to absorb more of the maltodextrin, now at a rate of about 90g per hour.

That meant that out on the bike I could polish off a 500ml bottle of the Enervit with 60g of carbs in and a gel (typically about 22g carbs) per hour without feeling sick or bloated. For me, this was a quick and easy way of getting a large amount of bonk-reducing carbohydrates into my system.

Compared to some energy drinks, the Enervit is particularly high in carbohydrates. For example, OTE Energy Drink contains 40g of carbs per 500ml serving and High5's rival 2:1 Energy Source drink also contains less at 44g per 500ml serving. After a few hours in the saddle, you really can begin to notice whether you've fuelled properly, and this is something I found much easier with a few bottles of the Isocarb drink on hand.

It is worth noting that SiS has managed to cram even more carbs into a 500ml bottle with its Beta Fuel, 80g vs the 60g from the Enervit. Liam was a massive fan when he tested it last year, and having now used both I think that in many ways they're very similar: high carb, easy to get down, and very expensive per serving.

At RRP, that SiS Beta Fuel cost of £2.50 per serving (£37.50 for 15 pouches) will make it too expensive for most to use during training. The Enervit Isocarb During is a slightly more palatable £1.79 per serving (£17.99 for 10 servings), but that still makes it more expensive than many energy drinks and for me means it's reserved for racing and the very hardest of training rides.

However good the drink is, it's pretty pointless having it if you can't stomach the stuff. Thankfully, I found the Enervit pleasant to consume with its quite subtle taste, and refreshingly it doesn't taste over-sweetened like many energy drinks. My first taste of the 'mild lemon' flavour was before leaving the door, at which point I did think it was almost a little bitter, but 50km into the ride and I honestly couldn't think of many drinks that I'd rather consume. Even when warm it goes down easily.

Preparing the drink proved little hassle – the powder mixes/dissolves easily, and as with most powder-based drinks you get a scoop for measuring hidden somewhere in the tub (usually the bottom).

Overall, I've been very impressed with this Isocarb drink. It's a convenient method of getting in lots of carbohydrates which will help you ride faster for longer. Taste is very subjective but personally I really liked it, and it mixes easily into a thin and easy-to-consume consistency. For me, the price is the drawback; despite being cheaper than the Beta Fuel mentioned earlier, it's still not something I could justify using on every training ride that I'd like to. Performance is excellent, but I'd love to see this product available in a bulk quantity as you can soon rattle through the 10 portions – and some more flavours would also be nice.

Verdict

Great tasting and easy to consume high-carb drink – but it's a pricey way to fuel

