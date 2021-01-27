Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During is a carbohydrate based drinks powder which, as the name suggests, is designed to be taken whilst exercising. This 650g tub contains 10 servings (two scoops) meaning that it isn't the cheapest option, but the 60-90g of carbs per 500ml bottle is kind on the stomach and excellent at warding off a premature bonk.
I've been using the Isocarb mix for a few months now, usually saving it for hard weekend rides and the few races we've had. With just 10 servings (two scoops per 500ml bottle) – or even less if you opt for a three-scoop (750ml bottle) serving – per £18 tub, you'll probably want to use it sparingly, which is a shame as it really does help to maximise your performance.
First, a bit of science... The 2:1 ratio refers to the mix of maltodextrin and fructose in the solution. Maltodextrin is a common carbohydrate that is broken down into glucose – or, put simply, energy – in the stomach. The problem is that the body can only absorb this at a rate of about 60g per hour; after this, any more is likely to just make you feel sick and not be of any performance benefit. This is where the fructose kicks in, enabling your body to absorb more of the maltodextrin, now at a rate of about 90g per hour.
That meant that out on the bike I could polish off a 500ml bottle of the Enervit with 60g of carbs in and a gel (typically about 22g carbs) per hour without feeling sick or bloated. For me, this was a quick and easy way of getting a large amount of bonk-reducing carbohydrates into my system.
Compared to some energy drinks, the Enervit is particularly high in carbohydrates. For example, OTE Energy Drink contains 40g of carbs per 500ml serving and High5's rival 2:1 Energy Source drink also contains less at 44g per 500ml serving. After a few hours in the saddle, you really can begin to notice whether you've fuelled properly, and this is something I found much easier with a few bottles of the Isocarb drink on hand.
It is worth noting that SiS has managed to cram even more carbs into a 500ml bottle with its Beta Fuel, 80g vs the 60g from the Enervit. Liam was a massive fan when he tested it last year, and having now used both I think that in many ways they're very similar: high carb, easy to get down, and very expensive per serving.
At RRP, that SiS Beta Fuel cost of £2.50 per serving (£37.50 for 15 pouches) will make it too expensive for most to use during training. The Enervit Isocarb During is a slightly more palatable £1.79 per serving (£17.99 for 10 servings), but that still makes it more expensive than many energy drinks and for me means it's reserved for racing and the very hardest of training rides.
However good the drink is, it's pretty pointless having it if you can't stomach the stuff. Thankfully, I found the Enervit pleasant to consume with its quite subtle taste, and refreshingly it doesn't taste over-sweetened like many energy drinks. My first taste of the 'mild lemon' flavour was before leaving the door, at which point I did think it was almost a little bitter, but 50km into the ride and I honestly couldn't think of many drinks that I'd rather consume. Even when warm it goes down easily.
Preparing the drink proved little hassle – the powder mixes/dissolves easily, and as with most powder-based drinks you get a scoop for measuring hidden somewhere in the tub (usually the bottom).
Overall, I've been very impressed with this Isocarb drink. It's a convenient method of getting in lots of carbohydrates which will help you ride faster for longer. Taste is very subjective but personally I really liked it, and it mixes easily into a thin and easy-to-consume consistency. For me, the price is the drawback; despite being cheaper than the Beta Fuel mentioned earlier, it's still not something I could justify using on every training ride that I'd like to. Performance is excellent, but I'd love to see this product available in a bulk quantity as you can soon rattle through the 10 portions – and some more flavours would also be nice.
Verdict
Great tasting and easy to consume high-carb drink – but it's a pricey way to fuel
Make and model: Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 During
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Enervit says: "Isotonic Solution based on maltodextrin and fructose (2:1 Ratio) with Vitamin B1 for High Intensity and long-lasting performances."
This product is suitable for anyone from beginner to pro looking to improve their performance during endurance events. I found the large quantity of carbs really helped any ride over about two hours, and it's easy to consume and easy on the stomach.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Enervit lists:
Maltodextrin + Fructose (2:1 Ratio)
Isotonic Formula
Source of Vitamin B1
No colors * No sweeteners * No artificial flavors
60g Carbs / Serving (2 measuring spoon in 500 ml)
90g Carbs / Serving (3 measuring spoon in 750 ml)
650 g = 10 Doses
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
No stomach issues which is impressive for this many carbs.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
At £1.79 per 500lm serving it's not cheap – but it's less than SiS's Beta Fuel. I could justify spending this much per portion on a race or a few training rides a year, but not for every ride.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really well – easy to prepare, easy to drink, tastes good warm or cold, and stops premature bonking.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Performance gains.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Price/small quantity per tub.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review, it is an expensive energy drink, although other high carb rivals can cost even more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's excellent: a really easy way of increasing your carb intake to improve performance, and it tastes great, though it doesn't come cheap. Best reserved for races and extra hard training rides.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
