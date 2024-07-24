Skratch Labs Super High-Carb Sport Drink Mix

Skratch Labs Super High-Carb, its take on the ever more popular carb drink mix product, is certainly easy to consume, but its tangy flavour might not tickle everyone's fancy, and its consistency takes some effort to dissolve.

> Buy now: Skratch Labs Super High-Carb for £38.95 from Biketart

At the core of any carb sports drink is, obviously, carbs, and this Super High-Carb Sport Drink Mix features what Skratch Labs calls a "better carbohydrate", named Cluster Dextrin, that "digests steadily as real food does". It's hard to measure the truthfulness of this claim without scientific lab conditions, but for the purposes of this review, I've relied on empirical testing and concluded that the mix provided great fuel for long rides, and didn't cause me any stomach distress. The mix also includes electrolytes to replace those you've lost through sweating.

> How to eat right for sportives and long rides

It was, however, a task to get this mixed into the water. Adding it to a half-filled bottle, shaking and then topping up helps with the process, but at times some residue lingered at the bottom of the bottle. It might be that this is just a grainier texture than the powders I'm used to, and if I sometimes mixed the powder the night before the ride, that certainly helped.

This lemon and lime flavour has quite a tangy taste, but I like it. Admirably, Skratch Labs has used natural flavouring to achieve this, and it is relatively subtle in the recommended dosage. It also comes in raspberry.

In terms of value, you get 100g of carbs per (recommended portion) 105g of the mix, meaning if you buy the 840g resealable pouch you get about eight portions out of each bag, at £5.24 a pop. Compared with some other carb drinks, that's quite expensive, but I do think it does its job.

> Buy now: Skratch Labs Super High-Carb for £38.95 from Biketart

Verdict

Natural tasting, effective carb mix but requires vigorous shaking