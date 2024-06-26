Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix - Box of 20 Servings

The Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Drink Mix has been designed 'to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat and to provide a little bit of energy when working out, without offending your palette or gut'. This is exactly what most sports nutrition brands aim to do, of course, and though Skratch Labs uses ingredients you can mostly recognise, there isn't much that sets these apart from what's already out there, and I found the powder didn't dissolve that well in water either.
As with every nutrition product, they really only work if you actually enjoy the taste of them and to me, the Lemon+Lime flavour wasn't quite the one. I found the flavour, which comes from real fruit, a little too tangy and almost 'dish soapy'.
I also tasted the orange flavour, one of six options available, and I much preferred that, so it might be that I'm just not a fan of the tanginess of the lemon and lime, and tasting the 'fruit punch' mix could've totally been a different experience. On the other hand, if you don't like sweetness, this might be ideal for you.
Tastes aside, the Skratch Labs Sport Hydration mix isn't just lemon juice blended with water – it also comes with a 4g per 100ml ratio of sugar (glucose + fructose) and electrolytes mix that should match the sweat you've lost (800mg sodium, 80mg potassium, 100mg calcium and 80mg of magnesium per litre). This means that each sachet contains 20g of carbs, which by modern-day standards isn't a lot – and means you'd be better off complementing that with a carbohydrate mix.
Value
You're paying £27.95 for 20 servings, which means £1.40 per sachet.
By contrast, the OTE Super Carbs Energy Drink comes in at £2.85 per serving, and the SiS Beta Fuel £2.50 per serving.
But along with electrolytes both of those also provide 80g of carbs per 500ml of liquid you've dissolved the powder into, which is four times more than the Skratch Labs offers.
Conclusion
I'd say this Skratch Labs product is a good option to keep you hydrated on easy rides – but the moderate 20g carbs per sachet is too little for intensive efforts.
Verdict
A good choice if you like a sachet that provides a mild-tasting sports drink, but it doesn't mix that easily with water
Make and model: Skratch Labs Sport Hydration Mix – Box of 20 Servings
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Skratch labs says: "Our Hydration Sport Drink Mix was created for a simple purpose – to replace the electrolytes lost in sweat and to provide a little bit of energy when working out, without offending your palate or gut.
We initially created this drink because some of the world's best athletes needed better. Conventional sports drinks made them sick. They were undrinkable – too sweet, over-flavored, and didn't even replace what was lost in sweat – which defeated the whole purpose, like fighting thirst with more thirst."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Ingredients: Lemon + Lime: Cane Sugar, Dextrose, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C).
Verified Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan and Kosher
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The powder doesn't mix too well in water and required a LOT of shaking. The taste isn't sickly sweet, but I found the lemon+lime too tangy and combined with the electrolytes, the drink wasn't to my taste.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The sachets are very easy to carry round on longer rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Hard to mix and quite low on the carbs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Each of these sachets costs about £1.40, which isn't that much, but each pack only contains 20g of carbs, which reduces the value. SiS Beta Fuel provides electrolytes and 80g of carbs and costs £2.50 per serving, and OTE Super Carbs Energy Drink is double the price of Skratch at £2.85 per serving, but again gives you a lot more for your money.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – but only for hydration.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
Good for on-the-go hydration but considering the price, it doesn't compete with other drink mixes if you also want to have carbs from your drink.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
