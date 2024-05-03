NamedSport says its HydraFit Zero hydration tablets are designed to 'support electrolyte balance during exercise'. They contain vitamins B1, B2 and B6, which it says 'contribute to reduce fatigue and support energy-yielding metabolism'. They also have Informed Sport certification, so don't contain any prohibited substances.
One tube contains 20 tablets, with the recommended serving being one tablet dissolved in 500ml of water – very useful if you don't like measuring out powders. The tablets dissolved very well, without leaving any residue on the surface.
When doing intense sessions on the bike, I felt more hydrated and alert then when I've relied only on water. Unfortunately I haven't had a chance to use them in sweltering heat (thanks British springtime for raining lots and being cold), but after some stints on the turbo inside I didn't feel like I needed to drink litres afterwards, which makes me think they could be very good when riding in hotter climates when hydration is so important.
I found the tablets were gentle on the stomach, too, and not too fizzy.
At £8 for 20, the HydraFit Zeros cost the same as other hydration tablets, such as SiS's Go Hydros and OTE Hydro Tabs.
They do remind me of SiS tabs; they have a similar taste in my opinion and perform in the same way, though both SiS and OTE are available in a variety of flavours, while the NamedSports are only available in red orange.
Overall, I enjoyed using these hydration tablets for training sessions on my road bike. They helped me get through harder workouts without feeling like my brain couldn't focus. Their only drawback is that the one flavour might not be to everyone's taste, so more choice would be good.
Good hydration tablets with Informed Sport approval, though only available in one flavour
Make and model: NamedSport Hydrafit Zero
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
NAMEDSPORT HydraFit ZERO effervescent tablets are hydration tablets that include electrolytes as well as vitamins such as B1, B2 and B6 to reduce tiredness and fatigue. The formulation is lactose free, gluten free and is low carb, zero calories and have zero sugars. The tablets are to be used before and during intense exercise in order to support electrolyte balance. One tablet can be dropped into 500ml of water with three being the recommended maximum dosage in a day.
NamedSport says: "Refreshing effervescent tablets based on electrolytes and vitamins, in a special ZERO SUGARS, low carb and zero calories formulation. HydraFit> ZERO has been developed, together with professional cycling teams, in order to support electrolyte balance during intense workout. Vitamins B1, B2, B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support energy-yelding metabolism. Magnesium and Potassium contribute to the normal muscle function."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
NamedSport lists:
Zero sugars and low carbohydrate formula
Rich in electrolytes as well as vitamins
One tablet for 500ml of water
Informed Sport Certification
Ingredients
Acids: citric acid, sodium hydrogen carbonate; humectant: sorbitol; potassium carbonate, sodium chloride, magnesium carbonate, calcium carbonate, inulin, L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), calcium salts of orthophosphoric acid, flavouring, red beet juice powder, sweetener: sucralose; nicotinamide (niacin), calcium-D- pantothenate, sodium-riboflavin 5́-phosphate (vitamin B2), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamin hydrochloride (vitamin B1), pteroylmonoglutamic acid (folic acid), d-biotin (biotin), cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12)
Rate the product for quality:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
When using the tablets dissolved into water for training, I didn't feel as thirsty or dehydrated as I sometimes do when I haven't used any hydration supplements, so I feel the product performed well. I didn't get the chance to test them in very hot conditions where hydration and electrolytes play an even bigger role.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked that the taste wasn't too overpowering and the fact that the product has Informed Sport certification (tested for more than 250 substances prohibited in sport) meant I didn't have to worry about contamination, which was great.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Flavour-wise, the red orange was okay but it wasn't amazing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
With an rrp of £8 for 20 tablets, they cost the same as SiS Go Hydro and OTE Orange Hydro Tabs.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, I always like to have a hydration tablet in one of my bottles when training.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These hydration tablets are good, hydrating me well enough during and after intense training that I didn't find myself craving a substantial drink. Having the Informed Sport certification is another plus point, as it means you don't have to worry about contamination or banned substances in competition.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Well, Sunak's "Eat Out to Help Out" cost a whole bunch of money and ended up costing lives, so I stand by my "Conservatives are a death cult"...
Here's where I got it. Not sure if they ship outside the US, though. https://magicpine.com/products/will-bike-for-beer-unisex-tee
I don't know what is going on Bristol is now run by the Greens and squirrels are responsible for leprosy!!
This is what was left of my bike after being hit in 2018. Impact speed was around 60mph as both myself and the car were doing 30mph each....
I have just subscribed and I am having the same problem
To be fair, there actually is a very big inner tube factory in Wuhan. Just sayin'...
But some people do want that 🤷🏼♂️ these are race bike that also happen to be purchased by middle aged men who don't race. ...
This kind of instant justice is even better than when a nearby police car turns on its flashing lights right after a driver goes through an ...
As a kid, every bomb shelter I encountered was full of old furniture and other crap that was forgotten about. Most of the back garden brick-built...
And land take: footprint of residential areas could be less, which decreases hard standing, decreasing surface water flood risk, improving river...