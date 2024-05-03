Support road.cc

review
Energy & recovery drinks
NamedSport Hydrafit Zero2024 NAMEDSPORT Hydrafit Zero

NamedSport Hydrafit Zero

7
by Charlotte Broughton
Fri, May 03, 2024 15:45
0
£8.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Good hydration tablets with Informed Sport approval, though only available in one flavour
Convenient and dissolve well
Hydrate well
Gentle on the stomach
Added vitamins
Only one flavour (red orange)
Weight: 
104g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
The NamedSport HydraFit Zero hydration tablets did a good job of keeping me hydrated during intense sessions. I didn't feel like I had to drink gallons afterwards, and I felt more alert than when relying purely on water.

> Buy now: NamedSport HydraFit Zero for £8 from Sigma Sports

NamedSport says its HydraFit Zero hydration tablets are designed to 'support electrolyte balance during exercise'. They contain vitamins B1, B2 and B6, which it says 'contribute to reduce fatigue and support energy-yielding metabolism'. They also have Informed Sport certification, so don't contain any prohibited substances.

One tube contains 20 tablets, with the recommended serving being one tablet dissolved in 500ml of water – very useful if you don't like measuring out powders. The tablets dissolved very well, without leaving any residue on the surface.

When doing intense sessions on the bike, I felt more hydrated and alert then when I've relied only on water. Unfortunately I haven't had a chance to use them in sweltering heat (thanks British springtime for raining lots and being cold), but after some stints on the turbo inside I didn't feel like I needed to drink litres afterwards, which makes me think they could be very good when riding in hotter climates when hydration is so important.

I found the tablets were gentle on the stomach, too, and not too fizzy.

Value

At £8 for 20, the HydraFit Zeros cost the same as other hydration tablets, such as SiS's Go Hydros and OTE Hydro Tabs.

They do remind me of SiS tabs; they have a similar taste in my opinion and perform in the same way, though both SiS and OTE are available in a variety of flavours, while the NamedSports are only available in red orange.

Conclusion

Overall, I enjoyed using these hydration tablets for training sessions on my road bike. They helped me get through harder workouts without feeling like my brain couldn't focus. Their only drawback is that the one flavour might not be to everyone's taste, so more choice would be good.

road.cc test report

Make and model: NamedSport Hydrafit Zero

Size tested: Tube of 20

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

NAMEDSPORT HydraFit ZERO effervescent tablets are hydration tablets that include electrolytes as well as vitamins such as B1, B2 and B6 to reduce tiredness and fatigue. The formulation is lactose free, gluten free and is low carb, zero calories and have zero sugars. The tablets are to be used before and during intense exercise in order to support electrolyte balance. One tablet can be dropped into 500ml of water with three being the recommended maximum dosage in a day.

NamedSport says: "Refreshing effervescent tablets based on electrolytes and vitamins, in a special ZERO SUGARS, low carb and zero calories formulation. HydraFit> ZERO has been developed, together with professional cycling teams, in order to support electrolyte balance during intense workout. Vitamins B1, B2, B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and support energy-yelding metabolism. Magnesium and Potassium contribute to the normal muscle function."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

NamedSport lists:

Zero sugars and low carbohydrate formula

Rich in electrolytes as well as vitamins

One tablet for 500ml of water

Informed Sport Certification

Ingredients

Acids: citric acid, sodium hydrogen carbonate; humectant: sorbitol; potassium carbonate, sodium chloride, magnesium carbonate, calcium carbonate, inulin, L-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), calcium salts of orthophosphoric acid, flavouring, red beet juice powder, sweetener: sucralose; nicotinamide (niacin), calcium-D- pantothenate, sodium-riboflavin 5́-phosphate (vitamin B2), pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamin hydrochloride (vitamin B1), pteroylmonoglutamic acid (folic acid), d-biotin (biotin), cyanocobalamin (vitamin B12)

Rate the product for quality:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

When using the tablets dissolved into water for training, I didn't feel as thirsty or dehydrated as I sometimes do when I haven't used any hydration supplements, so I feel the product performed well. I didn't get the chance to test them in very hot conditions where hydration and electrolytes play an even bigger role.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I liked that the taste wasn't too overpowering and the fact that the product has Informed Sport certification (tested for more than 250 substances prohibited in sport) meant I didn't have to worry about contamination, which was great.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Flavour-wise, the red orange was okay but it wasn't amazing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

With an rrp of £8 for 20 tablets, they cost the same as SiS Go Hydro and OTE Orange Hydro Tabs.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, I always like to have a hydration tablet in one of my bottles when training.

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These hydration tablets are good, hydrating me well enough during and after intense training that I didn't find myself craving a substantial drink. Having the Informed Sport certification is another plus point, as it means you don't have to worry about contamination or banned substances in competition.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 25  Height: 173cm  Weight: 65kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is: Road bike

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Charlotte Broughton

Having learnt to ride a bike in order to race as a child, Charlotte is no stranger to life on two wheels. Racing across multiple disciplines over the years, she now focuses her time on road racing. Racing with her Belgium based team. Not only that, but Charlotte has many years experience working within the cycling industry alongside her racing endeavours. Therefore, it’s fair to say that anything with two wheels is right up her street.

