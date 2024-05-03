The NamedSport HydraFit Zero hydration tablets did a good job of keeping me hydrated during intense sessions. I didn't feel like I had to drink gallons afterwards, and I felt more alert than when relying purely on water.

> Buy now: NamedSport HydraFit Zero for £8 from Sigma Sports

NamedSport says its HydraFit Zero hydration tablets are designed to 'support electrolyte balance during exercise'. They contain vitamins B1, B2 and B6, which it says 'contribute to reduce fatigue and support energy-yielding metabolism'. They also have Informed Sport certification, so don't contain any prohibited substances.

One tube contains 20 tablets, with the recommended serving being one tablet dissolved in 500ml of water – very useful if you don't like measuring out powders. The tablets dissolved very well, without leaving any residue on the surface.

When doing intense sessions on the bike, I felt more hydrated and alert then when I've relied only on water. Unfortunately I haven't had a chance to use them in sweltering heat (thanks British springtime for raining lots and being cold), but after some stints on the turbo inside I didn't feel like I needed to drink litres afterwards, which makes me think they could be very good when riding in hotter climates when hydration is so important.

I found the tablets were gentle on the stomach, too, and not too fizzy.

Value

At £8 for 20, the HydraFit Zeros cost the same as other hydration tablets, such as SiS's Go Hydros and OTE Hydro Tabs.

They do remind me of SiS tabs; they have a similar taste in my opinion and perform in the same way, though both SiS and OTE are available in a variety of flavours, while the NamedSports are only available in red orange.

Conclusion

Overall, I enjoyed using these hydration tablets for training sessions on my road bike. They helped me get through harder workouts without feeling like my brain couldn't focus. Their only drawback is that the one flavour might not be to everyone's taste, so more choice would be good.

Verdict

Good hydration tablets with Informed Sport approval, though only available in one flavour