Enervit C2:1 Pro Isocarb Energy Drink Powder

Enervit C2:1 Pro Isocarb drink powder offers a popular 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio and helps fuel your body effectively. With 60g of carbs per serving, it can be combined with an energy bar if necessary, and it's impressively kind to even quite sensitive stomachs.

> Buy now: Enervit C2:1 Pro Isocarb Drink Powder for £16.49 from BikeInn

The mild lemon flavour of this energy drink powder is a delightful surprise. It is sweet enough to provide some flavour, but not so overly sweet and sickly that you'll struggle to drink it by the end of a brutal ride. It mixes well with water, leaving no unpleasant aftertaste. While it may not be everyone's cup of (lemon) tea, I find it invigorating and a welcome change from the usual fruit punch flavours elsewhere.

Carbohydrate content

One of the standout features is its effectiveness in providing an energy boost, with its 60g of carbohydrates per serving. The 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio is supposed to optimise energy delivery to muscles during exercise, and I've noticed a significant improvement in my ability to get the power out deep into a hard ride while using it.

It's easy on the stomach too, which is crucial for me as I have a sensitive digestive system. I didn't experience any bloating or discomfort even during a hard ride. However, as with any supplement, it's essential to follow the recommended serving size to avoid overloading your system.

Preparing bottles

While the powder mixes relatively well with water, it does require vigorous shaking to ensure there are no clumps. It can take a bit of effort to achieve a smooth consistency. My method is to use warm water, as heat helps the powder dissolve more quickly because, well, science stuff happens.

Packaging

The tub is large and only half full, but the scoop handle is still so long that, for a while you have to bury scoop in the powder to get it back in. Consequently I was getting powder everywhere each time, and any moisture on my hands meant it stuck to me like glue.

Value

At £35.99 for 1,300g (two 650g tubs – £17.99 each), or around £1.75 per serving, this is priced similarly to products using the 'new' 1:0.8 ratio. The High5 Energy Drink also gives you a 2:1 ratio, but £33.99 gets you a 2.2kg tub of that. This is my usual go-to as it is so well priced, and I like the different flavours. It was a long time ago that David initially tested the High5 powder, but it's been great value from the start.

I am sure you've heard of the SiS Beta Fuel range and its 1:0.8 ratio, though I find the flavours extremely sickly, so it is a good idea to try them before you buy in bulk. They work out more expensive than the Enervit at around £3 per serving, though delivering 80g of carbs. When Liam tested it the ratio was still 2:1, but it has now changed to a 1:0.8 mix.

Overall

This is a powerful energy booster with a refreshing taste and no nasty effects, even on a sensitive stomach like mine. That makes it a strong competitor, if not the cheapest – and you might not be keen if you're particuarly sold on the 1:0.8 glucose-to-fructose ratio that some brands are switching to.

Verdict

High-carb energy mix that's easy on the gut