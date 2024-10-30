Enervit C2:1 Pro Isocarb Energy Drink Powder

Enervit C2:1 Pro Isocarb drink powder offers a popular 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio and helps fuel your body effectively. With 60g of carbs per serving, it can be combined with an energy bar if necessary, and it's impressively kind to even quite sensitive stomachs.
The mild lemon flavour of this energy drink powder is a delightful surprise. It is sweet enough to provide some flavour, but not so overly sweet and sickly that you'll struggle to drink it by the end of a brutal ride. It mixes well with water, leaving no unpleasant aftertaste. While it may not be everyone's cup of (lemon) tea, I find it invigorating and a welcome change from the usual fruit punch flavours elsewhere.
Carbohydrate content
One of the standout features is its effectiveness in providing an energy boost, with its 60g of carbohydrates per serving. The 2:1 glucose-to-fructose ratio is supposed to optimise energy delivery to muscles during exercise, and I've noticed a significant improvement in my ability to get the power out deep into a hard ride while using it.
It's easy on the stomach too, which is crucial for me as I have a sensitive digestive system. I didn't experience any bloating or discomfort even during a hard ride. However, as with any supplement, it's essential to follow the recommended serving size to avoid overloading your system.
Preparing bottles
While the powder mixes relatively well with water, it does require vigorous shaking to ensure there are no clumps. It can take a bit of effort to achieve a smooth consistency. My method is to use warm water, as heat helps the powder dissolve more quickly because, well, science stuff happens.
Packaging
The tub is large and only half full, but the scoop handle is still so long that, for a while you have to bury scoop in the powder to get it back in. Consequently I was getting powder everywhere each time, and any moisture on my hands meant it stuck to me like glue.
Value
At £35.99 for 1,300g (two 650g tubs – £17.99 each), or around £1.75 per serving, this is priced similarly to products using the 'new' 1:0.8 ratio. The High5 Energy Drink also gives you a 2:1 ratio, but £33.99 gets you a 2.2kg tub of that. This is my usual go-to as it is so well priced, and I like the different flavours. It was a long time ago that David initially tested the High5 powder, but it's been great value from the start.
I am sure you've heard of the SiS Beta Fuel range and its 1:0.8 ratio, though I find the flavours extremely sickly, so it is a good idea to try them before you buy in bulk. They work out more expensive than the Enervit at around £3 per serving, though delivering 80g of carbs. When Liam tested it the ratio was still 2:1, but it has now changed to a 1:0.8 mix.
Overall
This is a powerful energy booster with a refreshing taste and no nasty effects, even on a sensitive stomach like mine. That makes it a strong competitor, if not the cheapest – and you might not be keen if you're particuarly sold on the 1:0.8 glucose-to-fructose ratio that some brands are switching to.
Verdict
High-carb energy mix that's easy on the gut
Make and model: Enervit Sports C2:1 Pro Isocarb Energy Drink Powder
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Enervit says: "Maximize your performance during long, high-intensity endurance activities to challenge your limits.
That's the goal of the brand-new Enervit C2:1PRO line, born from a collaboration between Equipe Enervit and top UCI World Tour teams, Trek Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates, to meet the targeted needs of the most advanced athletes."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Per 100g | Per dose (65g in 500ml)
Energy: 1599kj, 376kcal | 1039kj, 244kcal
Fat: 0g
Of which Saturates: 0g
Carbohydrate: 92g | 60g
Of which Sugars: 31g | 20g
Protein: 0g
Salt: 0.9g | 0.6g
Thiamin: 0.54mg | 0.41mg
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Provides plenty of carbs in a 500ml bottle.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
£1.75 a serving isn't bad, though you can get significantly cheaper options.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Really easy on the gut even when riding at your max. Subtle taste is good and not too sickly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good amount of carbs per serving.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The scoop was awkward.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's towards the upper end of the scale for this kind of thing.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There is a good amount of carbs in each serving at 60g, and I found the 2:1 glucose/fructose ratio really easy on my stomach while never leaving me feeling empty (at least when combined with a bar to reach 90g carbs per hour). The scoop for the powder has an unnecessarily long handle which makes storage awkward when the tub is full, but that's just a niggle.
Age: 23 Height: 185cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
