The Galibier Barrier Merino Head Set comprises a stylishly lovely hat, scarf and (recycled) cardboard box, and as such it's an ideal gift for a cyclist. The fabric is soft and effective and the stitching is excellent, but the beanie-style hat can be tricky to fit under helmets.

Neck tubes are fantastic for their warmth-to-size ratio, so let's start there. This one is slightly more merino wool (55%) than polyester (45%) for a soft and very stretchy feel (according to the label, not the website), and all three seams are neatly flatlocked for unobtrusiveness.

I found it excellent for blocking draughts, and it's warm but not too warm, and breathable. It also didn't become noticeably waterlogged or uncomfortable when I was caught in some pretty heavy showers and (once) sideways hail, too, which is ideal.

This deep red is pretty stylish poking out of most jackets, I think, though if you prefer there are dark green, dark blue or black pairs instead.

The hat is made of the same stuff to the same quality, with the same solidly overlocked seams. The perfect colour match is attractive, too, though I just couldn't get on with the beanie style.

This isn't the only cycling beanie out there, but the need to double over a fair stretch of hem (7cm in my case) combines with the thickish fabric to make getting it under a helmet potentially tricky.

Doubled over, it squashes to around 2mm, which doesn't sound much. But if you add that all the way round a 56cm head it puts another 0.5cm on the circumference, and you need your helmet's retention band looser still to get it on without catching. You may not have that much adjustment; I found it very awkward with my lids.

You can't wear it unfolded as then it covers your eyes (the Highway Code doesn't specifically say but I'm going with 'that's bad'), and other people can't see the big stitched logo either. That's also bad.

It's ideal for cafe stops, puncture faffs and post-ride cleaning sessions, though, as it's ear-envelopingly warm and much less 'I CYCLE DID YOU KNOW' to look at than a skull cap.

As a pair they're particularly well suited to gifting, thanks to the coordinated stylishness and the super-hip carboard presentation box with its printed lining paper. It's recycled, too, so none of your giftees rides need be guilt trips.

Value

Galibier kit is usually very good value, but it's tricky to put a number on here because it depends so much on what you want.

If you want pure performance, the Head Set doesn't look that good value: you can get very effective Buff-alikes and hats separately, and then you could spec a skull cap if necessary. Lusso's Merino Neck Warmer, for instance, is £10.99, while its Thermal Nitelife Beanie Hat is £14.99. Even though they're not bundled together, that's still a few quid less overall.

If you want style and comfort, though – particularly if you rarely wear a hat while actually riding – it's easy to spend more than the Head Set costs on just a neck tube, such as with the Velocio Signature Collar, 7mesh Colorado Neck Warmer or the Sportful Women's Neck Warmer. Each of these is £30.

At a nominal £14.13 (half the Headset's £28.25 asking price), the hat also stacks up well against solo competition. The Altura Skull Cap is £17, for instance, while the Kalf Merino Beanie was £20 when we reviewed it in 2018... though it seems it's no longer available. Maybe I'm not the only one who doesn't want a folded brim.

Rapha's Merino Hat is £35.

Overall

Both items in this Head Set are very well made, comfortable and effective, and while I found the beanie brim awkward with my helmets, you might not. They're attractive and attractively boxed, too – it's an excellent gift for a cyclist, whether it's yourself or someone else.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable, breathable and stylish hat and scarf set – though the former is best for off-bike use

