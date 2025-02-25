Galibier Ardennes Headband

A cycling headband is an often overlooked bit of kit. Many will opt straight for a skull cap or Belgian style winter cycling cap when the temperature starts to drop, but the headband offers similar insulation – especially over your ears – with a bit more temperature regulation and much less bulk.
Galibier's Ardennes is rated from 0 up to +8°C, but I used it right down below zero on the few occasions I ventured out in such frigid weather. Galibier claims that the fabric (we think it means Dolomiti) "boasts the best insulation-to-weight ratio on the market" and, with past experience using other headwear made of different fabrics, including merino, I'd say that claim rings true.
I usually wear a traditional casquette in spring and autumn, but often find the added bulk of the stiffer cotton fabric can be a little uncomfortable underneath a helmet. The Ardennes has the benefit of covering your ears without adding any bulk to the top of your head. At just 0.8mm thick, it is really unobtrusive when worn with a helmet, and doesn't add enough bulk to really muffle your hearing or impair your awareness when out on the bike.
It's a comfortable fit – not too tight and not too slack, with no excess material or bunching – and at 115mm tall it covered my ears comfortably without obstructing peripheral vision. The seams are raw edged and didn't chafe or rub, and the stitching is flatlock.
There's a nice reflective detail at the back of the headband to aid with visibility, but I can't imagine this does much out on the road when worn under a helmet – perhaps for running it would prove more useful.
In summary, Galibier's Ardennes headband is a really great piece of kit that's accompanied me on almost all of my cold weather rides this winter. If I had to find one minor criticism, it's that perhaps it could come in a few more colours, but teal, purple and orange are a broad enough spectrum for most.
Excellent bit of kit that offers plenty of warmth and virtually no bulk, all at a great price
Make and model: Galibier Ardennes Headband
Tell us what the product is for
It's a lightweight insulating headband designed to be worn underneath a helmet while cycling to keep your head and ears warm on colder days.
From Galibier:
"Winter headband is made to fit easily under your helmet while keeping your ears and forehead warm.
For dedicated cyclists, the Ardennes headband is essential, especially when wind chill makes those rides a bit too brisk. Designed using Carvico's Domitit fabric, it boasts the best insulation-to-weight ratio on the market, ensuring your ears stay warm and protected without compromising on hearing traffic noise.
Measuring 115mm in height, 0.8mm in thickness, and weighing a mere 14 grams, it's suitable for temperatures ranging from -0°C to +8°C. The Dolomiti fabric used is not only ultra-thin and brushed but also boasts the thermal properties of materials twice its thickness. Its tight weave and malleable characteristics make for an anatomically correct fit that snugly covers the ears without adding bulk.
Plus, with 'feather edging' and flat stitching, there's no need to adjust your helmet. The design ensures no bunching at the back of the neck, allowing for optimal wind protection while still enabling the rider to be aware of their surroundings."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The headband is made of Carvico's Dolomiti fabric, which Galibier claims "boasts the best insulation-to-weight ratio on the market".
Galibier lists these features:
Crafted from Carvico's Domitit fabric for optimal warmth and flexibility.
Reflective trim for enhanced visibility.
Anatomically shaped to envelop your ears.
Durable Flat Lock Stitching.
Machine washable for easy care.
Designed to wear with or without a helmet.
Non-bulky profile, ensuring a comfortable fit under helmets.
Multipurpose – also perfect for running, climbing, and other outdoor activities.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
The headband is flatstitched and has 'feather edging' to ensure it sits comfortably on your head. Simple, but really effective.
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
It's made of a really comfortable and cosy brushed fabric, which keeps your ears really warm without adding loads of bulk that impedes hearing and general spacial awareness.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Looking good. The design of the headband is very simple, and the stitching is really well done, with no frayed threads.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
The headband is plenty stretchy enough for my head. It measures 115mm in height and 0.8mm in thickness – so it's barely noticeable underneath a helmet, and feels very unobtrusive.
Rate the product for sizing:
10/10
I wear a medium helmet (52-58cm) and found the sizing to be spot on. The headband has plenty of stretch with no excess material or bunching, and the band isn't too tall to interfere with peripheral vision.
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
At 14g, the headband is virtually unnoticeable.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
The fabric is incredibly soft without having loads of bulk. Again, it's basically unnoticeable.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Compared with other options out there, at £9.22 the Galibier headband is great value for money.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I put it in with the rest of my kit on a regular 30 degree wash, and chucked it in the tumble dryer with a full load and noticed no change in how it performed. It retained its soft brushed finish, and didn't affect the fit at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Perfectly. Warm and unobtrusive.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the fabric. It's noticeably softer than other headbands or skull caps I've used.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
If I was being VERY picky, I'd like to see a few more colour options.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's more expensive than the Van Rysel Cycling Headband RoadR 500 at £6.99, but compared with Castelli's Head Thingy at £16, Assos' P1 at £25, and Sportful's Classic headband at £12.90, it's one of the cheapest out there.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Galibier's Ardennes headband is excellent – a really great piece of kit that I thoroughly enjoyed using, and to top it all off it's great value too.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
