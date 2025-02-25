The Galibier Ardennes Headband is a really well-thought-out bit of kit: light but really warm without loads of bulk. It's an ideal piece of kit to add to your cold weather riding collection.

A cycling headband is an often overlooked bit of kit. Many will opt straight for a skull cap or Belgian style winter cycling cap when the temperature starts to drop, but the headband offers similar insulation – especially over your ears – with a bit more temperature regulation and much less bulk.

Galibier's Ardennes is rated from 0 up to +8°C, but I used it right down below zero on the few occasions I ventured out in such frigid weather. Galibier claims that the fabric (we think it means Dolomiti) "boasts the best insulation-to-weight ratio on the market" and, with past experience using other headwear made of different fabrics, including merino, I'd say that claim rings true.

I usually wear a traditional casquette in spring and autumn, but often find the added bulk of the stiffer cotton fabric can be a little uncomfortable underneath a helmet. The Ardennes has the benefit of covering your ears without adding any bulk to the top of your head. At just 0.8mm thick, it is really unobtrusive when worn with a helmet, and doesn't add enough bulk to really muffle your hearing or impair your awareness when out on the bike.

It's a comfortable fit – not too tight and not too slack, with no excess material or bunching – and at 115mm tall it covered my ears comfortably without obstructing peripheral vision. The seams are raw edged and didn't chafe or rub, and the stitching is flatlock.

There's a nice reflective detail at the back of the headband to aid with visibility, but I can't imagine this does much out on the road when worn under a helmet – perhaps for running it would prove more useful.

From a value perspective, as with most of Galibier's kit, the Ardennes hits the mark. At £9.22, it's one of the cheapest options I can find out there. Okay, Decathlon's Van Rysel is only £6.99, but Castelli's Head Thingy is £16, Assos' TiburuHeadband_Evo8 was £20 when we reviewed it in 2018 and its P1 is £25, and even Sportful's Classic headband is a little more at £12.90 (we reviewed the women's in 2017 when it was £11).

In summary, Galibier's Ardennes headband is a really great piece of kit that's accompanied me on almost all of my cold weather rides this winter. If I had to find one minor criticism, it's that perhaps it could come in a few more colours, but teal, purple and orange are a broad enough spectrum for most.

Verdict

Excellent bit of kit that offers plenty of warmth and virtually no bulk, all at a great price