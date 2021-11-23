The 7Mesh Colorado Neck Warmer could be your go-to in a variety of conditions, whether it's cold, mild or wet. Though it'll keep you warm in cooler weather, it also has great breathability. It's a nice slim cut, too, though that same fit might be a little tight over the face. And it's expensive.

I'm a long-time Buff wearer, but I've always found that if it's wet, or freezing – and my nose is running like a tap, as it does when the mercury drops – a standard Buff just doesn't cut it. Once it gets wet, which it does quickly, then you've got a wet piece of material against your neck and face, and when the wind chill kicks in... not ideal.

So, when I spotted this new neck warmer from 7Mesh, I was really keen to see if it would be an improvement over my existing setup.

The Colorado is a highly technical pull-on which is geared more towards cooler, inclement weather. Its fabric is an 80% polyester and 20% elastane combination, and the interior face has a cosy, fleecy feel to it. The outer has been treated with a DWR coating, to help fend off rain. The neck warmer also boasts a UPF 50+ rating, so it's one that can also be used on warmer days.

About fit, 7Mesh has pretty much nailed it here. While I've always found a Buff – and other neck warmers I've tried in the past – to be pretty loose around my neck and parts of my face, the Colorado is a slightly smaller width (about 19cm), so it fits really snug. Not tight, just reassuring. I don't have a particularly big neck (hey I'm a cyclist, not a powerlifter), but if you're particularly generous in the neck department you might find it a bit tighter than you'd like.

That said, the material is quite stretchy, thanks to that 20% elastane, so there's enough give there. The only thing I found slightly tricky in the beginning was pulling up the material from my neck, up and over my face. Because of the tighter fit, it didn't feel quite as easy to do as with those Buffs of old, and it's a little tighter over the nose than I would prefer. In fairness, it's a neck warmer, not a nose warmer.

At 37cm, it's plenty long enough for even horse-like necks and faces (I'm talking length, not looks...).

Though the material of the Colorado Neck Warmer isn't as thick as, say, one of Buff's fleecy winter neck warmers, it's still pretty substantial. And whereas with a thicker neck warmer you might find yourself getting a little hot and sweaty after a while, the Colorado is excellent at regulating your temperature.

Even on really hard rides, you hardly notice it's there, and you don't get that big build-up of heat around your neck area because everything is breathing so well. (On slower, colder rides, you might want to carry that thicker fleece for backup, mind.)

The Colorado doesn't seem to get wet either – probably down to the exceptional breathability, but also because the polyester material is so good at immediately dissipating any moisture. The dreaded tap nose certainly didn't cause any issues on the inside with wetting out and making me cold. It doesn't get stinky after several rides, either.

I've not encountered any torrential days to test the effectiveness of the DWR treatment, but running it under a tap for several minutes, it was immediately noticeable how well water sheeted off the material. The fabric also remained fairly dry at the end. How long that DWR fabric will last is another matter, but that tends to be an issue with all DWR coated materials in my experience.

Value

At £30 this is definitely at the top end of the neck warmer spectrum, but I do believe you are getting a decent amount of tech for your money, and, as I mentioned above, it really works well. It's far better than a regular polyester neck warmer.

That said, if you've only got a tenner to spend, something like the Lusso Merino Neck Warmer might do the trick. Naturally, if you're not a fan of merino then it won't be a good option, but according to Shaun, it worked really well at keeping you warm, even when it got wet.

If you want something a bit more substantial against the elements, and for those icy days, then Mike really rated the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Head Gaitor, which is a fiver less than the 7Mesh Colorado.

Conclusion

Overall, it's a particularly effective way of keeping your neck and face warm in cold, or even warmer weather. Even if you ride hard and really perspire, the material has excellent levels of breathability and won't get damp. It fits perfectly and feels great, too. The only downside is that there are no other colour options other than black.

Verdict

Premium high-performance neck warmer for fast rides in the cold and wet

