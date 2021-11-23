The 7Mesh Colorado Neck Warmer could be your go-to in a variety of conditions, whether it's cold, mild or wet. Though it'll keep you warm in cooler weather, it also has great breathability. It's a nice slim cut, too, though that same fit might be a little tight over the face. And it's expensive.
I'm a long-time Buff wearer, but I've always found that if it's wet, or freezing – and my nose is running like a tap, as it does when the mercury drops – a standard Buff just doesn't cut it. Once it gets wet, which it does quickly, then you've got a wet piece of material against your neck and face, and when the wind chill kicks in... not ideal.
So, when I spotted this new neck warmer from 7Mesh, I was really keen to see if it would be an improvement over my existing setup.
The Colorado is a highly technical pull-on which is geared more towards cooler, inclement weather. Its fabric is an 80% polyester and 20% elastane combination, and the interior face has a cosy, fleecy feel to it. The outer has been treated with a DWR coating, to help fend off rain. The neck warmer also boasts a UPF 50+ rating, so it's one that can also be used on warmer days.
About fit, 7Mesh has pretty much nailed it here. While I've always found a Buff – and other neck warmers I've tried in the past – to be pretty loose around my neck and parts of my face, the Colorado is a slightly smaller width (about 19cm), so it fits really snug. Not tight, just reassuring. I don't have a particularly big neck (hey I'm a cyclist, not a powerlifter), but if you're particularly generous in the neck department you might find it a bit tighter than you'd like.
That said, the material is quite stretchy, thanks to that 20% elastane, so there's enough give there. The only thing I found slightly tricky in the beginning was pulling up the material from my neck, up and over my face. Because of the tighter fit, it didn't feel quite as easy to do as with those Buffs of old, and it's a little tighter over the nose than I would prefer. In fairness, it's a neck warmer, not a nose warmer.
At 37cm, it's plenty long enough for even horse-like necks and faces (I'm talking length, not looks...).
Though the material of the Colorado Neck Warmer isn't as thick as, say, one of Buff's fleecy winter neck warmers, it's still pretty substantial. And whereas with a thicker neck warmer you might find yourself getting a little hot and sweaty after a while, the Colorado is excellent at regulating your temperature.
Even on really hard rides, you hardly notice it's there, and you don't get that big build-up of heat around your neck area because everything is breathing so well. (On slower, colder rides, you might want to carry that thicker fleece for backup, mind.)
The Colorado doesn't seem to get wet either – probably down to the exceptional breathability, but also because the polyester material is so good at immediately dissipating any moisture. The dreaded tap nose certainly didn't cause any issues on the inside with wetting out and making me cold. It doesn't get stinky after several rides, either.
I've not encountered any torrential days to test the effectiveness of the DWR treatment, but running it under a tap for several minutes, it was immediately noticeable how well water sheeted off the material. The fabric also remained fairly dry at the end. How long that DWR fabric will last is another matter, but that tends to be an issue with all DWR coated materials in my experience.
Value
At £30 this is definitely at the top end of the neck warmer spectrum, but I do believe you are getting a decent amount of tech for your money, and, as I mentioned above, it really works well. It's far better than a regular polyester neck warmer.
That said, if you've only got a tenner to spend, something like the Lusso Merino Neck Warmer might do the trick. Naturally, if you're not a fan of merino then it won't be a good option, but according to Shaun, it worked really well at keeping you warm, even when it got wet.
If you want something a bit more substantial against the elements, and for those icy days, then Mike really rated the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Head Gaitor, which is a fiver less than the 7Mesh Colorado.
Conclusion
Overall, it's a particularly effective way of keeping your neck and face warm in cold, or even warmer weather. Even if you ride hard and really perspire, the material has excellent levels of breathability and won't get damp. It fits perfectly and feels great, too. The only downside is that there are no other colour options other than black.
Verdict
Premium high-performance neck warmer for fast rides in the cold and wet
Make and model: 7mesh Colorado Neck Warmer
Tell us what the product is for
7Mesh says, "Stretchy, soft and fleecy with a DWR (water repellent) treatment; Colorado is your best friend on cooler rides. The perfect pull-on when the weather cools, or a chill start beckons. Colorado keeps the air from your neck, and extends for extra coverage as you need it. A water repellant treatment keeps the worst off, while its UPF 50+ rating keeps the UV at bay."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
7mesh lists:
MATERIALS
80% polyester, 20% elastane with DWR
FEATURES
Smooth face with a warm fleecy inner
UPF 50+
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made, and no signs of any wear thus far.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Great breathability and good at keeping the wind chill off. DWR is really good (for now).
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Good, slim fit. A bit tricky getting it over the face and some might find it a bit tight around the nose.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Very long for good coverage. Not too wide, so it fits snug around the neck.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
As light as any other basic neck warmer I've tried.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Inner fleece lining is very soft. As I mentioned in the fit box, it's quite tight around the nose. It all depends on your face, though.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Not cheap, but you do get a lot of tech built in. Not many neck warmers can boast of a DWR coating.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Only washed a couple of times, but on a standard 30 degree cycle with non-bio (as I do with all my cycling gear) it's perfectly fine.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keeps your neck snug and warm, without getting sweaty. Doesn't wet out either and the DWR treatment seems to be doing its thing.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The close fit around the neck.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The tightness around the nose when it's pulled up.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's top end stuff at £30. Lusso's Merino Neck Warmer is only £10.99 and does a similar job, while the Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Head Gaitor - a fiver less - is a better option for really foul weather. Still, the 7Mesh Colorado has a place for those days when you're going to be working hard and it's raining outside.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Provided the tighter fit works for you, and you don't mind the higher outlay, this is a good neck warmer for keeping you dry on the inside and out, thanks to its breathability and DWR coating. It's usable across a range of temperatures, whether it's really cold or a bit more on the mild side, though a bit more stretch at the top area where it goes over the nose might not go amiss.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Condor Italia RC custom build My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, mtb,
