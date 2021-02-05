A good neck warmer/tube scarf/bandana thingy is an incredibly useful bit of kit for the winter. The Sportful Women's Neck Warmer is pricier than many, but delivers excellent warmth and breathability, though it could do with some adjustments in shaping to make it more versatile to help justify the cost.

Made from a double layer of Aerostretch fabric (polyester/elastane mix on the outside and polyamide/elastane on the inside), the neck warmer is a much more technical design than some. It is long, stretchy, and reversible – you can choose whether you want a more breathable side facing inwards or a more wind resistant side – and has just a single seam down its length and rolled seams top and bottom to minimise irritation.

The great thing about neck warmers/tube scarves and the like is their combination of warmth and versatility. This one is stretchy and incredibly warm. It is comfortable on, with no irritation from the single seam, and sits low enough to protect the area where a gap could occur between jersey/jacket and neck while also fitting over the nose and mouth (it makes a good 'face covering' option in times of need too).

Over the mouth and nose it is impressively breathable, and you can choose which way round to wear it for maximum breathability or for maximum warmth. I found it was a fairly small number of occasions where I'd go for the warmer option, it was warm enough on the breathable side.

It dries quickly too – on damp, foggy nights it stayed cosy and comfortable and didn't wet out. It's not the lightest, thanks to the double layer of fabric, but it does still roll up small enough to sit in a jersey pocket.

The slightly thicker fabric, coupled with the straight up and down tube design, meant it wasn't particularly comfortable when stretched over my head as a headwarmer under the helmet. It's long enough, and stretched far enough to wear it like this, but it felt constrictive around my face. It's specifically called a neck warmer, so maybe I can't criticise it too much, but it's a shame given the price – I'd want it to be more versatile.

When compared with similar scarf/gaiters, it's up at the higher end of the scale, similar to merino-based ones like the British knitted Findra Women's Betty Neck Warmer at £28. though it's £10 more than Chapeau's Merino Neckwarmer at £19.99.

You might consider the technical fabric and enhanced moisture transport that brings worth the extra, but it's less versatile than the likes of the Findra Betty, thanks to that snugness making it less comfortable as a head covering. It's looking expensive at £30 for a tube scarf that can only be used as a scarf or face covering.

As a neck warmer it does a great job – it's warm and breathable and it looks slick and modern – but it's hard to justify the price for something that feels like it should be more versatile.

Verdict

Well made from great fabrics, offering superb comfort, warmth and breathability, but expensive for limited usability

