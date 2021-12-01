The Velocio Signature Collar is a warm, breathable neck tube that doubles neatly as a hat, and as it's made from jersey offcuts it's quite a fancy fabric. The shaping and stitching are great too, but the price is high.
Using offcuts to make neck tubes seems a great idea to me, as these things are just so useful; they seal out draughts and trap warmth incredibly effectively for their tiny weight and bulk, and make good little hats with just a twist in the middle.
How you feel about paying £30 for a potentially otherwise useless offcut is, of course, personal, but there's no doubt this fabric is impressive and very neatly stitched. The gentle taper and slim yet unconstricting fit are also very well judged – it's slim enough to easily zip under a collar, but you'd need a neck diameter in excess of 44cm to stretch it taut.
Velocio describes the fabric as 'a mid-weight, dual knit performance fabric known for its incredible wicking and soft touch', which seems fair – though wicking is arguably less of an issue around your neck than, say, across the back of a jersey. Still, it's nice to have, and it's soft and comfortable if not actively plush or cosy-feeling.
It's thin and stretchy enough to make a comfortable cap beneath your helmet, too, which can really be a help on cold descents or chilly days in general.
At £30, it sits firmly at the 'premium' end of the market – the same price as the Findra Betty and the 7mesh Colorado, though that offers water repellency too – but a fiver more than 7mesh's Desperado (which I'm also testing) and around six quid more than the Iris Merino neck warmer, £24 (when we tested it) and very soft.
Cheaper still are the likes of the Lusso Merino neck warmer at £10.99 (though it's actually a merino/polyester blend), or the Galibier Ardennes Headband at £9, which is made from Domiti, a thickish Lycra type fabric that works well (we tested the Galibier Multi Scarf Pro in 2018, made from the same fabric, and £7.30).
Note that you can also get neck warmers on eBay from around £3, and while they're basic, I certainly don't find them ten times worse than a £30 one.
On the other hand, you're essentially getting three-quarters of a sleeve from a £150 jersey here, so the pricing at least seems consistent.
Overall
This is a neat, subtly stylish and well-made neck warmer that's ideal for cool or cold days (if not necessarily freezing ones). If you're happy with the price, you'll be happy with the performance.
Verdict
Comfortable, useful and really well made, as it should be for the price
Make and model: Velocio Signature Collar
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says: "A cool-weather collar made from the remnant fabric of our Signature long sleeve: a mid-weight, dual knit performance fabric known for its incredible wicking and soft touch. The Signature Collar provides an added bit of protection in cooler temps. Tapered shape, flat lock stitching and Velocio trim details give a refined fit and finish."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
190gsm Italian milled dual-knit performance fabric
Flatlock stitching
Embossed Velocio logo and woven tricolor flag trim details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems in the usual sports wash.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – it's pretty warm and comfortable, and fits neatly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Slim, tapered fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£30 is right at the 'premium' end for this kind of thing, and while the Signature Collar is hardly alone at this price, there's plenty of choice around the £10 mark.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – if it were considerably cheaper.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if they have the money.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This works well and is very nicely made, but for all that it's not light years ahead of a cheap one. It's good though, and you could add at least a point if you're given one as a present.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
