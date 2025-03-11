7 reasons why your bike doesn't fit you, and the easiest ways to solve them

If you want to be fast and comfortable on your bike, then how well it fits you is going to make a far bigger difference to your riding than all manner of expensive upgrades. In this article and video, we've picked out some of the most common bike fit problems, and some of the most overlooked, to show you how to solve them for more efficient and comfortable riding. Spoiler: it's about a lot more than the size sticker...

2025 Bike fit riding (credit: road.cc)

Previously with Luke Craddock from Synergy Performance we’ve looked at shoes, cleats, saddles and all sorts of other ways to make your bike more comfortable. There are some things that no amount of tinkering can overcome though, such as the wrong sized equipment. Without further ado, here are lots of different ways that your road or gravel bike might not fit you properly, and how to sort these issues out...

1. Your reach is too long

2025 Bike fit bar tape (credit: road.cc)

If you often find yourself holding the bars further back than the hoods, then it could be a sign that your reach is too long. There can be many reasons for this, such as a frame that is too big, saddle set back, a stem that is too long, the wrong handlebar or just improper setup.

2025 Bike fit hand position (credit: road.cc)

Craddock says he often sees new bikes come out of the box with the bar "twisted up, making the lever further away from you and making a normal 75mm reach bar feel more like a 100mm reach bar." To fix a reach that is too long, you can make sure that the your bars aren't twisted up, and then consider changing the bar or stem to suit your needs.

2. Too much stack height

2025 Vitus Venon Evo spacers (credit: road.cc)

You knew it was going to come up, and most likely so should your stem! Stack height basically refers to how high your bars are. Lots of things can impact this, such as head tube size, the number of spacers under your stem and the angle and length of your stem.

Your stack height will be determined a lot by your flexibility, and Craddock explained that even if he sees 10 people of the same height and leg inseam, then it's unlikely that they will be riding the same bike due to differences in flexibility.

slammed stem - 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

A lot of discomfort can be caused by a stack height that is too low, but unfortunately it can be one of the harder bits of your fit to change, especially if you've chopped down your steerer tube. Craddock advises using geometry tables to look at stack heights before purchasing a new bike, and thinking twice before chopping a steerer tube.

3. Your bars are too wide

2025 Bike fit bar width (credit: road.cc)

Craddock says: "A lot of women struggle with bars too wide, smaller stature males too, basically because the cycling industry just does 42, 44 and sometimes even 46cm bars. I like to measure your shoulder width and then either ideally match that or you can go a little bit narrower or tiny bit wider."

2025 Bike fit shoulder width measuring (credit: road.cc)

For me, that puts me on a 40cm handlebar, but if I was to buy an off-the-peg bike from a shop then it very often would come with a 42cm bar or wider. If that's a problem for me, a 6ft, not particularly small guy, then just think of the impact that it will have on smaller riders.

2025 Bike fit wrist angle (credit: road.cc)

If you're rolling your wrists inwards or get numbness in your hands, then it could be a sign that your bars are too wide for you. A bar width that allows a natural position with a slightly bent elbow is usually best.

4. Your saddle is too high/too low

2023 Bike fit saddle height (credit: road.cc)

Yep, another predictable one, but hear us out! Fixing your saddle height is usually a free fix that can aid your comfort and efficiency on the bike.

You should feel that you can apply power throughout the majority of the pedal stroke, but if it feels as though your pedal stroke is speeding up throught the bottom portion (5/6 O'clock) then it could be a sign that your saddle height is too high.

Craddock explained that he sees far more people with a saddle height that's too high than too low, and that pointing your toes to reach the bottom of the stroke is another tell-tell tail sign: "This can cause a lot of issues: knee discomfort, saddle sores, rocking on the saddle, you name it."

5. Q-Factor

2024 Bike fit feet cleat position (credit: road.cc)

Q-Factor is basically how far apart your feet are at the pedals. "Bikes are inherently becoming narrower to allow people to corner faster, also to make them more aerodynamic. It doesn't fit most people," says Craddock.

Going wider can improve mobility in the hips as well as stability on the saddle. The more stable you are on the saddle, the more weight is going to potentially be taken off your hands and on to the contact points we want it to be at. If you have wear marks on the outside of the crank arms or inside of your shoes, then it could be a sign of turning your heels in and that your stance is too narrow.

2025 Bike fit pedal axle spacers q factor (credit: road.cc)

There's a few ways of changing your Q-Factor. Brands such as Shimano and Wahoo make pedals with longer axles, and you can also use washers to move the pedals further outboard and move your cleats on your shoes.

2025 Bike fit cleat position set up (credit: road.cc)

"Trial it, test it, don't be scared to do that. If you're suffering saddle sores, discomfort down the outer part of a foot or you feel like you're moving around on the saddle, or if you feel any restriction in your hip when you pedal backwards, it's a sign that the hip could be impinged and it might be a good idea to trial going a little bit wider."

6. Crank length

2025 Bike fit 165mm cranks (credit: road.cc)

Crank length has been talked about quite a lot recently, and many of the pros have been seen ditching typical 172.5mm and 170mm cranks for 160mm and even shorter options.

Again, this change is related to tightness in the hips. If you find yourself rocking on the saddle or sitting off to one side of the saddle, then it could be a sign that switching to shorter cranks may be beneficial for you.

Vingegaard 150mm cranks @iBIKE STUDIO (credit: road.cc)

Craddock explained that the pros might be switching to shorter cranks for aerodynamic gains, but that a lot of amateur riders will also benefit from this change as we're a lot less flexible.

Unfortunately changing crank length can be quite an expensive experiment. Unless you go to a bike fitter with a specialist jig, then the only way to trial a different crank length is by buying another set of cranks. This will put some people off, but we do expect the short cranks trend to continue.

7. Lever reach adjustment

2025 Bike fit lever position (credit: road.cc)

From the most expensive change to a free one! Craddock explained that he sees many riders turn up for a bike fit with their levers almost unreachable. Out the box, bikes often ship with their shifter levers in their most extended position, but most options from Shimano and Sram can be adjusted with a trusty 2.5mm Allen key.

Having to reach excessively for the brake lever is not just uncomfortable, but also potentially dangerous. Craddock pointed out that you should set them up thinking about how you would ride on the hoods and in the drops.

Let us know if you think your bike fits in the comments below, as well as whether you’ve looked at swapping out any of these bits...