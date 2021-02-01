The Lusso Merino Neck Warmer is described as 'a great addition for cold winter days' – a statement I'd broadly agree with. Having worn it beneath a helmet on bitterly cold night rides, I'd also point out that it's more versatile than the name suggests, and while it's obviously not intended as a medical-grade mask, it has doubled as an impromptu face covering when I've needed to nip in for a bar of chocolate mid-ride.

Despite the name, it's not 100% wool; the merino content is 35%, combined with 65% polyester. It has a brushed fleece lining designed to offer comfort, absorbency and warmth. It's well made, with uniformly good stitching throughout and flat seams that avoid unsightly and uncomfortable branding post-wear.

> Buy this online here

The tog weight seems comparable to that used in winter weight arm/leg warmers, and has kept me perfectly happy when the wind chill has meant closer to freezing.

Measuring 26x20cm, it should be sufficient to provide decent coverage to most adults' lower face, and it's long and supple enough to form an excellent wind-cheating seal between base, mid and outer layers. It's a little shorter than some I like to wear beneath a helmet, which meant I wasn't able to tuck it in on itself to provide the neat, tidy seal I prefer, but it offers good coverage, and helmet cradles have kept it from wandering or gathering.

I'm not overly fond of my mouth and nose being covered when riding – things tend to get too soggy for my liking, especially if I've been up a few climbs – but while things did get damp around the mouth and cheeks after about 25 minutes, it stopped short of clammy.

Compared with a pure polyester variant, wicking and odour management are more effective, but when temperatures have become milder it doesn't match the prowess of pure merino garments – the mistiness is more pronounced and slower to shift.

> Winter cycling clothing – 49 of the warmest garments you can buy

The thicker fabric does have one definite advantage over the traditional Buff types: it takes much longer for the rain to penetrate, even in relatively heavy downpours. And even when it has got wet, it's retained warmth.

I've tried to stick to the 30 degrees when popping it in the washing machine, but I've not noticed any bobbling, deterioration or shrinkage when it's joined the household wash at 40. Bargain on an hour to dry.

Value

Its rrp of £10.99 seems pretty reasonable, and it's worth pointing out this one is made in Manchester, not the Far East.

Others are cheaper – Altura's Neckwarmer is £9.99 and is also available in four colour options, but it's fully synthetic rather than a blended material.

Endura's BaaBaa Merino Tech Multitube is pure merino and available in a wealth of colours but has an rrp of £18.99, and Showers Pass's SP Neck Gaiter is £23 – though it, too, is pure merino.

Conclusion

The Lusso Neck Warmer is a simple, versatile addition to the wardrobe that offers a very reasonable specification and performance, and at a sensible price.

Verdict

Versatile, weather-cheating tube at a sensible price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website