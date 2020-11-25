Altura's Skull Cap does a great job of keeping your head protected from the worst of the elements. It's not quite perfect – breathability isn't good enough to stop a bit of perspiration build-up, and rival products can be a little cheaper – but it's still a very decent bit of kit that does the job well.

I have a confession to make. Although genetics have not been kind to me on the follicle front, I've never actually used a skull cap before. Should I need a little extra barrier to the cold I've generally preferred to go the old-school route of retro cycling cap under a helmet. So has Altura's Skull Cap opened up a new world of cold weather/warm bonce opportunities? Yes, actually, it has.

However, before we get to performance matters, the first thing I'd like to mention is sizing. I have quite a large head, but I can stretch the Altura over my mighty pate with little problem. Altura has used an 'innovative cross-over design at the back' to allow for ponytails – a look that is well behind me these days – but it has the side effect of happily accommodating collosal craniums.

It's comfy, too, with a fleece-lined inner, no particularly annoying seams, and enough coverage to tuck your ears in. There's also a reflective trim all the way round for a spot of added visibility. And build quality is superb – although it's more of an accessory than a substantial garment, construction is hard to fault.

On the road, under a helmet, the Altura Skull Cap does a very good job of keeping chilly breezes at bay. The front section is made of windproof fabric and has a DWR coating for added rain repellency. As a barrier to brain-freeze, it's suitably effective.

I would say, though, that having a bit of hair would help if the weather starts dropping to freezing or even below. I've been wearing it down to middling single digit temperatures and I think I might need something more if it was to get much colder.

Although the Altura website says the Skull Cap has some measure of breathability, my personal experience is that this is pretty low. You might stay warm and chill-free, but I very much doubt your head will stay dry. Even after relatively short rides, the Skull Cap has become soggy.

Value and conclusion

It's hard to argue too much with the Skull Cap's performance – it's protective against the elements and comfy, and that might well be good enough. However, there are cheaper options out there: Lusso's Skull Cap is less than £10 and the excellent Galibier Dolomiti Skull Cap is only £11.64. So the Altura looks a little pricey.

Overall, though, this is high-quality bit of kit that does the job well. In terms of keeping out the elements – cold, wind and rain – it's very good. And while I have moaned a little about sweatiness, at least it shows the old noggin is nice and warm. If you're looking for something to keep out the chill, really only dedicated bargain hunters need to look elsewhere.

Verdict

Very capable skull cap that keeps your head warm and comfy, if a bit sweaty at times

