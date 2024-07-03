There's nothing unusual about the cap's polyester/cotton construction; it's an eight-panel design with flat seams and the fabric feels thin but sturdy, allowing the cap to sit nicely beneath a helmet and pack down small should you need to stuff it in a pocket. It also boasts UPF40+ protection, which is very welcome.
I was immediately struck by how efficiently air flowed through the cap and my scalp, keeping things cool but not chilly. It will quickly turn wet in a moderate shower, but dries quickly with a break in the clouds.
The peak is generous but quite malleable, so assumes helmet profiles nicely. It's stiff at the right points, so won't flop down if you've flipped it up and won't billow or buffet in blustery conditions.
The cap is also cut fairly high at the back, so shouldn't interfere with ponytails.
A lot of cycling caps are just one size, but here you get two options, S/M (54-59cm) and L/XL (57-63cm). I have a relatively small head (54cm circumference), and though the S/M was a good fit, I have a generous shock of hair and found it a little on the snug side. This didn't ease with wear and washing either, so something to bear in mind.
Grip Grab recommends rinsing the cap after each wearing and leaving it to air, though I had no problems machine washing it. On a Tour De Samsung at 30 degrees, mud and rainy spatter vanished, and it emerged looking packet fresh.
Although primarily a summer model, its peak offers excellent defence against rain, sleet, and on occasions, strong winter sun. It also seems to be washing and wearing very well.
Make and model: GripGrab Summer Cycling Cap
Tell us what the product is for
GripGrab says "The GripGrab Lightweight Summer Cycling Cap is a super lightweight cycling cap, with a wide peak to provide shade and protection. The mesh material allows your head to breathe, and moves moisture away from your brow."
My feelings are it's well designed and performs extremely well, on its own, or beneath a helmet. Despite the summer tag, it'svery comfortable in cooler weather. However, the small/medium came up a little smaller than I was expecting, so check the chart and measure carefully if you can't try one for size.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From GripGrab:
18 colours
24g
UV-protective (UPF 40+)
* Lightweight
* Breathable
* Fits under helmet
80% Polyester, 20% Cotton
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems very well made and has washed well.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Performs very well across the board, and the peak is particularly effective.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Difficult to comment on long-term durability, but it's wearing and washing very well. No shrinkage, fraying or similar deterioration so far.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
It came up a little smaller than I was expecting but this hasn't been an issue over the past few weeks.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Fabric regulates temperature very effectively and has wicked moisture away quickly, including from heavy showers and more persistent, steady rain. It's also proved surprisingly comfortable in cooler conditions, but note I do have thick hair.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Not the cheapest, but beats higher priced rivals on wicking and airflow.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes well, either by hand or tossed in the machine wash at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I was immediately struck by how efficiently air flowed through the cap and my scalp, keeping things cool but not chilly – a surprise on some blustery descents. The peak is also really effective, offering excellent protection from strong sun, wind and indeed rain. It packs very small, easily parked in a jersey pocket, or compact handlebar bag if not required. Wicking and odour management are similarly impressive, and it's always washed really nicely by hand or machine.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Great peak, nice panelling, and light but sturdy materials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
It came up slightly smaller than expected.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Buff's Pack Cycle Cap is nearly a tenner more at £29.95. It's also designed to be compatible with helmets and offers UV50 protection. The Lusso Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99, and Primal's Neon Crush impressed Benjamin and is another lightweight packable choice made from polyester and £15.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: competitively priced with nice materials, plenty of colour options, and great performance. Just be mindful of the sizing.
Age: 50 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
