GripGrab Summer Cycling Cap

The GripGrab Lightweight Summer Cycling Cap offers superior airflow to most I've tested, fits beautifully beneath helmets, and the peak hits the sweet spot in terms of coverage and protection without hampering vision. Ours came up a little smaller than expected, so check the size chart before buying.

There's nothing unusual about the cap's polyester/cotton construction; it's an eight-panel design with flat seams and the fabric feels thin but sturdy, allowing the cap to sit nicely beneath a helmet and pack down small should you need to stuff it in a pocket. It also boasts UPF40+ protection, which is very welcome.

> Buy now: GripGrab Lightweight Summer Cycling Cap for £21 from GripGrab

I was immediately struck by how efficiently air flowed through the cap and my scalp, keeping things cool but not chilly. It will quickly turn wet in a moderate shower, but dries quickly with a break in the clouds.

The peak is generous but quite malleable, so assumes helmet profiles nicely. It's stiff at the right points, so won't flop down if you've flipped it up and won't billow or buffet in blustery conditions.

The cap is also cut fairly high at the back, so shouldn't interfere with ponytails.

A lot of cycling caps are just one size, but here you get two options, S/M (54-59cm) and L/XL (57-63cm). I have a relatively small head (54cm circumference), and though the S/M was a good fit, I have a generous shock of hair and found it a little on the snug side. This didn't ease with wear and washing either, so something to bear in mind.

Grip Grab recommends rinsing the cap after each wearing and leaving it to air, though I had no problems machine washing it. On a Tour De Samsung at 30 degrees, mud and rainy spatter vanished, and it emerged looking packet fresh.

At £21 it's not the cheapest – Lusso's Pain Cave Summer Cap is £14.99 (presently discounted to £5.99) – but Buff's Pack Cycle Cap is nearly a tenner more at £29.95. In my experience the GripGrab rivals both on wicking and airflow.

Although primarily a summer model, its peak offers excellent defence against rain, sleet, and on occasions, strong winter sun. It also seems to be washing and wearing very well.

> Buy now: GripGrab Lightweight Summer Cycling Cap for £21 from GripGrab

Verdict

Well-executed cap that performs well but does come up a little small