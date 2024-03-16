The Velocio Merino 210 Winter Collar is a high-quality neck warmer that works well in all sorts of conditions. During testing I used this when the temperature was either in single digits or below freezing, in the wet, the dry and even in snow – and I found it effective at keeping me warm, and when pulled up it prevented my nose from becoming painfully cold.

Unlike some other neck warmers I've used, however, the Velocio didn't become horrible and damp on the inside when I pulled it over my face – even when I was pushing hard and breathing heavily during training. As well as keeping me warm the merino wool interior stayed dry and felt soft and comfortable against my skin. And as I have sensitive and acne-prone skin, which can easily be irritated, I was pleasantly surprised about this lack of irritation.

I washed the neck warmer with my other cycling kit and it came out well – no stretching and the deep-navy colour kept its darkness. I also found that it dried very quickly, which makes it handy for bikepacking and touring, when you might have limited drying time or space.

Velocio has gone for a very understated aesthetic for its warmer, sticking with a classy block colour and a modest Velocio logo. And if even the quite muted navy is too bright for you, it's also available in the near-black 'heather charcoal'.

Value

I appreciate that £38 might seem steep but given its luxurious feel compared with other high-end merino or merino-mix neck warmers, I don't feel the price is outrageous.

For instance, the Poc Thermal Neck Warmer is a little dearer at £40, though it impressed Ali when she tested it.

The Pearson Merino Neck Warmer is less expensive at £25, but Steve didn't feel its performance was significantly better than that of cheaper, non-merino warmers.

Conclusion

Expensive, yes, but this is a high-quality and extremely effective piece of winter wear that does everything you'd want a neck warmer to do, and I feel it justifies that cost.

Verdict

Thick neck warmer that keeps the warmth in and cold out without becoming damp – even on the coldest winter days

