Unlike some other neck warmers I've used, however, the Velocio didn't become horrible and damp on the inside when I pulled it over my face – even when I was pushing hard and breathing heavily during training. As well as keeping me warm the merino wool interior stayed dry and felt soft and comfortable against my skin. And as I have sensitive and acne-prone skin, which can easily be irritated, I was pleasantly surprised about this lack of irritation.
I washed the neck warmer with my other cycling kit and it came out well – no stretching and the deep-navy colour kept its darkness. I also found that it dried very quickly, which makes it handy for bikepacking and touring, when you might have limited drying time or space.
Velocio has gone for a very understated aesthetic for its warmer, sticking with a classy block colour and a modest Velocio logo. And if even the quite muted navy is too bright for you, it's also available in the near-black 'heather charcoal'.
I appreciate that £38 might seem steep but given its luxurious feel compared with other high-end merino or merino-mix neck warmers, I don't feel the price is outrageous.
Expensive, yes, but this is a high-quality and extremely effective piece of winter wear that does everything you'd want a neck warmer to do, and I feel it justifies that cost.
Thick neck warmer that keeps the warmth in and cold out without becoming damp – even on the coldest winter days
Make and model: Velocio Merino 210 Winter Collar
Tell us what the product is for
This product is for keeping the cold from travelling down your body when exercising and to cover your face and neck from the elements.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
210gsm Sportwool milled in Denmark
17.5micron ultrafine virgin merino wool/polyester blend
Flatlock stitching
Embossed Velocio logo and woven tricolor flag trim details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
The very soft merino wool inner against my skin was an absolute delight when venturing out on my bike in the cold and, even though it is thick, it never felt at all restrictive or too heavy.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
While £38.00 is quite expensive for a a neck tube, I actually think it's a reasonable price given its quality, materials and fit.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I found the collar really effective at keeping the cold out and heat in. During cold, long rides on the bike, I found it perfect for pulling over my face to keep my face protected from the elements. It didn't impede my breathing when wearing it this way and moisture did not collect within the material either – so it didn't become soggy and nasty. I also used for sub-zero walks in the snow when it kept my neck nice and warm.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I really liked the softer merino wool interior. Although at times it would stick to the vaseline on my lips which got a little annoying, it was very comfortable. I also have very sensitive acne-prone skin and this product caused no issues at all, which is always a great relief.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There was nothing I disliked about the product, although the outer is polyester and not merino, so if you want a 100% natural neck warmer this isn't for you.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
This is marginally cheaper than the 100% merino Poc Thermal Neck Warmer Tube that came in at £40.00. Other less expensive options include the 7Mesh Desperado Merino Neck Warmer that costs £25. So it is clearly towards the higher end of the market – but it performs very well and it is nice and thick.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I feel the Velocio Merino 210 Winter Collar is a very good neck warmer that protects you from the elements, even on the coldest days, and is adequately breathable. The inner merino feels lovely against your skin and helps to keep the warmth in and the cold out. I liked its thickness and also found it great for a range of activities. It could also double up as warm headwear and while it is on the pricier side, I feel that the quality, performance and feel make the price reasonable.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
I have a bit of an axe to grind when it comes to manufacturers stating their products are or use merino but arent upfront and honest about what percentage of it is merino.
Its blatant false advertising and a marketing scam. A lot of brands do it.