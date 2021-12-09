Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes Hi Vis Yellow

The Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes have been redesigned since we first tested them just over a year ago, and the good news is they're still windproof, showerproof and really good.

These are only water resistant rather than waterproof – and they're very thin – but in bad weather they add an impressive amount of warmth. Or to be more accurate, they do an excellent job of stopping wind and freezing water from taking your warmth away.

There are some obvious differences between the two versions. Firstly they're now either neon yellow or orange, and there's no black. That's obviously better for safety, though they look grubby far quicker too.

Secondly, the zip has moved from the back to the side, perhaps to prevent even the possibility of irritation here – an issue Stu pointed out last year.

Thirdly, the fabric is different, as there's no sign of the fleecy inside face they had originally. Despite this and Dexshell itself only giving them a 1/5 'thermal rating', they still feel quite warm – by virtue of being not actively chilling (unlike your regular road shoes).

That fabric is basically polyester, which allows quite a lot of (tight) stretch thanks to being 13% elastane. The outside is then coated in polyurethane (aka PU), which is very splash-resistant but rain will eventually soak through.

With such a snug (and probably aero, should you fancy saving 0.1 of a winter Watt) stretch over your shoes, there's next to no space for liquid to pool. My shoes ended even very wet rides with just a film of water on them, which meant it took the maximum time before they, and my socks, got wet too.

I tested a size large (UK 9-11), and they fitted snugly but well on my thin, single-Boa-dialled, size EU45 (UK 11, allegedly) shoes. If your shoes are bulky or you're in the top third of the range, you might look at sizing up – there are four choices – if only to ease the strain on the seams as you put them on.

All the seams – the flatlocked main ones and otherwise – feel very tough, mind you, and I've had no issues so far (even where they're suffering from crank rub).

The centre-sole Velcro connector makes these easy to get over your cleats, and once positioned it's similarly easy to drag the chunky side-zip up.

The rubberised Velcro tabs allow a small amount of adjustment around your shins, but it's thick here so tends to wrinkle and leave holes rather than lie flat. Luckily, the diameter here seems pretty well judged.

Inside the upper band is a line of silicone gripper, and I never had issues with them slipping.

Value

Their rrp of £35 seems pretty reasonable against the competition, and is the same as the old version. The Hydra Tech Pro Pioggia Winter Overshoes are also slim, windproof and water resistant, for instance, but are £44.99.

The Lusso Breathe Overshoes do a similar job, and are also £45. More recently, Iwein reviewed the Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes and found them pretty good – thin, stretchy and usefully protective. Guess how much they cost... £45? Wow, good guess!

Overall

These are light, easy to get on, and offer useful protection. They're also highly visible, and feel tough despite the reasonable price – they're a great way to beef up your shoes against winter's chill.

Verdict

Strong, light, windproof and very usefully water resistant – and the same price as the old version

