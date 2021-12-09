Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes Hi Vis Yellow

The Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes have been redesigned since we first tested them just over a year ago, and the good news is they're still windproof, showerproof and really good.
These are only water resistant rather than waterproof – and they're very thin – but in bad weather they add an impressive amount of warmth. Or to be more accurate, they do an excellent job of stopping wind and freezing water from taking your warmth away.
There are some obvious differences between the two versions. Firstly they're now either neon yellow or orange, and there's no black. That's obviously better for safety, though they look grubby far quicker too.
Secondly, the zip has moved from the back to the side, perhaps to prevent even the possibility of irritation here – an issue Stu pointed out last year.
Thirdly, the fabric is different, as there's no sign of the fleecy inside face they had originally. Despite this and Dexshell itself only giving them a 1/5 'thermal rating', they still feel quite warm – by virtue of being not actively chilling (unlike your regular road shoes).
That fabric is basically polyester, which allows quite a lot of (tight) stretch thanks to being 13% elastane. The outside is then coated in polyurethane (aka PU), which is very splash-resistant but rain will eventually soak through.
With such a snug (and probably aero, should you fancy saving 0.1 of a winter Watt) stretch over your shoes, there's next to no space for liquid to pool. My shoes ended even very wet rides with just a film of water on them, which meant it took the maximum time before they, and my socks, got wet too.
I tested a size large (UK 9-11), and they fitted snugly but well on my thin, single-Boa-dialled, size EU45 (UK 11, allegedly) shoes. If your shoes are bulky or you're in the top third of the range, you might look at sizing up – there are four choices – if only to ease the strain on the seams as you put them on.
All the seams – the flatlocked main ones and otherwise – feel very tough, mind you, and I've had no issues so far (even where they're suffering from crank rub).
The centre-sole Velcro connector makes these easy to get over your cleats, and once positioned it's similarly easy to drag the chunky side-zip up.
The rubberised Velcro tabs allow a small amount of adjustment around your shins, but it's thick here so tends to wrinkle and leave holes rather than lie flat. Luckily, the diameter here seems pretty well judged.
Inside the upper band is a line of silicone gripper, and I never had issues with them slipping.
Value
Their rrp of £35 seems pretty reasonable against the competition, and is the same as the old version. The Hydra Tech Pro Pioggia Winter Overshoes are also slim, windproof and water resistant, for instance, but are £44.99.
The Lusso Breathe Overshoes do a similar job, and are also £45. More recently, Iwein reviewed the Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes and found them pretty good – thin, stretchy and usefully protective. Guess how much they cost... £45? Wow, good guess!
Overall
These are light, easy to get on, and offer useful protection. They're also highly visible, and feel tough despite the reasonable price – they're a great way to beef up your shoes against winter's chill.
Verdict
Strong, light, windproof and very usefully water resistant – and the same price as the old version
Make and model: Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes
Tell us what the product is for
Dexshell says they're: "Lightweight overshoes for cycling. Water resistant reflective zips add safety in low light."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Dexshell says: "These lightweight cycling overshoes are made of PU coating elastic fabrics with water-resistant reflective zippers. The elastic cuff band includes a silicone gripper ensuring a slip-free fit. The open sole with hook and loop strap fits virtually any cycling shoe. Media acclaimed and loved by riders worldwide."
Base Fabric: 87% polyester, 13% elastane
Coating: 100% polyurethane
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Stitching and fabrics feel tough.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
They get stretched pretty hard, with no ill effects so far.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Dramatically improve the comfort of regular road shoes in bad weather.
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good fit, reassuringly tough stitching, pretty easy to get on, very useful.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£35 seems pretty reasonable against the competition, and is the same price as the old version. The Hydra Tech Pro Pioggia Winter Overshoes are also slim, windproof and water resistant, for instance, but are £44.99. The Lusso Breathe Overshoes do a similar job, and are also £45. More recently Iwein reviewed the Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes and found them pretty good – thin, stretchy and usefully protective. Those, too, are £45.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These seal out wind and spray very effectively, and meaningfully reduce the effects of even heavy rain. They're well made, easy to get on and off and help get you noticed on dingy roads, while being cheaper than plenty of others. They're very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
