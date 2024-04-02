Velocio Zero+ Bootie

The Velocio Zero+ Booties are warm, easy to put on and great quality – though they are expensive and some reflective detailing would be nice.

> Buy now: Velocio Zero+ Booties for £84 from Velocio

Overshoes can be hard to put on or not warm enough – but the Zero+ Booties score here by being both easy to put on and warm. Created from Italian soft-shell fabric, the Zero+ Bootie has the look of neoprene, but Velocio says it's 'far warmer and lighter'.

I am notorious for having cold feet but these kept my feet warm when combined with merino winter socks in temperatures down to around 3°C. But they were on the limit at this sort of temperature, and I'd be wary of wearing them in temperatures below freezing.

The cleat opening is large, with about one and half inches of clearance between the front of the cleat and the reinforced toe, which will contribute to them not being as warm in colder temperatures.

The fabric is windproof and water resistant, with fully taped seams keeping the water at bay for a decent amount of time. I wasn't able to test them in a torrential downpour but they repel light rain well. The elasticated upper cuff sits in place well and helps to keep water out.

I like the sleek black design but they do lack reflective details and a couple of reflective strips would have been a good addition for night-time riding safety.

I usually take a size 40 in cycling shoes, which puts me as a size M on Velocio's size guide. While they were easy to take on and off, I did find the medium a bit too long with excess material at the heel.

Value

At £84 these Velocio Zero+ Booties are up there with the priciest overshoes we've reviewed – but they seem durable after a month of riding.

Stu tested the MAAP Deep Winter Neo Overshoes and Mat reviewed the Castelli Diluvio UL Shoecovers – both of which are neoprene overshoes that come in at £80.

For more choices, you can check out our best cycling overshoes buyer's guide.

Verdict

Warm, good looking and easy to put on – but they're among the most expensive we've tested

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website