The Velocio Zero+ Booties are warm, easy to put on and great quality – though they are expensive and some reflective detailing would be nice.
Overshoes can be hard to put on or not warm enough – but the Zero+ Booties score here by being both easy to put on and warm. Created from Italian soft-shell fabric, the Zero+ Bootie has the look of neoprene, but Velocio says it's 'far warmer and lighter'.
I am notorious for having cold feet but these kept my feet warm when combined with merino winter socks in temperatures down to around 3°C. But they were on the limit at this sort of temperature, and I'd be wary of wearing them in temperatures below freezing.
The cleat opening is large, with about one and half inches of clearance between the front of the cleat and the reinforced toe, which will contribute to them not being as warm in colder temperatures.
The fabric is windproof and water resistant, with fully taped seams keeping the water at bay for a decent amount of time. I wasn't able to test them in a torrential downpour but they repel light rain well. The elasticated upper cuff sits in place well and helps to keep water out.
I like the sleek black design but they do lack reflective details and a couple of reflective strips would have been a good addition for night-time riding safety.
I usually take a size 40 in cycling shoes, which puts me as a size M on Velocio's size guide. While they were easy to take on and off, I did find the medium a bit too long with excess material at the heel.
At £84 these Velocio Zero+ Booties are up there with the priciest overshoes we've reviewed – but they seem durable after a month of riding.
Stu tested the MAAP Deep Winter Neo Overshoes and Mat reviewed the Castelli Diluvio UL Shoecovers – both of which are neoprene overshoes that come in at £80.
Warm, good looking and easy to put on – but they're among the most expensive we've tested
Make and model: Velocio Zero+ Bootie
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Velocio says: "The ZERO+ Bootie is the latest iteration of our winter shoe cover, utilizing an innovative and proprietary Italian-made soft-shell fabric. It has the look of neoprene but is far warmer and lighter, all while providing exceptional wet weather protection as well.
"Its magic lies in the 'spacer' within the fabric, which creates an air cavity that traps warm air. The outer face along with the membrane provides wind and water protection, while the inner face keeps your feet warm. This unique 'four-layer' fabric is windproof and water resistant, keeping your feet warm and dry throughout the winter months."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Velocio lists:
Windproof and water-resistant four-layer spacer soft-shell
Embossed logo and Velocio trim detail for subtle, refined styling
Durable water-resistant reverse coil zipper with reinforced heel tab for durability and longevity
Fully taped seam for best in class protection against the elements
Microfiber silicone printed gripper and internal zipper flap with garage for excellent fit and comfort
8/10
8/10
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They kept my feet warm in temperatures of low single digits and did a good job of keeping out light rain showers.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They are warm enough for most temperatures and easy to put on – both things that in my experience a lot overshoes aren't very good at. I also like the sleek design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They are expensive and there's a lack of reflective detailing as well as the sizing being a bit off.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are some of the most expensive overshoes we've reviewed at road.cc. MAAP's Deep Winter Neo Overshoes and Castelli Diluvio UL Shoecovers are both made of neoprene fabric and priced at £80.
Use this box to explain your overall score
These overshoes did a good job at keeping my feet warm and are easy to put on, but I feel there are a few things that could be improved upon, especially considering the price. They were too long, lacked reflective details and the cleat hole was larger than it needed to be.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Personally, I don't think the lack of reflectives is a big deal. If you're concerned about safety, then I would assume you're already running a good pair of lights any time it's dark. And if you're running a good pair of lights, I don't think a couple of small reflective tabs on your overshoes are going to make the slightest bit of difference. I also find that reflective strips tend to be the first thing that starts to crack and peel, so not having them might help these keep looking smart for longer.
It's not a massive deal, but it's annoying. Reflectives on your feet are possibly the best place as the motion makes them far more noticeable than anywhere else. I'd say it's a design flaw as cycling shoes often have reflective details on them and these would be covering those up.