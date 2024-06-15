Galibier Aqua Chrono Aero Overshoe

The Galibier Aqua Chrono Aero Overshoes are an okay option for the money – the material used is impressive and they're easy to get on – but they do have a few drawbacks and areas I feel need some work before they can compete with the best cycling overshoes out there.

First off, the overshoes in a size small didn't sit taut to my road shoes (Specialized S-Works Torch Road Shoes in a size EU41 – the size guide says 39-41 for an S). This was most noticeable on the top part; aesthetically it just looked messy, and from an aerodynamic perspective would cause unnecessary drag.

On the plus side, these zipless overshoes – which can be notoriously difficult to wrestle on – were super easy in that respect, which I think is down to the size of the cutouts for your cleats. However, I do feel that it's at the expense of the overshoe staying on at the front, as I had issues with the lip peeling back a couple of times to expose the toe of my shoes to the elements. With a smaller cutout, or thicker fabric here, I think this issue could be overcome.

I also found the leg of the overshoe a little too short for my liking. I tend to wear quite tall socks, so would have preferred the overshoe to cover my socks too, to keep them dry as well. But this is personal preference, and might be no issue at all for you.

In terms of performance, they were pretty waterproof but not completely: my feet still got slightly wet due to puddles forming in my shoes. Again, I think with smaller cutouts on the sole this issue would be resolved, as the material itself performs well in terms of waterproof protection.

The material is also impressively robust. Okay, I haven't been using them for that long, but in the month or so of wearing them I'm very surprised to find that even after walking around in them they show no signs of being damaged.

The price is good too, compared with some zipless road overshoes – the BBB UltraWear Zipperless Shoe Covers are £65.99! – though they're designed more for warmth than waterproofing. And though the Velotoze Silicone Shoe Covers are similar in price, at £27.99, they're nowhere near as durable.

On the plus side, these are well priced and durable, and the material itself is impressive, but they could do with a few tweaks to the fit and the size of the cutouts – then they could be really good.

Verdict

Decent zipless overshoes at a reasonable price, if they suit your road shoes