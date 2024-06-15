First off, the overshoes in a size small didn't sit taut to my road shoes (Specialized S-Works Torch Road Shoes in a size EU41 – the size guide says 39-41 for an S). This was most noticeable on the top part; aesthetically it just looked messy, and from an aerodynamic perspective would cause unnecessary drag.
On the plus side, these zipless overshoes – which can be notoriously difficult to wrestle on – were super easy in that respect, which I think is down to the size of the cutouts for your cleats. However, I do feel that it's at the expense of the overshoe staying on at the front, as I had issues with the lip peeling back a couple of times to expose the toe of my shoes to the elements. With a smaller cutout, or thicker fabric here, I think this issue could be overcome.
I also found the leg of the overshoe a little too short for my liking. I tend to wear quite tall socks, so would have preferred the overshoe to cover my socks too, to keep them dry as well. But this is personal preference, and might be no issue at all for you.
In terms of performance, they were pretty waterproof but not completely: my feet still got slightly wet due to puddles forming in my shoes. Again, I think with smaller cutouts on the sole this issue would be resolved, as the material itself performs well in terms of waterproof protection.
The material is also impressively robust. Okay, I haven't been using them for that long, but in the month or so of wearing them I'm very surprised to find that even after walking around in them they show no signs of being damaged.
On the plus side, these are well priced and durable, and the material itself is impressive, but they could do with a few tweaks to the fit and the size of the cutouts – then they could be really good.
Make and model: Galibier Aqua Chrono Aero Overshoe
Tell us what the product is for
Road cycling overshoe to protect from the rain for either racing or training.
Galibier says: "Cycling foot protection from slow air or road spray; for TT, training or Road racing in the rain.
Ideal for time trials, training, or racing in wet conditions, these shoe covers ensure your feet remain fast and dry.
The PU-coated lycra, which is both windproof and stretchy, is precisely tailored to snugly fit a road shoe. With ultraSonic welded seams and a spray-resistant sole, these overshoes are built for endurance. The external seams are taped for enhanced water resistance. Inside, the lycra is lined with a soft fleece, preventing skin irritation and enhancing insulation.
Our PU material has been specially treated four times to ensure waterproofing while retaining its elasticity. This meticulous process makes it a premium choice, ensuring superior performance. The design is zipless, providing a sleek fit around the shoe.
The silver reflective logo boosts visibility, and the silicone-sealed leg opening makes these overshoes perfect for wet races."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Galibier:
Material: PU-coated lycra with soft fleece lining.
Design: Aerodynamic, zipless, and waterproof with reflective trim.
Usage: Specifically tailored for road cycling shoes.
Galibier lists these features:
Aerodynamic design
Weight: 123g (per pair)
Composition: 61% PA, 22% PU, 16% EA
Double flat thermo-taped stitching
Forward and spray rain protection
Road-specific sole design
Reinforced toe and heel areas
Sleek, stretchy finish
Reflective trim at the rear for safety
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
When riding during heavy rainfall I found that these overshoes did protect from the rain, but after a while I still had puddles in my shoes. I don't think this was from the material letting the water in but from the very generous holes for the cleats on the underside of the overshoe.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The material hasn't worn through from walking around or when stopped at junctions or lights, which, given how thin it is, is impressive.
Rate the product for fit:
4/10
The upper part of the material did not sit taut to my road shoes (Specialized S-Works Torch Roads) which I found annoying.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I tested out the S size overshoes with my size 41 road shoe, which is at the top end of what the size guide suggests (39-41). In general the sizing was fine, but the bagginess of the top of the overshoe, with a shoe at the top end of the size range, is not what I'd expect; it should be a lot more taut.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
6/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
They're good value compared with some – but only if they fit your shoes better than they did mine.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The overshoes wash well with no problems at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The material performed well in terms of waterproofing, but the cutouts in the sole seem to allow too much water in.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The material was really robust and seemed to perform well in the rain.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The bagginess in the fit – but maybe this wouldn't occur on other models of road shoe.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The price of £28.33 is very reasonable; the Velotoze Silicone Shoe Covers are slightly less at £27.99 but nowhere near as robust, and some zipless options are a lot more, such as the BBB UltraWear Zipperless Shoe Covers at £65.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Indifferent
Would you consider buying the product? Not for me personally as they didn't fit my shoes right.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Only if the fit suited their shoes.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Although I was impressed with the performance of the material, I was less impressed with the baggy fit with my shoes and the too-generous cutouts. They're also a bit short for my liking, but that's a personal thing. The price is good, and they do offer some protection, so overall I think they're quite good, but they need some tweaking to score higher.
Age: 25 Height: 173cm Weight: 65kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is: Road bike
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Sorry, but anyone who accepts such an honour immediately drops down slightly in my estimation. For example, Alan Bates fought the establishment...
weirdly the low scoring T20 games are much more closely matched and exciting, well apart from the daft first one, since then theyve been very good,...
Wanna talk rubbish and make stupid comparisons whilst indulging your fantasy of owning an F1 car? Go to the Autocar website.
I remember reading the outcome of a Court case a few years ago, where the arm of a cyclist had knocked the door mirror of a driver's car, which was...
It will almost certainly be Trek's own-brand Bontrager, though it's not one they sell at the moment - maybe a new design to be released at the same...
Maybe you could try running it on your phone and mirroring the screen on your laptop?
Having previously run your set up (tpu tubes in 25mm conti 4 seasons) and now running tubeless (28mm) - and at the massive risk of tempting fate -...
Who adjusts their hood bolts on a ride? Most of them are off-axis so require ball-end hexes anyway. The idea isn't that this does everything, but...
Lack of hi-vis at 2:30pm in June?
Sir Mark Cavendish, well deserved.