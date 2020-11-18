The Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes can cope with the majority of bad weather thrown at them. They keep the rain out surprisingly well and will keep your feet warm too.

Overshoes can make a huge difference on a cold or wet ride, keeping your feet as dry and warm as possible. There are many options available, from heavy duty waterproof ones through to Lycra booties that are just there to deflect the wind. The Dexshells sit somewhere in the middle with their relatively thin construction, but they do a really good job considering how light they are.

The fleecy material that you feel inside has been given a PU coating on the outside, and while Dexshell only claims showerproof capabilities, it does keep the rain out for a fair old time, especially if you are using them alongside full mudguards.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain

During testing, I was doing rides of up to two hours in various levels of rain or on wet roads, and the majority of the time I'd return home with dry feet.

Tackling road spray from the front wheel, the water continued to bead off as I rode. Admittedly, water got in during really heavy showers, but that was more to do with the amount of water running down my legs and through the cuff. Even though I found them quite a snug fit around the leg (those slim pins in the photos aren't mine), the rain would still seep through, a common issue with most overshoes.

The PU coating blocks the wind well too. I had a couple of mornings during the test period where there was a frost around, about 2°C, and the Dexshells coped admirably. If the temperature drops below freezing, you might want to choose something a bit thicker.

These overshoes have a full zip at the rear, for access and to keep them on. I normally prefer a zip at the side, to stop irritation on the back of your foot as you go through the pedalling motion, but thankfully Dexshell has added a strip of material behind the zip to keep the wind out (the zip is sealed too), which acts as a barrier between your tights and the zip, so irritation isn't an issue.

Two reflective strips either side of the zip help you get picked up in car headlights with your feet revolving.

There are four sizes available, S, M, L and XL, with these large ones designed to suit 9-11 in UK sizes, 43-46 EUR. I'm a UK 10.5, and getting the zip up was a bit of a challenge, especially when the overshoes were new. This is mostly down to the fact that my shoes have twin Boa dials, which adds bulk. On shoes of the same size with laces or simple Velcro straps there was no such issue. If you are close to the top end of the sizing it'd be worth jumping up to the next, I reckon.

Underneath, the overshoe is kept in place by a Velcro strap that sits in the middle. This gives plenty of room for large road cleats and an opening at the rear for the heel block of your shoe. It's stitched all the way round for durability.

The heel section of the overshoe is reinforced and has stood up well to walking around, and although the fabric used under the toe section is much thinner it remains protected by the fact that your cleat will keep it off the ground. If you use SPD style cleats, and you do a lot of walking, it's going to wear through pretty quickly.

The quality is very good, and though they're not cheap, the £35 rrp is quite competitive.

Caratti's Lightweight Waterproof Overshoes are £40, for instance. Even though Liam was impressed with the fabric's ability to keep the water out, he was less impressed with the overall fit and fragility of the taped seams.

Similar overshoes like the Nightvisions from Altura are £34.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best cycling overshoes

On the whole, if you are not likely to see yourself out continuously in heavy downpours but want some basic protection from the elements, then the Dexshells will be a welcome investment, especially as the durability should see them last across a few winters.

Verdict

Lightweight shoe covers that keep your feet surprisingly dry and warm considering their thickness

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website