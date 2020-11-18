Support road.cc

review
Overshoes

DexShell Light Weight Overshoes

8
by Stu Kerton
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 15:45
0
£35.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Lightweight shoe covers that keep your feet surprisingly dry and warm considering their thickness
Impressive water resistance
Large reflective strip helps visibility
Weight: 
102g
Contact: 
www.dexshell.co.uk

The Dexshell Light Weight Overshoes can cope with the majority of bad weather thrown at them. They keep the rain out surprisingly well and will keep your feet warm too.

Overshoes can make a huge difference on a cold or wet ride, keeping your feet as dry and warm as possible. There are many options available, from heavy duty waterproof ones through to Lycra booties that are just there to deflect the wind. The Dexshells sit somewhere in the middle with their relatively thin construction, but they do a really good job considering how light they are.

The fleecy material that you feel inside has been given a PU coating on the outside, and while Dexshell only claims showerproof capabilities, it does keep the rain out for a fair old time, especially if you are using them alongside full mudguards.

> 9 top survival tips for cycling in the rain

During testing, I was doing rides of up to two hours in various levels of rain or on wet roads, and the majority of the time I'd return home with dry feet.

Tackling road spray from the front wheel, the water continued to bead off as I rode. Admittedly, water got in during really heavy showers, but that was more to do with the amount of water running down my legs and through the cuff. Even though I found them quite a snug fit around the leg (those slim pins in the photos aren't mine), the rain would still seep through, a common issue with most overshoes.

2020 DexShell Lightweight Overshoes - cuff.jpg

The PU coating blocks the wind well too. I had a couple of mornings during the test period where there was a frost around, about 2°C, and the Dexshells coped admirably. If the temperature drops below freezing, you might want to choose something a bit thicker.

These overshoes have a full zip at the rear, for access and to keep them on. I normally prefer a zip at the side, to stop irritation on the back of your foot as you go through the pedalling motion, but thankfully Dexshell has added a strip of material behind the zip to keep the wind out (the zip is sealed too), which acts as a barrier between your tights and the zip, so irritation isn't an issue.

2020 DexShell Lightweight Overshoes - heels.jpg

Two reflective strips either side of the zip help you get picked up in car headlights with your feet revolving.

There are four sizes available, S, M, L and XL, with these large ones designed to suit 9-11 in UK sizes, 43-46 EUR. I'm a UK 10.5, and getting the zip up was a bit of a challenge, especially when the overshoes were new. This is mostly down to the fact that my shoes have twin Boa dials, which adds bulk. On shoes of the same size with laces or simple Velcro straps there was no such issue. If you are close to the top end of the sizing it'd be worth jumping up to the next, I reckon.

2020 DexShell Lightweight Overshoes - detail.jpg

Underneath, the overshoe is kept in place by a Velcro strap that sits in the middle. This gives plenty of room for large road cleats and an opening at the rear for the heel block of your shoe. It's stitched all the way round for durability.

2020 DexShell Lightweight Overshoes - underside.jpg

The heel section of the overshoe is reinforced and has stood up well to walking around, and although the fabric used under the toe section is much thinner it remains protected by the fact that your cleat will keep it off the ground. If you use SPD style cleats, and you do a lot of walking, it's going to wear through pretty quickly.

The quality is very good, and though they're not cheap, the £35 rrp is quite competitive.

Caratti's Lightweight Waterproof Overshoes are £40, for instance. Even though Liam was impressed with the fabric's ability to keep the water out, he was less impressed with the overall fit and fragility of the taped seams.

Similar overshoes like the Nightvisions from Altura are £34.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 16 of the best cycling overshoes

On the whole, if you are not likely to see yourself out continuously in heavy downpours but want some basic protection from the elements, then the Dexshells will be a welcome investment, especially as the durability should see them last across a few winters.

Verdict

Lightweight shoe covers that keep your feet surprisingly dry and warm considering their thickness

road.cc test report

Make and model: DexShell Lightweight Overshoes

Size tested: Large

Tell us what the product is for

Lightweight overshoes offering water resistance and windproofing.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Water resistant

Showerproof

Abrasion resistant

Reflective stripes

Water repellent zip

Made from a light weight material

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

Overall sizing is as per the guide, but bear in mind that large buckles or Boa systems can require you to size up.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues with being washed multiple times.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They work well on cold and wet days.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Impressive water resistance.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not really a dislike, just bear in mind that if you have bulky shoe fasteners you might need to size up.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Dexshells are cheaper than the Carattis mentioned in the review, and by the sounds of it perform much better. Altura's Nightvisions are around the same price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Dexshells are solid all-rounders that perform just as well as other overshoes designed for the worst weather. They are well made and competitively priced.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

