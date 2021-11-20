Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Overshoes
Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes

Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes

8
by Iwein Dekoninck
Sat, Nov 20, 2021 09:45
0
£45.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Thin and stretchy overshoes that go on easily and provide good protection in the wet
Weatherproof fabric
Stretchy, thin material makes entry and exit easy
Low bulk
Ankle cuff could be tighter
Not the warmest
Weight: 
116g
Contact: 
www.montonsports.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof overshoes live up to their name well. They're made from a stretchy waterproof and windproof material that keeps out the weather and makes them easy to take on and off. Even at their RRP of £45 they aren't that expensive compared with some overshoes we've tested, and at the current sale price of £25 they're a bit of a bargain.

I must admit, I'm not the biggest fan of overshoes; I find they can be a bit of faff to get on and off and I usually go for winter boots instead. But these are a pleasant surprise in this regard – they're about the easiest for entry and exit that I've tried. The fact that the material is really stretchy helps a lot, as does the Velcro mid-sole adjuster.

> Buy these online here

That stretchy unspecified 'highly technical weatherproof material' is accompanied by a water-resistant zip to further help keeping out the wet. It's a shiny, neoprene-like material with a fleece backing and it's pretty thin; I'd estimate 2-3mm. This low bulk helps with taking them on and off, and makes them nice to wear.

2021 Monton Black Panther Waterproof and Windproof Overshoes - backs.jpg

The flipside is that they aren't the warmest; there's a limit to what outside temperature they'll keep your feet warm in. That's obviously partly down to the shoe and sock combo you're wearing and how cold your feet generally get. For me, they work really well with some thermal socks down to about 5°C. Any colder and I'd probably go for those winter boots.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling through the winter

No overshoe is going to be completely waterproof because of the big hole at the top and the bottom, no matter the fabric and other tech used. That said, the material is waterproof enough to keep any rain out that falls on it. Any length of time in proper deluge-type rain will see your feet getting wet, but that is the case with any overshoe – rain will eventually make its way in through the top and soak your socks and shoes.

While the marketing description on the website talks about a 'ribbed opening for the heel and cleat of a road shoe', it doesn't say they are specifically designed for road shoes, and I can confirm that they work pretty well for SPD shoes too.

2021 Monton Black Panther Waterproof and Windproof Overshoes - sole.jpg

As you can see from the picture below, the overshoe fits easily around the sole of my shoe, with none of the overshoe making direct contact with the ground when off the bike. The sections under the heel and toe are also made from a thicker rubber material that should stand up well to wear, which isn't always the case with overshoes on SPDs in my experience.

2021 Monton Black Panther overhoes - SPD sole.jpg

To help with visibility there's a reflective patch on the heel and reflective detailing on the fabric tab for pulling the overshoes on.

2021 Monton Black Panther Waterproof and Windproof Overshoes - heel reflective.jpg

Sizing

The pair I've got on test is XL, and is just right for my size 44 EUR / 9.5 UK feet. According to the sizing chart on Monton's website, 44 is right between L and XL. I wouldn't want to size down, partly because I've tested these with SPD shoes; road shoes don't have tread to get around and are often a bit more svelte.

2021 Monton Black Panther Waterproof and Windproof Overshoes - cuffs.jpg

I don't think it's much of an issue, but it's worth mentioning that the ankle cuff isn't particularly tight. It's made from a 10mm wide elastic band, which sits snug against my ankle, but the elastic isn't stretched on me at all. I think the elastic could be made shorter, so the ankle cuff is a little tighter. For reference, the unstretched measurement for the ankle cuff on size XL is 24cm.

Value

Monton's Black Panther overshoes have an RRP of £45 but are currently discounted to £25. At £45, they're decent value for money – they certainly aren't the most expensive out there; at £25, they're a bargain.

Castelli's Pioggia 3 shoecovers look similar in terms of materials and spec but cost £65, up £5 since our review.

> Buyer’s Guide: 15 of the best cycling overshoes

The Spatz Roadman 2 overshoes are in a class of their own in terms of performance – with a price to match. They are currently on version 3, which retails for £89.99.

On the other hand, Lusso's Windtex Terrain Red Overboots are cheaper than the Montons (at rrp); they cost £30 and Stu really liked them, but looking at the pictures I'd say the Montons have the edge for ease of entry and exit, and SPD compatibility.

Conclusion

The Black Panther Overshoes are lovely to wear and easy to put on and take off. They are made from a thin, stretchy material, which means there's no bulk, but also they have their limits in terms of keeping your feet warm.

They look like they should last a decent amount of time, and at the current discounted price of £25 are a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

Thin and stretchy overshoes that go on easily and provide good protection in the wet

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for

Monton says: 'Designed to shield and protect your feet during cold and wet weather riding, they are constructed from highly technical weatherproof material. These overshoes are waterproof, breathable and stretchy to ensure a snug fit. The water resistant sealed zip helps protect from road spray and rain. The sole of the overshoe has a ribbed opening for the heel and cleat of a road shoe. Easy adjustments with wide side hook-and-loop fasteners for easy use. Rear reflective stripe helping to keep you seen by fellow road users in low light conditions.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Monton lists these details:

* Hook-and-loop fasteners

* Zip guard and reflective stripe

* Two openings, for cleat and heel

* Reflective trim for added visibility

* Sealed zipper and velcro strap ensure maximum protection

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

At rrp they're decent value; at their current discount of £25 they're a bit of a bargain (but we score on rrp).

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I didn't wash them; I don't think I've ever washed overshoes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They aren't the warmest overshoes I've ever worn, but that's offset by the lack of bulk, which I really like. They give decent protection against the elements, including dirty road spray, for their thickness.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Thin, stretchy material makes them easy to get on and off, and they work with SPD shoes.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing really. They are not the warmest because the fabric is so thin, but that also means no bulk.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At an RRP of £45, they're more expensive than Lusso's Windtex Terrain Overboots at £30, but Castelli's Pioggia 3 shoecovers are more expensive at £60, and the Spatz Roadman 2 overshoes are more expensive still at £84.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're lovely to wear, low bulk, and easy to put on and take off, helped by the thin, stretchy material. That does limit them in terms of what temperatures they'll keep your feet warm in, but I still think they're very good overall rather than merely good. They look like they should last a decent amount of time, too, and at the current discounted price of £25, they are a bargain.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 1.78m  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: All of them!  My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift

Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes 2021
Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof Overshoes
Monton 2021
Monton

Latest Comments