The Monton Black Panther Waterproof/Windproof overshoes live up to their name well. They're made from a stretchy waterproof and windproof material that keeps out the weather and makes them easy to take on and off. Even at their RRP of £45 they aren't that expensive compared with some overshoes we've tested, and at the current sale price of £25 they're a bit of a bargain.

I must admit, I'm not the biggest fan of overshoes; I find they can be a bit of faff to get on and off and I usually go for winter boots instead. But these are a pleasant surprise in this regard – they're about the easiest for entry and exit that I've tried. The fact that the material is really stretchy helps a lot, as does the Velcro mid-sole adjuster.

> Buy these online here

That stretchy unspecified 'highly technical weatherproof material' is accompanied by a water-resistant zip to further help keeping out the wet. It's a shiny, neoprene-like material with a fleece backing and it's pretty thin; I'd estimate 2-3mm. This low bulk helps with taking them on and off, and makes them nice to wear.

The flipside is that they aren't the warmest; there's a limit to what outside temperature they'll keep your feet warm in. That's obviously partly down to the shoe and sock combo you're wearing and how cold your feet generally get. For me, they work really well with some thermal socks down to about 5°C. Any colder and I'd probably go for those winter boots.

> How to keep your feet warm while cycling through the winter

No overshoe is going to be completely waterproof because of the big hole at the top and the bottom, no matter the fabric and other tech used. That said, the material is waterproof enough to keep any rain out that falls on it. Any length of time in proper deluge-type rain will see your feet getting wet, but that is the case with any overshoe – rain will eventually make its way in through the top and soak your socks and shoes.

While the marketing description on the website talks about a 'ribbed opening for the heel and cleat of a road shoe', it doesn't say they are specifically designed for road shoes, and I can confirm that they work pretty well for SPD shoes too.

As you can see from the picture below, the overshoe fits easily around the sole of my shoe, with none of the overshoe making direct contact with the ground when off the bike. The sections under the heel and toe are also made from a thicker rubber material that should stand up well to wear, which isn't always the case with overshoes on SPDs in my experience.

To help with visibility there's a reflective patch on the heel and reflective detailing on the fabric tab for pulling the overshoes on.

Sizing

The pair I've got on test is XL, and is just right for my size 44 EUR / 9.5 UK feet. According to the sizing chart on Monton's website, 44 is right between L and XL. I wouldn't want to size down, partly because I've tested these with SPD shoes; road shoes don't have tread to get around and are often a bit more svelte.

I don't think it's much of an issue, but it's worth mentioning that the ankle cuff isn't particularly tight. It's made from a 10mm wide elastic band, which sits snug against my ankle, but the elastic isn't stretched on me at all. I think the elastic could be made shorter, so the ankle cuff is a little tighter. For reference, the unstretched measurement for the ankle cuff on size XL is 24cm.

Value

Monton's Black Panther overshoes have an RRP of £45 but are currently discounted to £25. At £45, they're decent value for money – they certainly aren't the most expensive out there; at £25, they're a bargain.

Castelli's Pioggia 3 shoecovers look similar in terms of materials and spec but cost £65, up £5 since our review.

> Buyer’s Guide: 15 of the best cycling overshoes

The Spatz Roadman 2 overshoes are in a class of their own in terms of performance – with a price to match. They are currently on version 3, which retails for £89.99.

On the other hand, Lusso's Windtex Terrain Red Overboots are cheaper than the Montons (at rrp); they cost £30 and Stu really liked them, but looking at the pictures I'd say the Montons have the edge for ease of entry and exit, and SPD compatibility.

Conclusion

The Black Panther Overshoes are lovely to wear and easy to put on and take off. They are made from a thin, stretchy material, which means there's no bulk, but also they have their limits in terms of keeping your feet warm.

They look like they should last a decent amount of time, and at the current discounted price of £25 are a bit of a bargain.

Verdict

Thin and stretchy overshoes that go on easily and provide good protection in the wet

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website