Lusso Breathe Overshoes

Lusso's Breathe Overshoes are supposed to be both warmer and more breathable than its own excellent Windtex Stealth Overboots – and they achieve exactly that. They're very good, but could be – arguably should be – better still with a few tweaks to the fit and construction.

The Breathe overshoes are an incredibly comfortable, close fitting outer layer and provide considerable warmth for such thin fabric. They're a great choice for someone doing intervals where you want the breathability when smashing it, but to keep your toes warm in the recovery sections too.

Lusso says the fabric 'works like a fish's gill', with the promise that moisture is let out while nothing gets in (not that fish gills actually work like that...). Whatever, they've proven very breathable, with no clamminess even during hard efforts on mild days.

Wind is blocked and water beads off the surface well, though prolonged rain defeats the main taped seam that runs through the centre. It's only to the extent that your feet get damp, rather than sodden, but it's still a fail.

The Breathe overshoes are rated for temperatures from -6°C up to 12 degrees, although it never got lower than -1° during the test. My toes were edging into cold at this point, but still happy enough – I am not confident I'd choose these for -6° without pairing with some decent thick socks.

From zero up to 12° these regulate heat very well, staying comfortably warm across this spectrum. Being able to cope with such a range like this, without you even needing to consult the thermometer before going out, is the beauty of them.

With EU43 feet, I tested the recommended mediums and found them a tug to get on, but once on you get a comfortable, form-hugging fit. Sizing is just as you'd want it to be.

As well as being slightly stretchy, it's an incredibly cushioning fabric, so sits against the skin nicely. This fabric is a tad thicker than the thin and soft material of Hydra Tech Pro's Pioggia Winter Overshoes, but in no way bulky; it moulds to shoes and ankles without bagginess.

Rising to a fairly tall eight inches, these strike a good balance for protection, and the stretchy cuff has a gripper inside to prevent water trickling down into the overshoe. It clenches the calf reassuringly, but isn't too tight. No gaps at all.

Even with the tight fit, the fully waterproof zip feels robust and glides up reassuringly. The reflective strip is a neat aid to visibility, and the logos on both sides shine too.

On the underside, the cut-outs for road cleats are slightly on the narrow side, and there have been a few occasions where I haven't been able to clip in straight away because of this.

The kevlar-reinforced toe pads are holding up well, but the heel is a little loose, which makes it easier to catch and scrape when walking around. I could see this wearing out quicker than the rest.

At £45, these match the Hydra Tech Pro Pioggia Winter Overshoes (£44.99) which, at 108g, are 35g lighter and can cope with colder conditions. Rapha's Pro Team Overshoes are also pleasingly breathable, but only suitable down to around 5° and are lot more expensive at £80.

Overall

The Lusso Breathe overshoes are a great option for typical UK temperatures for the greater part of the year. The excellent breathability means they're very comfortable and the build feels robust; cleat clearance could be wider and the heel could be snugger, but once you're clipped in, the performance very is impressive.

Verdict

Impressive breathability, warmth and versatility, but a few areas need work

