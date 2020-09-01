Bioracer Vesper Jersey SS Sister Snake

Bioracer's Vesper SS Sister Snake Jersey is a great choice if you're after a performance top that's comfortable, functional and finished to a high standard. Don't assume it's your normal size, however – check Bioracer's charts to ensure the right fit.

The first thing to note with Bioracer is that every jersey in their collection comes with its own size chart. The size I need for their Camo Dot Jersey, for instance, is different to the correct Vesper SS size. Odd, but check the charts and you get a good fit.

Bioracer classes the Vesper as Athletic Fit – a 'tight, competition-oriented cut' – and it's definitely that, plus distinctly longer in the body than the many jerseys. It's ideal for serious sportive riders or committed amateurs.

In and out of the saddle, the jersey sits snugly in place; it's supported by a narrow elasticated hem and a silicone gripper strip. The sleeves are raglan cut (no seams over your shoulders), a good length and sit securely in position too. The fit as a whole is very good, with no bagginess or pinching anywhere.

Performance

Bioracer says the Vesper is for 'riding and racing in mild to warm conditions,' and I'd say that's accurate too. While its breathability isn't outstanding – it doesn't, for example, match Assos' Dyora or Lusso's R1 Style Breathe for breathability or drying once damp with sweat – it's still better than many, thanks to mesh side panels which help dissipate heat.

The Vesper teams well with an under vest, and I've made good use of it lately as the temperatures dipped. It's certainly not a summer-only garment.

The three roomy pockets are easily accessible. There's a fourth, water-repellent and zipped pocket for keys or coins, and it's worth making sure these pockets are open after washing, otherwise you'll find them still damp on the next ride.

The jersey is available in four colours: blue, orange, Bordeaux (that I tested) and grey. This certainly gives plenty of choice for those considering visibility.

Value

At £74 it's well-price for its impressive quality. Many similarly designed jerseys come with a much higher price tag: Rapha's Pro Team Jersey will set you back a further £46, while Iris's Race Day Catch-Up Jersey is also slightly more expensive at £89.

You can spend less if you're happy to forgo yet more breathability and the finer-finish details: Lusso's Freya SS Jersey is £64.99, and Altura's Icon SS Jersey is £54.99.

Overall, I'd say that if quality matters to you, the Vesper Jersey SS Sister Snake offers good value for money. It's comfortable, breathable and exceptionally well-made. Just be sure to carefully check the sizing charts.

Verdict

Top quality, comfort and performance at an attractive price

