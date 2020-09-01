Bioracer Vesper Jersey SS Sister Snake

Bioracer's Vesper SS Sister Snake Jersey is a great choice if you're after a performance top that's comfortable, functional and finished to a high standard. Don't assume it's your normal size, however – check Bioracer's charts to ensure the right fit.
The first thing to note with Bioracer is that every jersey in their collection comes with its own size chart. The size I need for their Camo Dot Jersey, for instance, is different to the correct Vesper SS size. Odd, but check the charts and you get a good fit.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Bioracer classes the Vesper as Athletic Fit – a 'tight, competition-oriented cut' – and it's definitely that, plus distinctly longer in the body than the many jerseys. It's ideal for serious sportive riders or committed amateurs.
In and out of the saddle, the jersey sits snugly in place; it's supported by a narrow elasticated hem and a silicone gripper strip. The sleeves are raglan cut (no seams over your shoulders), a good length and sit securely in position too. The fit as a whole is very good, with no bagginess or pinching anywhere.
Performance
Bioracer says the Vesper is for 'riding and racing in mild to warm conditions,' and I'd say that's accurate too. While its breathability isn't outstanding – it doesn't, for example, match Assos' Dyora or Lusso's R1 Style Breathe for breathability or drying once damp with sweat – it's still better than many, thanks to mesh side panels which help dissipate heat.
The Vesper teams well with an under vest, and I've made good use of it lately as the temperatures dipped. It's certainly not a summer-only garment.
The three roomy pockets are easily accessible. There's a fourth, water-repellent and zipped pocket for keys or coins, and it's worth making sure these pockets are open after washing, otherwise you'll find them still damp on the next ride.
> How to choose the best cycling jersey — everything you need to know about fabrics, fit, features and more
The jersey is available in four colours: blue, orange, Bordeaux (that I tested) and grey. This certainly gives plenty of choice for those considering visibility.
Value
At £74 it's well-price for its impressive quality. Many similarly designed jerseys come with a much higher price tag: Rapha's Pro Team Jersey will set you back a further £46, while Iris's Race Day Catch-Up Jersey is also slightly more expensive at £89.
You can spend less if you're happy to forgo yet more breathability and the finer-finish details: Lusso's Freya SS Jersey is £64.99, and Altura's Icon SS Jersey is £54.99.
Overall, I'd say that if quality matters to you, the Vesper Jersey SS Sister Snake offers good value for money. It's comfortable, breathable and exceptionally well-made. Just be sure to carefully check the sizing charts.
Verdict
Top quality, comfort and performance at an attractive price
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Bioracer Vesper Jersey SS Sister Snake
Tell us what the product is for
Bioracer tells us: "The new and improved Vesper Jersey is our all-round jersey for riding and racing in mild to warm conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
-2 way stretch Lycra front panel for maximum ease of movement
-Cut proof Lycra raglan sleeves
-1 way stretch Lycra back panel for improved fit
-Coolmax mesh side panels to dissipate body heat
-Water repellent zip pocket with robust, easy-pull zip
-Silicone gripper tape
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Breathability isn't as good as some.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Looking like new after the test period (note: I have Bioracer kit that's over twelve years old and it looks immaculate still).
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Longer body suits me, but might not be for everyone.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Just be sure to check the charts for the different Bioracer collections.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Quality for a palatable price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Usual 30 degrees, no softener. Comes out like new.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Comfortable with decent breathability. Isn't limited to hot weather riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The cut/fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing (I'd opt for a brighter colour if I was buying, though).
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's low to mid-range for price, sandwiched between Lusso's Freya at £64.99 and Iris's Race Day Catch-Up at £89. You can get significantly cheaper with Altura's Icon at £54.99 or much more expensive with Velocio's Breton for £142.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Quality jersey with decent breathability and a good price. It's not limited to summer riding, either – it's very good, and an eight.
Age: 39 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
Not this one !
I like the pro1 shown on Korean link in metalic blue.
My current stable having been cleaned and serviced whilst off shift recently. Description not in order...
I guess this means you are the problem?
I guess you need the original as created as evidence if it goes to court? Check the bullet points:...
There would be a fair few takers out there in Daily Express Land for several "cyclists should be made to..." - I wouldn't go there IIWY, these are...
This kind of goes to show how little understanding our locals have of the situation. ...
Wait until the Rapha water bottle guy gets a hold of this article!
What's Tufty been eating to cause that - and where can I get some?
I can