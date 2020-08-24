Bioracer Epic Women Jersey Camo Dot

Bioracer's Epic Women's Camo Dot Jersey is a very good performance-orientated top. With fabrics and construction focused on aerodynamics at a price that isn't extortionate, it stands out from many other jerseys.

The last time I wore BioRacer kit I was racing for UCI-registered team Redsun. The company supplies a lot of continental teams – performance is taken seriously. Naturally, I was expecting quality and performance from the Epic Camo Dot, and it didn't disappoint. Bioracer's research and experience with professional teams really shows here.

> Find your nearest dealer here

Fit

Every jersey has its own section on the Bioracer size chart, so don't get caught out by assuming you'll take the same size in every one.

I was sent a 3/M to test, which fitted perfectly, but I actually fall into the 2/S on the Epic size chart. I certainly wouldn't want to drop down a size – if in doubt, size up. It's a skintight fit; think skinsuit.

Bioracer has used a wide elastic powerband in the front. This, combined with the tailored back panel, keeps the jersey stable in all directions when riding in an aerodynamic position. That's good because there is simply no excess fabric in the body length: it covers what it should and no more, gently tapering up to the centre at the front.

The sleeves are a good length and the raw cut looks and feels great. They are lined with a fine elasticated weave and don't budge once in place.

Performance

The jersey is all about cutting down on drag. The raglan sleeves and Speedsilk (a heat treated, silky type of Lycra) front and back panels are intended to improvement aerodynamics. While I can't verify whether or not they are effective, they certainly feel and look good. Bioracer has been the official clothing supplier of the Belgian cycling team since 1994, so you'd hope you could trust in its research.

Side and underarm panels are made of Airmesh, and it's needed – I don't think that the front and rear panels are as breathable as, for example, those on Assos's Dyora. The Airmesh helps to regulate the body temperature and certainly dries out quicker than the Speedsilk. I never overheated or became excessively sweaty.

I'd say that the jersey is a 'no-undervest' garment if you want it at its best. It needs to sit plush to the skin for the fabrics to perform, both in terms of aerodynamics and wicking.

Three roomy pockets are easily accessible. Bioracer has created space with a fold at the base of the pocket rather than excess fabric in the pocket's body – again, aerodynamic gains.

Be aware that the zipper sits on the right hand side of the jersey – it took some getting used to. There is an effective neck guard to protect you from the zipper.

The jersey is available in three different colourways. If Giro (pink) isn't your cup of tea, there's Tour (yellow) and Qatar (grey) too.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

With an RRP of around £88 (€99 rrp) it's not out of reach for those dedicated to speed. I'd say that you are getting a high quality, aerodynamic-focused garment here for a good price. Many performance-orientated jerseys come with a much higher price tag: Assos's Dyora that I've already mentioned will set you back a further £57 and Rapha's Pro Team Jersey is slightly less but still not exactly wallet-friendly at £120.

You can spend less if you're happy to forgo the aerodynamic gains and finer-finish details: Lusso's Freya SS Jersey (full review to come) is £64.99 and Altura's Icon SS Jersey is £54.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Overall, I'd say that if speed matters to you, the Epic Jersey offers good value for money. While I didn't measure whether or not it shaved seconds off a 10-mile TT time, it certainly feels and looks like a race-focused jersey, designed to improve aerodynamics. Just be sure to carefully check the sizing charts and size up if in doubt.

Verdict

Quality jersey for serious, speed-focused roadies, racers and segment chasers

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website