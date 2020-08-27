Lusso Freya Short Sleeve Jersey

Lusso's Freya Short Sleeve Jersey is an affordable option that offers comfort and style. It's not as breathable as some race-orientated alternatives, but sometimes just comfort and style are all that is needed.

Lusso continues to design and manufacture great quality, affordable kit in the UK, and the Freya Jersey is no exception.

> Buy this online here

The fit is snug without pinching or squeezing anywhere. I found the body and sleeve lengths spot on – I've had issues with tight necklines on Lusso jerseys before, but this wasn't the case with the Freya. (It's Tass, not me, in the photos.)

The jersey never budges when riding. A deep, elasticated hem, lined with narrow silicone tape, provides good stability for the lower section when the pockets are loaded.

The polyester/Lycra 130grm fabric is very lightweight and is intended to help the air flow more cleanly over the shoulders and body – think skinsuit material/performance. For me it lacked the breathability I would expect from a 'performance technical garment'. I tested Lusso's R1 Style Breathe Jersey last year and found it to be exceptionally breathable, and the Freya certainly doesn't match it. Despite Lusso saying the material is 'ideal for between 15C to 35C', it wasn't able to handle the recent 30+ degree temperatures so well, the fabric holding moisture and becoming rather clingy. It does include 50+ UV ray protection though.

A couple of finishing details might be considered a sign of the palatable £64.99 price tag – hemmed rather than raw cut sleeves, and no zipper garage at the top or bottom.

The three rear pockets, plus one zipped, are all very accessible and easily accommodate a smartphone, snacks, spares and so on.

Although its rrp of £64.99 is pretty good, you can buy cheaper jerseys that perform well, including Primal's £55 Pixel8 – though you're getting a much more relaxed fit here. Altura's Icon for £54.99 might be worth considering too, if you are willing to compromise on tailoring and fit. If you do want something with greater levels of breathability, though, Lusso still sells the R1 Breathe that I mentioned for the same price.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys here

Despite its labelling as a 'performance technical garment', I'd say that the Freya is more about comfort, fit and style. It's a very well made and uniquely designed jersey at a price that won't break the bank.

Verdict

Affordable quality, comfort and style, but don't expect top-end breathability

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website