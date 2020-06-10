Altura Icon Women’s Short Sleeve Jersey

Altura's Icon Women's Short Sleeve Jersey is a lightweight, comfortable top that's great for summer rides. It doesn't have the tailoring or features of many higher-end alternatives, but its refreshing design, reflective detailing and performance features make it a good choice for the money.

The Icon's stretchy fabric and side mesh panels give a snug, comfortable fit. It has sufficient give to respond to any position you adopt on the bike without feeling (or looking) over-stretched. The waist hem, reflective at the rear, has lost some of its tension during the test period, but the grippy, silicone strip at the front still does a great job of holding the jersey firmly in place.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The sleeve cuffs are narrower than many, while the sleeves themselves aren't as long as some either – a bonus in warm weather. The reflective band here doesn't have a huge amount of give, but I didn't feel that it was over-tight.

In terms of tailoring and finishing it isn't up to the standard of more expensive jerseys – for example, Lusso's R1 Style Breathe jersey or Alé jerseys I've worn – but it's a tenner cheaper than the Lusso, and half the price of some from Alé.

For me personally, the jersey needs more length in the body – it's only just long enough when I'm on the bike, and off the bike it comes up too short. I tested a 10, which was snug but not overly tight everywhere else; maybe a size 12 would have been a better length. I'd say size up if you want length over snugness. (It's not me in the photos.)

Altura has got the collar height right for a warm weather jersey. There's a full-length zip guard and a garage at the top too – no irritation whatsoever, even if you opt to go without a baselayer. The zipper itself is well sized; it's easy to locate and adjust.

I've really enjoyed using the jersey in recent weeks. It's great for riding in temperatures around the 20°C mark, with breathability helped by the mesh side panels. I never noticed a build-up of heat or sweat under my arms – even with an undervest it's an effective fabric.

The main front and rear panels are thin enough to help keep you cool if it's hot or if you're working hard, or both – though I did find that if the fabric became damp with sweat and I didn't have an undervest on, it felt overly clingy and heavier.

The three, easily accessible rear pockets are well sized for a smartphone and snacks, and the zipped one is ideal for keys or cash. The zipper toggle of the latter is much more user-friendly than some out there.

I think the Icon's design is subtle without being featureless. Other colours and designs are available, but the blue/teal I tested is staying strong with no fading and there are no signs of wear to date. I've washed it after every use, as the synthetic fabric does hold odours.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

For what you're getting, the Altura Icon is a decent price. If you want more effective fabrics, I'd say Santini's Tono Chromosome (£90) (review to come) or Lusso's £64.99 R1 Style Breathe I mentioned above are probably better options, but the Icon compares well with Cycology's range at £65 (we tested the Spin Sista last year), although Funkier's Prima Pro is now £39.99 and Decathlon's Van Rysel Racer jerseys are just £24.99 – Tass tested the £34.99 Van Rysel RR 900 last year and thought it was great. I don't think the Icon is over-priced, though, and if you work for the NHS you can get 30 per cent off the price at the moment.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s jerseys here

Overall, the Icon is a good choice for anyone wanting a lightweight, practical top for warm weather riding. Just be aware that it is shorter than most in the body.

Verdict

Lightweight, practically designed jersey that won't break the bank

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website