Iris Raceday Catch-Up Jersey

When the going gets hot, a lightweight, moisture-wicking top is just what's required and the Iris Race Day Catch-Up Jersey is absolutely spot on with its fast-drying silky fabric, under-arm mesh and airy cool feel. It fits well, looks good and performs really well.

A career in pro cycling and a degree in design come together in the Iris brand, launched in 2017 by former pro rider Iris Slappendel. The result is female-focused kit (although Iris does men's as well) that looks good and does its job superbly.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

The company's designs and patterns are bold and attractive without being overtly girly, and the jerseys coordinate with the Signature Bib Shorts too.

The Italian polyester fabric of the Race Day Catch-Up Jersey is soft and superlight and stretchy, with a neat race fit yet not so clingy that it doesn't flatter the odd lumps and bumps. There's good length in the body for all but the smallest or tallest of riders, and the sleeves are stretchy to accommodate a variety of arm sizes, no matter how big the guns.

It features the standard three pockets at the rear, also with a zipped water resistant pocket, a full-length YKK zip, broad grippers at the base of the jersey and reflective accents.

Out and about, the fabric wicks moisture away from the skin extremely fast and dries out quickly, making it very comfortable for hot weather rides of any length or effort. The mesh fabric under the arms was a godsend on a hot day.

With a gilet it would stretch to being useful for spring and autumn too, or for those who run warm.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jerseys

The nature of the fabric and its stretch make the jersey easy to wear and like a second skin, although the gripper at the bottom did tend to creep during wear, but never so much that there was any risk of shorts and jersey parting company.

The low-profile collar gives a nice feminine look and also makes for a more comfortable fit than many high collars do.

Value

It's a high quality jersey, made from exceptional fabric and components, and produced by a small European company, so the price is actually very good when compared to many similarly performance-orientated jerseys. It's cheaper than the (not-so-snazzy, to my mind) Assos Dyora RS Summer SS Jersey (£145), and the Rapha + Outdoor Voices and Women’s Pro Team jerseys, both £120.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Ultimately, it's a well-designed, great looking jersey that delivers excellent fit, performance and comfort at a very reasonable price. The only niggle I have is that the lovely silky airy fabric has a tendency to snag quite easily if exposed to rough surfaces.

Verdict

Stylish and bold, with great comfort, fit and performance at a very reasonable price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website