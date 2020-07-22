The Assos Dyora Rs Summer SS Jersey is as close to a skinsuit as a jersey can get. Its features and performance make it perfect for racers, serious sportive riders and anyone with a competitive streak who enjoys speedy, time trial style riding.

I was genuinely transported back to my race days when I pulled on the Dyora; I felt the urge to ride fast and feel some pain. The skin-tight fit, fast-drying fabrics and minimal cut are all designed for high-end performance. The Venus Violet colourway that I tested is understated but certainly won't see you go unnoticed on the road.

The price might be difficult to justify for less competitive riders – unlike the Dyora shorts, which can be used through three seasons and for a variety of riding – but if you're serious about your performance against the clock or others, then consider buying this jersey.

Fit

I tested a medium and it was absolutely spot on. I just scrape into the medium bracket on Assos' chest sizing, though I sit well into medium on the height chart (a waist measurement isn't considered). There was no pinching or overstretched fabric, so I'd say stay true to size if you want the race fit that is intended. I am quite an athletic build, so a perfect fit might not be the case for everyone (it's not me in the photos).

Off the bike, the jersey feels quite short in the body, particularly at the front. As soon as you're on the hoods or drops, though, it simply drops into place; it just wants to be used on a bike.

Assos has done away with any kind of collar on the Dyora. This enhances the skinsuit-feel of the jersey and certainly helps keep you cool when you're working hard. There is no zip garage or guard, as you would expect on a weight-conscious piece of race kit; I never missed either.

Fabrics & performance

The front panel is made from lightweight, textured fabric. It's soft, stretchy and very breathable.

The rear panel is an interesting weave; it stretches well horizontally but has very limited vertical stretch. This means that weighted pockets don't drag the jersey out of shape. For durability, there is a doubled-up strip of fabric, the full width of the pockets, taking the strain of the lightweight, mesh-like rear panel at the pocket joints.

Both of these fabrics are a move away from the traditional, smooth, silky touch Lycra that is often associated with race kit.

A wide, elasticated hem also helps to stabilise the jersey in the case of loaded pockets.

The sleeves are made with Push Pull fabric and sit snugly without compressing. The raw cut is great; they never budge but there's no elasticated or silicone-lined hem to potentially squeeze the arms.

The sleeve material provides UV protection – UPF 50+ – while the front and rear panels come with UPF 25 and UPF 30 respectively. I can confirm (via tan lines) that these fabrics really do protect.

Despite always working hard enough to break a sweat in the jersey, even on the hottest of days I've never sensed my torso or underarms being clammy or damp with perspiration. The fabrics are all doing what they claim.

Features

The pockets are very accessible – not too high and no over-tight top hem – and they stretch well to accommodate bulky things. I fitted in a long sleeve waterproof easily without the seams looking strained. There is a headphone port on the right hand pocket if you want or need it. Some might object to a lack of a zipped pocket but to be honest I rarely use them. I never found myself wanting more storage space and appreciated the traditional three-pocket setup.

Attention to detail is evident where the zip is concerned. Quite often zippers 'drag' fabrics with them if you make small adjustments. This isn't the case here; it glides up and down without resistance or pulling of the fabric. It has the camlock feature, too, so you can set it in place.

There's a very small amount of reflective detailing – a strip of micro-perforations running along the length of the rear pocket – though this Venus Violet version that I tested is pretty striking; the Dyora is available in Black Series too.

Hygiene

I've washed the jersey after every ride during the test period on a 30 degree cycle, using non-bio detergent and no softener. The latter two aren't stipulated by Assos. Impressively, the jersey still smells like it did when I took it out of the packet. Granted, four weeks isn't a huge amount of time in the grand scheme of things but I've never had this from any other garment before. Assos claims 'built-in odourControl' on the miniCheck Tex fabric (used on the front panel) – can this really be the effect? Whatever it is that's helping it repel odours, it's doing its job exceptionally well.

Value

Assos clothing is a real investment, but it does offer an impressive warranty: it will repair any manufacturing fault detected in its products within two years of purchase, or replace the product, on a case by case basis. After that, Assos will still try to repair your garment depending on fabric wear and tear. If you happen to crash in the kit within three months of purchase, you might be able to get a replacement under its crash policy.

That adds value when comparing it against similarly priced products. With the Velocio Breton SE Jersey that Lara recently reviewed, costing £142, for example, Velocio allows you to try any of its products for 30 days risk-free; if you're not happy, you can return it for a full refund. Encouraging, but no mention of workmanship warranty.

Rapha's Pro Team jerseys will set you back a similar amount, and again you have a 30-day returns window; beyond the 30 days it also offers a free crash repair service.

There are so many options in lower price brackets if you are willing to compromise on certain things. If you want decent breathability with a longer fit in the body, I'd say it's worth looking at Santini's Tono Chromosome Jersey (£90). Cheaper still, and in my opinion as good on performance as Santini's, is Lusso's R1 Style Breathe – good value at £64.99.

Conclusion

I genuinely can't fault any aspect of the Dyora, but it all comes at a high price. However, if you are a racer, tester, triathlete or serious sportive rider you will appreciate every penny of this jersey.

Verdict

If you love racing, you'll love every bit of this jersey – exceptional performance but it comes at a price

