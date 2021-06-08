The Altura Nightvision Men's Short Sleeve Jersey is an interesting summer weight design with a more relaxed fit and some subtle yet welcome tweaks for this season. Supposedly designed for commuting (which would explain the emphasis upon reflectives and generally being seen), there's a lot to like here. The fabric is soft and not overly synthetic, the retro-reflective detailing works well and it's competitively priced.

The jersey is made from 100% polyester but the weave has an anti-microbial finish called Silvadur, designed to retain freshness, while mesh underarm panels and a full-length zipper continue the temperature-regulating, hygienic theme. A vented back panel also encourages moisture dispersal.

More unusual features include a silicone print across the shoulders to provide better tenure to rucksacks, preventing them slipping about and, in turn, causing premature wear.

I was also pleased to see an LED tab, which, though not essential – after all, you can tether many to the pocket – is nicely positioned and feels quite solid.

Retro-reflective dots engulfing the sleeves and lower back are subtle and a welcome antidote to the block chevron type that I commonly associate with commuter targeted apparel. Navy and red are alternative colours, if you fancied something more subtle.

Fit and comfort

Medium fitted me just fine, and it was nice to find the sleeves hang a little lower for some additional protection and overlap when using arm warmers. It's plenty long enough in the back and front, too.

The fabric is stretchy but without feeling fluttery – good for touring and general riding, in my view, and permitting a thicker baselayer without any unwelcome bunching/gathering. Silicone at the hem also prevents unwelcome movement when hunkered low or just making those subtle adjustments in positioning.

The satin type yarn feels very soft against the skin and only noticed in the most positive sense. Baselayer quality allowing, it also responds very well to rider effort – I've been cruising along at 18-20mph for 2-3 hours without feeling damp. On the relatively rare occasions I use a rucksack, the vented centre strip seemed to assist moisture dispersal, avoiding the unsightly sweat patch.

Wicking isn't merino-quick but it's decent, helped by the perforated fabric at the armpits and the full-length zip on warmer days. At the other extreme, when the temperature has begun sliding with sundown, the fibres will also retain some welcome warmth.

Pockets

There are three pockets, but they're configured differently to most, which threw me when I instinctively tried to shove my smartphone where the middle pocket usually is, only to discover there wasn't one. There are two reasonably deep, springy pockets either side, with the third, a zippered 'valuables' type, annexed to the right-hand side.

They're cut so they'll swallow a decent amount, without jettisoning their contents or bouncing around like a kangaroo.

There's a little discernible 'bob' with a full 600ml bottle on tow, but having realised it wasn't going anywhere I've just relaxed and enjoyed the local green lanes without giving it further thought. Same goes for smartphones and smaller (12cm) mini/micro type pumps, tubes and so on.

I found the side-entry pocket very secure, and access is reasonably good thanks to the sensibly long zipper tag. The front zip tag is the same, and easy to operate even in full finger gloves, though chances are you'd be wearing mitts in any case.

As for the LED mount, it's well positioned, so lights hang out of the way but aligned with driver eye-level. That said, I'd stick to something fairly feathery, such as the Ravemen TR30M.

In terms of presence, the fluoro yellow is very eye-catching even on sunny days and the retro-reflective dot patterning works surprisingly well, graced by vehicle headlights – a good 30-40 metres at dusk/dawn. It's more subtle and effective than traditional solid bock patterns.

Washing/care

Polyesters, and synthetics generally, have improved considerably when it comes to taming the funk. I've worn ours for 20 hours before washing it at 30 degrees, just to call its bluff. By this point there was a slight taint, but ordinarily I'd be putting a jersey in the wash every couple of wears, and daily during the height of summer.

Some yarns and fluoros in particular show up oily finger marks, spatter and the like – the sort synonymous with mid-ride fettling/repair. Faint traces of contaminated wax lubes have vanished without trace, which is promising.

Drying times vary, but I've found it line-dried in around 25 minutes at 18/19°C with a gentle breeze, nearer 45-60 minutes at room temperature. I've also hand washed and line dried it to similar effect, which extends its horizons to touring/bikepacking.

Durability

Continuing this narrative, I've indulged in a fair bit of bridleway action, with the inevitable prickly foliage encounters. Not its natural or intended habitat perhaps, but the lack of bobbling or snagging thus far is reassuring.

Value

It's competitively priced – the Altura Club Jersey is another decent option, if you wanted a more relaxed fit and were on a tighter budget, costing a fiver less, while Chapeau's Club Jersey also offers a classic rather than racing snakes fit, with three rear pockets but not a zippered option. It's a tenner more than the Nightvision.

At the other extreme, Bontrager's Solstice comes in at a mere £34.99, offering a semi-fitted cut, three rear pockets and a headphone port, and several colour choices including 'Yellow Visibility'.

Conclusion

Overall, I think the Nightvision jersey is a good bet for general riding, not just commuting. I like its semi-fitted cut for touring and more general riding, and the retro-reflective and other detailing is also very effective and well thought out.

Verdict

Comfortable summer jersey with some lovely features for general riding not just commuting

