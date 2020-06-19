The Altura Club Short Sleeve Jersey provides a comfortable, relaxed fit and simple retro looks. It's slightly thicker than a full-on race jersey, meaning it's ideal for warm mornings and cool summer evenings, and takes a fair bit of cargo in its stretchy pockets without complaining. While the cut is well judged, though, the sizing is off – you may need to go smaller than usual.

I had good number of compliments while wearing the Altura Club. The simple arrow design looks smart and is repeated on the back, while reflective logo details front and rear help safety in low light. But it's got more to offer than looks; it's practical too, with three expansive rear pockets and a smaller, zipped valuables pocket in its strong fabric.

I don't use a tool bag on the bike and stuff everything into my pockets, so am often carrying a pump and tools, two inner tubes, a phone, a banana and mini-malt loaves – the Club holds all of it, no problem. The tops of the pockets are also elasticated, allowing a good amount of stretch to keep everything in place.

The Altura Club is well put together, with 100% polyester panels. The overlocked stitching is strong and well-finished. Special mention goes to the rubber-covered zip toggles, as they're a good size, and simple to operate one-handed while riding. The rear side pocket also gets a cord to make it easier to reach and use.

A grippy hem at the back keeps the whole thing from riding up your back, even if you haven't stuffed it with bananas and cake.

The material is slightly thicker than a race cut jersey, and it's maybe 40 to 50g heavier than a hot weather race-cut jersey. That makes it ideal as short sleeves first become wearable in spring, or for sunny evening rides when the air is cooling after a hot day.

I found the ideal temperature range from about 12 to 22°C. I rode a few times in 25 degree heat, which was approaching the wicking limits of the jersey, and started to feel sweat build up on my back. It's not often we get that in the UK though, so the vast majority of the time it was spot on.

The fit is good, with no bunching on the shoulders or around the arms, but the sizing is surprisingly generous. It definitely sizes up big – I normally wear large or even XL, but the Club fitted me fine in medium. For reference I'm 5ft 11in and 90 kilos, with broad shoulders and big arms.

The care instructions are simple – the usual 30 degree washes and drip drying – and even after 15 washes it comes up like new each time.

At £50, I would say the Altura is spot-on for a quality, sport-cut jersey. Similar alternatives range from about £30 to £70, so the Altura is bang in the middle. Competition includes the Funkier F-Ride Active Jersey at £45, although Steve found the waterproof pocket tended to steam-cook phones. The £45 dhb Blok short sleeve is also a relaxed fit, although arguably lacks the Altura's classy looks.

The Altura Club Short Sleeve Jersey achieves everything it claims. The retro print is attractive, while details such as easy-to-use zip toggles impress. I like the slightly thicker fabric, too – it's perfect for early summer mornings and warm evenings. The Club became my go-to jersey throughout the test period, in fact, which should tell you plenty. Just be careful with sizing when you order.

Verdict

A stylishly retro jersey that's comfy, practical and useful – but watch the sizing

