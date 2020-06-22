The Chapeau Club Jersey is a mid-range summer top that copes well in a variety of conditions. It may not be at the pinnacle of performance but at this price point it's an attractive proposition. The pockets are large enough to carry plenty of cargo – though there's no zipped one for valuables – and the fit is excellent. It's also available in all sorts of colours and styles if this 'Pattern' style in 'Denim Coral' doesn't take your fancy.

The Club jersey is likely to appeal to a wide audience, with a more classic fit than being like a second skin. This is not going to be as aerodynamic – but there are plenty of other jerseys out there for that. That said, the sleeves are made from a different fabric and are stretchier and tighter than the rest of the jersey, even on my little arms. (It's not me in the pictures.) Santini uses a similar construction on its Karma Luce jersey, although Simon wasn't so keen when he tested it.

For me, this combination of materials works well – even on a more relaxed-fitting jersey I don't want the sleeves billowing around, and I didn't find that the added tightness meant any less comfort.

The side panels are also slightly more elastic, which really helps with the fit of the jersey. I feel like it fitted my 70kg frame well but could equally be worn by a rider larger than me with no issues.

On the rear of the jersey you'll find three generously sized pockets with enough room to stuff a gilet and still carry all your tools. I would have loved to see a zip pocket for valuables or a phone just for peace of mind as I'm a bit paranoid about things falling out, especially on jerseys that aren't that tight. The pockets do have an elasticated band around the tops to help with retention, and I'm happy to report that nothing fell out of them during a month or so of testing.

Performance-wise, the Club jersey is good for the price, and realistically, here in the UK, there are only going to be a few days of the year that a more breathable jersey is required. Chapeau has found a good balance between lightweight/airy and everyday rideability. Although it is warmer than some of the ultra-lightweight jerseys with tissue paper-thin fabric, that means it'll get more consistent year-round use when paired with arm warmers.

Although I usually wear a baselayer, I also tried it without and found the Club jersey comfortable against the skin. I also rate the seamless raw-cut hems on the sleeves. The washing instructions are also printed on the jersey rather than being on an annoying label.

There were only a few occasions where I felt the Club jersey was overwhelmed – one particular climbing effort springs to mind, where my Wahoo read 30 degrees. The double thickness collar absorbs a fair bit of sweat and isn't the coolest, but this really is a minor issue and I think for the 70 quid RRP the Club jersey is a good buy.

We've reviewed quite a few jerseys around this price point recently – the Santini Karma Luce I mentioned earlier is £10 more, so I'd rather have the Chapeau as I can't fault the fit and the pockets appear to be deeper and more usable, and while the Shimano Climbers jersey is only a fiver more, unless you ride bolt upright I'd suggest that once again the Chapeau fits better. One of the closest rivals to the Club jersey is the Primal Trimotif Evo 20 jersey, which costs the same and got an excellent review from Steve.

> Buyer’s Guide: 25 of the best summer cycling jerseys

Overall, the Chapeau Club is a great choice for a year-round jersey, at an attractive price. The fit is excellent and it's available in a large range of styles, though a zip pocket and slightly better breathability would make it even more appealing.

Verdict

Good value and great fitting year-round jersey

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website