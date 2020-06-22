The Chapeau Club Jersey is a mid-range summer top that copes well in a variety of conditions. It may not be at the pinnacle of performance but at this price point it's an attractive proposition. The pockets are large enough to carry plenty of cargo – though there's no zipped one for valuables – and the fit is excellent. It's also available in all sorts of colours and styles if this 'Pattern' style in 'Denim Coral' doesn't take your fancy.
The Club jersey is likely to appeal to a wide audience, with a more classic fit than being like a second skin. This is not going to be as aerodynamic – but there are plenty of other jerseys out there for that. That said, the sleeves are made from a different fabric and are stretchier and tighter than the rest of the jersey, even on my little arms. (It's not me in the pictures.) Santini uses a similar construction on its Karma Luce jersey, although Simon wasn't so keen when he tested it.
For me, this combination of materials works well – even on a more relaxed-fitting jersey I don't want the sleeves billowing around, and I didn't find that the added tightness meant any less comfort.
The side panels are also slightly more elastic, which really helps with the fit of the jersey. I feel like it fitted my 70kg frame well but could equally be worn by a rider larger than me with no issues.
On the rear of the jersey you'll find three generously sized pockets with enough room to stuff a gilet and still carry all your tools. I would have loved to see a zip pocket for valuables or a phone just for peace of mind as I'm a bit paranoid about things falling out, especially on jerseys that aren't that tight. The pockets do have an elasticated band around the tops to help with retention, and I'm happy to report that nothing fell out of them during a month or so of testing.
Performance-wise, the Club jersey is good for the price, and realistically, here in the UK, there are only going to be a few days of the year that a more breathable jersey is required. Chapeau has found a good balance between lightweight/airy and everyday rideability. Although it is warmer than some of the ultra-lightweight jerseys with tissue paper-thin fabric, that means it'll get more consistent year-round use when paired with arm warmers.
Although I usually wear a baselayer, I also tried it without and found the Club jersey comfortable against the skin. I also rate the seamless raw-cut hems on the sleeves. The washing instructions are also printed on the jersey rather than being on an annoying label.
There were only a few occasions where I felt the Club jersey was overwhelmed – one particular climbing effort springs to mind, where my Wahoo read 30 degrees. The double thickness collar absorbs a fair bit of sweat and isn't the coolest, but this really is a minor issue and I think for the 70 quid RRP the Club jersey is a good buy.
We've reviewed quite a few jerseys around this price point recently – the Santini Karma Luce I mentioned earlier is £10 more, so I'd rather have the Chapeau as I can't fault the fit and the pockets appear to be deeper and more usable, and while the Shimano Climbers jersey is only a fiver more, unless you ride bolt upright I'd suggest that once again the Chapeau fits better. One of the closest rivals to the Club jersey is the Primal Trimotif Evo 20 jersey, which costs the same and got an excellent review from Steve.
Overall, the Chapeau Club is a great choice for a year-round jersey, at an attractive price. The fit is excellent and it's available in a large range of styles, though a zip pocket and slightly better breathability would make it even more appealing.
Verdict
Good value and great fitting year-round jersey
Make and model: Chapeau Club Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Chapeau says: "The Chapeau! Club Jersey is a high spec summer jersey that looks the part but at a price that doesn't break the bank."
I was impressed with its performance considering the reasonable price, although given its weight would say it's more of an all-year jersey rather than specifically a summer jersey.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chapeau lists:
UV protection
Raw cut raglan sleeves
Reflective logo on the rear
174g
3 pockets
Full-length YKK zip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Nicely made with comfortable and well-placed seams and no loose threads.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Only felt out of place on the hottest of high-intensity efforts; the jersey is great for the majority of UK jersey weather.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Feels well made, with no signs of weakness.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
A nice length and the elasticated side panels really help it fit well; it's not tight but it is slim.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
I found the sizing accurate.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
There are lighter jerseys out there.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Compares well with others at the same price or more; an excellent quality product that I can see getting a lot of use.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues, I just whacked it in with all my other sports stuff.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good fit, relaxed but not baggy.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I would have liked a zip pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review, there's quite a lot of choice at this price but I think it outperforms most of its rivals.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Chapeau Club jersey is very good. It's had a lot of use and impressed me throughout the testing period, though there is still a little room for improvement with the addition of a zipped pocket and slightly better breathability.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
