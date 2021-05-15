The 7mesh Skyline Jersey is a tight-fitting aero jersey that's very effective at dealing with sweat. It's a pleasure to wear, but there's no getting away from price – it's extremely high. It looks and feels great though, and is also available in red and black.

This isn't your usual lycra – that absorbs moisture too much for 7mesh's liking, which adds weight and is not that comfortable. Instead the fabric here is hydrophobic and quick-drying.

The body of the Skyline is a 78% polyester, 22% elastane mix with a waffled texture; the pockets have a slightly higher proportion of polyester and are smooth. The whole lot is treated with Schoeller Textiles' Coldblack, which resists heating under sunlight and gives UPF 30+ protection too.

This jersey is not ultra-breathable, but it does work well in heat – there's a full length zip to let the air in – and because the hydrophobic fabric wicks so effectively, the jersey won't be drenched when you get to the top of a climb.

Zipped up and going downhill, you get some protection from chills as the fabric is solid, rather than mesh.

I didn't have access to especially hot weather or long climbs while testing this jersey, but I did have high intensity, sweaty Zwift races. This jersey is indeed very good at wicking sweat – it never feels soaked the way other jerseys do.

Also, a damp top and the fan at full chat usually remind me to switch off said fan when warming down, whereas I don't get that with this jersey.

I've noticed these same properties in the real world, too. Paired with a base layer it works really well in temperatures down to about 10 degrees, keeping out some of the wind but still dealing with sweat. It's not just for summer.

Fit and cut

The Skyline is designed to be aero. 7mesh says the waffled fabric 'encourages speed'... I don't have access to a wind tunnel either, so I can't honestly say, but it does feel fast. It's a spray-on type, race fit jersey, and the arms extend to just above my elbows.

The seams are extremely smooth too – barely there, in fact – as they're ultrasonically welded and taped on the inside. The arms are laser cut at the ends, again to minimise any aerodynamic disturbance.

Because the fabric is so stretchy, the minimalist silicone grippers on the hem – and the 2cm band of dots inside the arms – are sufficient to stop the jersey riding up. They're judged well, being comfortable and effective.

Pockets

7mesh uses a slightly different arrangement than most, and calls it the 7mesh Anything pocket panel. You get five: the usual three, plus two zipped pockets that sit behind them. One covers one third of the width, the other the remaining two thirds.

The whole thing is a separate panel that's attached at the top and sides, but not the bottom. The idea is to maintain the jersey's shape even when the pockets are stuffed full. This is another feature that works well.

Sizing

I'm in the middle of the medium sizing range for most non-Italian brands, and the medium here fits me perfectly: it's skin-tight, but not hold-your-breath tight.

My chest size (98cm) is actually between small and medium on the 7mesh chart, and the fabric is so stretchy a small would probably fit me around the chest and waist – but I don't think it would fit my arms.

Then again, I'm a tree surgeon and my shoulders and upper arms are not small. It's obviously not me in the pictures...

Value

Good as this is, you can spend a lot less for similar functionality. Castelli's excellent Aero Race 6.0 Jersey has very similar characteristics and is £120 (£10 more than when we reviewed it). Meanwhile, Dave liked the dhb Aeron LAB Raceline jersey a lot, and that's £110.

The most expensive comparable jersey we've reviewed lately is the Velocio Men's Concept Jersey at £162 – still a good deal cheaper than the 7mesh, then, although it relies on mesh panels so has more limited use.

Amazingly, you can spend more: the Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Aero SS jersey is £250, but that has some clever windblocking and ventilation aimed at the shoulder seasons.

Overall

There is no getting away from the fact that £200 is a lot of money for a jersey. It's certainly more than I would spend.

Having said that, I can see why you might want to. 7mesh has used expensive materials and expensive construction techniques, and it works very well. There's a crash replacement discount too, though the website does not specify how much.

The 7mesh Skyline Jersey has a great fit, is a pleasure to wear and is very good at what it does. It's too expensive for me, but if you're happy with the price, you won't be disappointed with the performance.

Verdict

Fantastic and innovative aero jersey, but very expensive

