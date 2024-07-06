“An awful day for cycling”: Norwegian pro cyclist André Drege dies after crash on descent at Tour of Austria

Norwegian professional cyclist André Drege has died after a high-speed crash on a descent at the Tour of Austria, the race organisers confirmed on Saturday afternoon, in news that has once again left the cycling world reeling in shock.

The 25-year-old, who was racing for Team Coop-Repsol, was part of the breakaway when he crashed at speed on the mountainous 151km fourth stage of the race from St. Johann Alpendorf to Kals in the Austrian Alps.

According to reports emerging from Austria, a rescue helicopter attended the scene, but few details are yet known about the fatal crash, with local police reported to be investigating the incident.

The stage was won by Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna, but the post-race podium ceremonies were cancelled in light of events, and it is not yet currently known whether tomorrow’s fifth and final stage will go ahead, with a decision expected to be made on Sunday morning.

Confirming the horrible news, the Tour of Austria said: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of André Drege. On Saturday 6th July following a very serious crash during the descent of the Großglockner at stage 4 of the Tour of Austria, André crashed and sustained severe injuries.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones, his team Coop-Repsol, during this incredibly difficult time.”

The race organisers continued: “The organisers of the Tour of Austria and the race management immediately informed the relatives. After the stage, there was a meeting with all 20 team leaders and the UCI.

“It was unanimously decided that André's family and his team – all riders and the support staff – would make the decision together with the organisation about holding the final stage planned for tomorrow.”

Later in the afternoon, Drege’s Coop-Repsol team posted a tribute to the 25-year-old.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of André Drege,” the team said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with André’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“André’s family has requested privacy as they mourn their loss, and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected.”

Drege joined the Continental team in 2021 after a successful stint in the U23 ranks, and had started 2024 in stellar form, winning seven races, including the overall titles at the Tour of Rhodes and South Aegan Tour. He finished in the top ten of the opening two stages of the Tour of Austria this week.

The Norwegian’s superb season led to unconfirmed reports that he was set to move to the WorldTour in 2025, after signing a contract with the Australian Jayco-AlUla team.

Following the announcement, a number of cycling teams and organisations paid their respects to Drege.

“An awful day for cycling, another life gone too soon,” wrote DSM-Firmenich. “RIP André Drege. Our thoughts go out to André’s family, friends and teammates.”

“A loss felt in the entire cycling community. Our thoughts are with the friends, family and teammates of André Drege. Rest in peace, André,” said EF Education-EasyPost, while Lidl-Trek described the news as “heartbreaking”.

Drege’s death on a descent at the Tour of Austria comes just over a year after Bahrain-Victorious pro Gino Mäder died in similar circumstances on stage five of the Tour de Suisse, the passing of the popular and talented 26-year-old’s leaving the cycling community devastated.