Airbag bib shorts for cyclists are “a potential game-changer for safety”, says inventor

Could cycling shorts with an airbag bib section that inflates automatically in the event of a crash be about to hit the road? You think this is a late April Fools’ Day post, don’t you? Nope, this is a design that has already gone through prototyping with the aim of promoting safety, with field testing planned for this summer.

“In 2020-2021, as then Chief R&D at [cycle clothing brand] Bioracer, along with industrial design intern Stijn Vanvolsem, we delved into the concept of incorporating an airbag into the professional cycling peloton,” says Sam Ratajczak, founder of SID Sport Innovation Design.

“The project was initiated by Bert Celis. While airbags were already prevalent in other industries such as work, horse riding, and motorcycling, adapting them for pro cyclists presented unique challenges.”

The designers’ focus was partly on acceptance and keeping the system unobtrusive.

“We aimed for a design that would seamlessly integrate into cyclists’ attire, resembling the old-school spare tyre worn by cyclists of yesteryears. The airbag would be discreetly incorporated into the bib of a bib short, providing protection to vital areas like the chest, neck, hips, and lower back, while still allowing freedom of movement,” says Sam Ratajczak.

“We opted for this bib integration because it doesn’t interrupt their jerseys and, more importantly, the sponsor logos. Also, from a mechanical viewpoint, the bibshort is very well connected with the body. This creates a firm structure when the airbag is activated.”

What about protecting against the cyclist’s favourite injury, the broken collarbone? Alas, no.

“This is an injury that cannot be prevented with this type of airbag,” says Sam Ratajczak. “However strange it may sound, the pros see this injury as minor. They generally get back on the bike when this bone is fixed.”

Sensors on the bike and the rider’s body continuously monitor variables like acceleration, deceleration, lean angle, and so on. When the sensors detect or predict a crash or a sudden impact, they send a signal to the airbag system, which is said to inflate in 0.03 seconds (the inflation in the clip shown here was done with a compressor and is slower than the real thing).

Although it’s fully inflated during contact, the airbag goes down automatically afterwards. The idea is that once you’ve removed the cartridge and plugged in a new one, you can get back on the road.

The designers say they looked at minimising the thermal impact and weight of the system so as not to hinder the rider’s performance or comfort. However, the biggest challenge was determining when the airbag should activate.

“Unlike motorcycling or car airbags, where impacts are more predictable, cycling crashes vary widely in severity,” says Sam Ratajczak. “Balancing the need for protection with the risk of false activations required careful consideration.”

Airbags have been used in cycling before. Hövding introduced a collar for urban/leisure riders that inflated in the event of a crash, although the company filed for bankruptcy after Sweden’s consumer watchdog ordered a halt to sales as well as a product recall of the latest version of the product.

> Airbag cycle helmet firm Hövding files for bankruptcy

“While our initial research showed promising results, gaining traction beyond proof of concept proved challenging,” says Sam Ratajczak.

“Despite reaching out to some of the wealthiest teams in the peloton, we encountered limited interest. However, advancements in technology and ongoing analysis of cycling accidents suggest that the concept of a cycling airbag could evolve into a smarter, more effective safety solution over time.

“Ultimately, the introduction of an airbag system in professional cycling could represent a significant leap forward in rider safety, potentially mitigating the severity of injuries in crashes. As the cycling community continues to prioritise safety and innovation, the prospect of integrating airbag technology into the peloton remains an exciting possibility for the future.”

You’re doubtful? There are certainly barriers to overcome, potential issues to overcome including the added weight – the inventors reckon you’re looking at 500-600g – and getting the green light from cycle sport’s world governing body, the UCI.

“Safety concerns in professional cycling have long been a topic of discussion, particularly in the aftermath of accidents,” says Sam Ratajczak, the latest high-profile slam being Wout van Aert’s last week, broken ribs and collarbone ruling him out of action just a few days ahead of the Tour of Flanders.

“Every major crash prompts questions about why certain safety measures aren’t in place, why governing bodies like the UCI aren't taking action, and why riders and teams aren't utilising available technology.

“But history has shown us that initial scepticism often accompanies groundbreaking safety innovations, much like the introduction of the helmet, which was once deemed too hot, heavy, and impractical.”

With that in mind, the team would like to hear from anyone interested in exploring the concept further.