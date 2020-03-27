Back to news
Live blog

Backlash over triathlete's 200 mile ride during lockdown; Halfords offer free bike servicing for all NHS and emergency workers; Dafne Fixed make the most of life in isolation + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty (from his living room of course) with the odd break to fetch supplies, spin the legs on the turbo and go for that one blessed hit of permitted outdoor exercise ...
Fri, Mar 27, 2020 09:17
09:41
Ironman triathlete Joe Skipper heavily criticised on social media for clocking 200 mile ride outside during lockdown

Skipper took to Strava last night to tell his followers of a 325km (202 mile) ride around Norfolk, that took him 9hrs 30 mins to complete; but some of his followers on Strava and social media were not amused. We've also had an email in at road.cc from a follower who wanted to flag the ride "to highlight the issue of personal and social responsibility in these unprecedented times." Skipper has now started responding on Twitter to his critics...

As a 12 hour time trial specialist and one of the Britain's leading Ironman triathletes, Skipper knows a thing or two about riding solo. In response to a comment highlighting the risk of mechanical failures and the need to stop for supplies, Skipper claims he "took precautions" and only needed one stop for water. He also says his girlfriend is a doctor and she believes he isn't doing anything wrong. 

Technically Skipper is not breaking any emergency laws, as the government guidelines as outlined by Michael Gove state one 'form' of exercise per day is permitted; no actual time limit has been applied, although police forces are saying that driving to a location to exercise isn't permitted. 

To our knowledge, Skipper's once public Strava account now has extra privacy settings. You can read our updated advice on riding responsibly during a pandemic here, and how much distance you should leave when passing other cyclists here

09:08
"Now more than ever the NHS and emergency workers need our help and support": Halfords offer free servicing

While some were questioning if Halfords was an 'essential retailer' earlier this week (there was even a petition demanding they stay closed) they've backed up their stance by offering free bike servicing and ten point car checks to all NHS and emergency workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The free bike service offered is usually worth £30, and workers will be able to claim it at 'most' Halfords stores starting form today. The Halfords Bronze Bike Service includes brake and gear adjustment/alignment and drivetrain lubrication. 

 

Halfords CEO Graham Stapleton said: “Now more than ever the NHS and emergency workers need our help and support. Our research shows how vital their cars and bikes are in getting to and from work, so we want to do our bit and help the extraordinary people who are doing an incredibly trying job at the most difficult of times.”

All NHS and emergency staff have to do to redeem the offer is show their staff ID card to a Halfords employee. 

09:26
Dafne Fixed making the most of life in isolation

Eating breakfast...

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bike and Breakfast @kappa.1985 #fixedgear #RIMINI #roller #bike #cycle #cycling

A post shared by DAFNE FIXED (@dafnefixed) on

Working from home, cycling and ironing simultaneously...

And turbo + pringles is all in a day's work for the internet's foremost fixed gear stunt team. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bike&chips #roller #challenge #bike #RIMINI #cycling

A post shared by DAFNE FIXED (@dafnefixed) on

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

