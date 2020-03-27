Backlash over triathlete's 200 mile ride during lockdown; Halfords offer free bike servicing for all NHS and emergency workers; Dafne Fixed make the most of life in isolation + more on the live blog

Skipper took to Strava last night to tell his followers of a 325km (202 mile) ride around Norfolk, that took him 9hrs 30 mins to complete; but some of his followers on Strava and social media were not amused. We've also had an email in at road.cc from a follower who wanted to flag the ride "to highlight the issue of personal and social responsibility in these unprecedented times." Skipper has now started responding on Twitter to his critics...

As I’ve said numerous times. Currently there is no ban. I took precautions and seemed advice off medical professionals that have said it’s fine to do what I’ve been doing. As long as it’s within government guidelines which it was. Stop causing trouble and worry about yourself. — Joe Skipper (@Noaveragejoe88) March 27, 2020

Because I’m not doing anything wrong at the moment. Government guidelines state you can exercise once a day, there’s no time limit on it. Strava is very toxic at the moment and my account was mostly private anyway. If they put a total ban on outside exercise I’ll adhere to it, — Joe Skipper (@Noaveragejoe88) March 27, 2020

As a 12 hour time trial specialist and one of the Britain's leading Ironman triathletes, Skipper knows a thing or two about riding solo. In response to a comment highlighting the risk of mechanical failures and the need to stop for supplies, Skipper claims he "took precautions" and only needed one stop for water. He also says his girlfriend is a doctor and she believes he isn't doing anything wrong.

Sticking to government guidelines, if they say we go into a complete lockdown I’ll adhere to that. My gf is actually a doctor and thinks it’s fine. Last I comment on this, we will just have to agree to disagree. — Joe Skipper (@Noaveragejoe88) March 26, 2020

Technically Skipper is not breaking any emergency laws, as the government guidelines as outlined by Michael Gove state one 'form' of exercise per day is permitted; no actual time limit has been applied, although police forces are saying that driving to a location to exercise isn't permitted.

To our knowledge, Skipper's once public Strava account now has extra privacy settings. You can read our updated advice on riding responsibly during a pandemic here, and how much distance you should leave when passing other cyclists here.