Breaking News: Prime Minister says cycling allowed for exercise - but only on your own or with members of household as UK enters lockdown

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
NHS worker denied my 90 minutes of daily commute by very sensible work from home approach. Got up at 6 this morning and did a hard hour in Epping...
If the outcome is anything less than 6 points and a fine for the registered keeper at the time, then there is something fundamentally wrong with...
But I'd be lugging 4kgs if battery and motor as a handicap.
Did he get the rego?
Terrible ;-( "He has been treated in hospital for injuries including a fractured spine and seven fractured ribs." What a scumbag driver!
https://thebikecompany.co.uk/ I work there as the Saturday boy and they are great! Still open as normal
The gloves are a different material and seem a lot more robust. ...
Personally, I've got 1x on my CX bike. It's great for CX as it still all works when everything gets clogged up with mud. ...
Fair enough but we are talking about a straight inline seat post here so any design complications have to be fairly minimal, as would most flex...
Being unable to recharge shift batteries would be last of my worries. Lack of heating and not being able to cook being foremost.