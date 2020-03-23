Breaking News: Prime Minister says cycling allowed for exercise - but only on your own or with members of household as UK enters lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has this evening put the United Kingdom into lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ,with people told to stay at home, with a handful of exceptions - one being that they can undertake one form of exercise a day, including cycling, provided they do so alone or with members of their household.

People will also be able to leave their homes for shopping for basic necessities, for any medical need or to care for a vulnerable person, or travelling to and from work but only if absolutely necessary, eg the work cannot be undertaken from home.

The measures will initially be in force for three weeks, and the Prime Minister has said this evening that the police will have the power to enforce them.

More on this breaking story shortly.