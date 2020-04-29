Royal Parks accept Richmond Park cycling ban is "infuriating for some people"; 1,008km in 24hrs: Canadian pro claims to have broken Zwift world record; Gaviria talks about coronavirus battle; Cycling stop motion + more on the live blog

We are still getting cyclists using #RichmondPark for their exercise, often telling us they didn’t see the sign or thought it meant “no cycling through the gate”. Hopefully these new signs should do the trick. Key workers & children 12 or under are still authorised pic.twitter.com/Ucmvd2XfhG — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) April 28, 2020

After the Royal Parks temporarily banned cycling in Richmond Park in late Marh due to the pandemic, updated information on their website says:

"Unfortunately, in Richmond Park we have had to suspend cycling to support social distancing guidelines, for public safety on the roads and to prevent crowds at park gates. However, children under 12 can still cycle in the park and you can still ride your bike to the park, just not through it. More info on the decision can be found here.

"We understand this will be disappointing and even infuriating for some people, but currently parks are under huge scrutiny and we need to do everything in our power to discourage large groups of people. Please remember this decision is temporary and cycling is allowed in all our other parks."

In the tweet above, Royal Parks Police say that key workers are also exempt from the cycling ban as well as under 12's; although the policy is still generating plenty of negative comments:

Ok but why cyclists? We naturally keep our distance because we have to. If its the racing circuit (which i dislike myself) then simply block off so that the majority can cycle in their usual way Is it right that two pensioners are banished to the roads for a gentle cycle? — Cpcm (@Cpcm66) April 28, 2020

In reply to this, Royal Parks ensured that it is a temporary measure, commenting:

"We're really sorry you can't cycle in the park as usual, it's not right but this is an unprecedented situation and we're all having to change the way we live for a little while.

It's a temporary situation and we're constantly monitoring it, sorry there aren't any further updates. If and when anything changes we will be announcing it on social media.

..."We're missing the parks as much as you are so we know what everyone is going through."