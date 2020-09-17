Birmingham cyclist stabbed in attempted bikejacking

West Midlands Police have issued still images of a suspect after a cyclist was stabbed in an attempted bikejacking in the Nechells district of Birmingham last month.

The incident happened at the junction of Cato Street North and Nechells Place, close to the Albion Vaults pub on 18 August, according to a Facebook post by Birmingham Police.

The cyclist had been riding through the area when he was stopped byy a man who demanded that he hand over his bike.

When the rider refused, he was stabbed in the right leg. The assailant then walked off towards Saltley Road.

Releasing a CCTV picture of the suspect, police said: “Do you know who this is? We want to speak to him after a cyclist was stabbed in the leg when a man tried to steal his bike in Nechells at about 3.45pm on Tuesday 18 August.

“The man demanded the cyclist get off his bike at the junction of Cato Street North and Nechells Place.

“The rider refused and then felt a pain in the top of his right leg and realised he had been stabbed.

“He shouted at the man, who walked off empty handed towards Saltley Road. The cyclist was treated at hospital and is now recovering.

“Anyone with information can contact detectives, quoting crime number 20BW/196876P/20, via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight or by calling 101 anytime.”

Alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.