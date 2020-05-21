Cyclists banned from Richmond Park for causing ‘plumes of exhalation’ (among other things); Ride-through fast food; 'Epic Climbs' Zoom backgrounds; The official sun protection of British Cycling is called ‘Pelotan’; Pantano banned for four years

We’re delighted to inform you that this is not a joke. That’s their actual, quite brilliant, company name. They’ve signed a five-year deal.

Pelotan is a ‘once-a-day’ water and sweat resistant sun protection brand. The company’s flagship product is an alcohol-based spray which is clear, quickly absorbed, lightweight and breathable and has been tested as lasting up to eight hours at SPF 30.

Pretty impressive.

Tom Austen, Managing Director of Pelotan commented: “Exposure to the sun is unavoidable in cycling; whether it be on training rides, trips around the park, or when we see a return to sportives and Olympic races – whatever level and whatever discipline you ride, it has never been more clear that part of the joy of cycling is being outdoors in nature, but it is important to protect your skin all year round.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Great Britain Cycling Team to provide high-performance sun protection at the very elite level of the sport, where every possible advantage can be crucial. We will also work closely with British Cycling to raise awareness of sun damage and skin care across the board, whilst giving members access to exclusive benefits.

“We are passionate about cycling and genuinely believe sun protection can have a tangible impact on performance, recovery and enjoyment for cyclists of all levels – so we look forward to working with British Cycling over the coming years.”

Dr Nigel Jones, Head of Medical Services for the Great Britain Cycling Team, said: “Sunscreen alone can’t entirely protect you from UV damage, but it’s a vital element of any skin care routine all year round. What particularly drew us to Pelotan was the quality of their product and their focus in developing formulations that are well-tailored to athletes.

“We’ve taken stock of Pelotan Sprays and Roll-Ons for use by the Great Britain Cycling Team and we’ll be getting real-time feedback from riders to ensure that they are fully familiar with the products ahead of the Tokyo Games.

“On top of the performance aspect, we have a number of things in the pipeline with Pelotan, including sun protection advice for the benefit of all British Cycling members. While getting out on the bike in the sunshine is great for your mental wellbeing, it’s important that you make sure you’re protected while doing so.”