Cyclists banned from Richmond Park for causing ‘plumes of exhalation’ (among other things); Ride-through fast food; 'Epic Climbs' Zoom backgrounds; The official sun protection of British Cycling is called ‘Pelotan’; Pantano banned for four years

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, May 21, 2020 09:39
11:17
Sheffield Grand Prix cancelled

They're hoping to be back next year.

11:14
Cyclists banned from Richmond Park for breathing – reaction

There’s much to dig into in the reasoning behind Royal Parks’ decision to ban cyclists from Richmond Park (see below).

There’s the supposed ‘impossibility’ of maintaining social distancing; the comment about people riding without “protective clothing”; the dangers of “inexperienced road users”.

However, the whole “plumes of exhalation” thing is the one that has really grabbed people’s attention.

We’ve had quite a few comments along these lines too (including two entirely separate comments that it sounds like a Pixies track.)

10:22
Edinburgh bike hire scheme just had its busiest day
10:17
Pelotan
The official sun protection of British Cycling is called ‘Pelotan’

We’re delighted to inform you that this is not a joke. That’s their actual, quite brilliant, company name. They’ve signed a five-year deal.

Pelotan is a ‘once-a-day’ water and sweat resistant sun protection brand. The company’s flagship product is an alcohol-based spray which is clear, quickly absorbed, lightweight and breathable and has been tested as lasting up to eight hours at SPF 30.

Pretty impressive.

Tom Austen, Managing Director of Pelotan commented: “Exposure to the sun is unavoidable in cycling; whether it be on training rides, trips around the park, or when we see a return to sportives and Olympic races – whatever level and whatever discipline you ride, it has never been more clear that part of the joy of cycling is being outdoors in nature, but it is important to protect your skin all year round.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Great Britain Cycling Team to provide high-performance sun protection at the very elite level of the sport, where every possible advantage can be crucial. We will also work closely with British Cycling to raise awareness of sun damage and skin care across the board, whilst giving members access to exclusive benefits.

“We are passionate about cycling and genuinely believe sun protection can have a tangible impact on performance, recovery and enjoyment for cyclists of all levels – so we look forward to working with British Cycling over the coming years.”

Dr Nigel Jones, Head of Medical Services for the Great Britain Cycling Team, said: “Sunscreen alone can’t entirely protect you from UV damage, but it’s a vital element of any skin care routine all year round. What particularly drew us to Pelotan was the quality of their product and their focus in developing formulations that are well-tailored to athletes.

“We’ve taken stock of Pelotan Sprays and Roll-Ons for use by the Great Britain Cycling Team and we’ll be getting real-time feedback from riders to ensure that they are fully familiar with the products ahead of the Tokyo Games.

“On top of the performance aspect, we have a number of things in the pipeline with Pelotan, including sun protection advice for the benefit of all British Cycling members. While getting out on the bike in the sunshine is great for your mental wellbeing, it’s important that you make sure you’re protected while doing so.”

09:25
Jarlinson Pantano (via Tour of Colombia YouTube)
Tour de France stage winner Jarlinson Pantano banned for four years for EPO use

Colombian cyclist Jarlinson Pantano, who won a Tour de France stage in 2016 when he was with the IAM Cycling team, has been banned for four years.

The 31-year-old retired last summer after testing positive for EPO in February.

He had been riding for Trek-Segafredo, but was suspended after being informed of an adverse analytical finding in an out of competition test.

09:07
We really miss Fabio Aru's poker face on the climbs
09:05
Free ‘Epic Climbs’ backgrounds for Zoom

Bookcases are passé.

Passes are the new bookcases.

08:59
Cyclist Richmond Park (via YouTube)
Cyclists banned from Richmond Park for causing ‘plumes of exhalation’ (among other things)

Towards the end of March, cyclists were banned from Richmond Park, apparently due to the numbers of cyclists who had been riding through and a failure to observe social distancing.

A freedom of information request now reveals that one of the reasons cited for the move was that cyclists, “cause a plume of exhalation in their wake.”

“Be good to get a medic to support this assumption on our part,” commented the park manager.

You can read Royal Parks’ full explanation here.

08:45
Ride-through fast food

You’ll most likely have seen a social media post about queues of motorists at reopened drive-throughs by now.

This one was yesterday when – we don’t know if you noticed – it was a pretty nice day to be doing almost anything other than sitting in your car patiently waiting for a Big Mac.

Well it’s not all mind-meltingly depressing out there.

Rather pleasingly, this Minneapolis restaurant is specifically advertising cycle-through takeaways.

More of this kind of thing!

08:39
Bristol cyclists ride with foam rollers to campaign for more cycle space (and apologise for hitting cars with them)

Bristol Live reports that a group of cyclists campaigning for more cycle space rode from Newfoundland Way to the Bearpit and back with foam rollers attached to their bikes.

The move was intended to highlight how more bike lanes are needed if people are to cycle around the city respecting the two metre rule.

"We would like the council to introduce temporary cycle lanes like other cities have around the world," said organiser David Angel.

He did however apologise after a motorist contacted the newspaper to complain that the cyclists had been knocking cars with the foam rollers.

"It does get pretty narrow on that section of the road,” he said. “I want to apologise to anyone we may have hit by accident.

"We had a debriefing after and decided to not go along that route again because we were aware it was causing some issues."

The group is planning to ride round the city centre in coming weeks to show how much space people need to stay safe.

