Near Miss of the Day 412: Impatient driver at junction turns across cyclist (includes swearing)

The roads may be less busy due to lockdown, but there are still plenty of impatient drivers around, such as this one in South London yesterday ... perhaps they were in a rush to join the massive queue at the newly reopened McDonald's drive-thru in Sutton, who knows?

The clip was sent in by road.cc reader Runar, who said: "This happened yesterday afternoon, I was finishing my ride with an easy cooldown ride back home, so not on full speed.

"I got to the junction where a blue car was waiting for me to pass and I signalled him that I was turning left (doesn't show on video) and I started the turn, only to almost hit the front of the silver Vauxhall coming thick and fast on the opposite side of the road turning into my line of path."

He added: "This happened on the 4-way corner of Lilford Road and Flaxman Road in Camberwell, a very blind corner for cyclist."

